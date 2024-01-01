About me 👨🏻‍💻

Hey, I'm Drew.
I'm currently a Senior Research Software Engineer at STFC Hartree Centre , part of the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) which is in turn part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) . I live in Liverpool and work in Daresbury Laboratory , near Warrington.
I'm interesting in all things technical, but I've got a particular interest in things like databases, programming languages, best practices, cloud infrastructure and game development.
I like using and writing about languages like Go, Python, TypeScript and Rust, but I'll use whatever tool is best for the task at hand.