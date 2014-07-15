Compiling zsh without root

This article describes how to compile zshell on a Linux machine without root, for instance when working remotely on a server on which you do not have root.
Step 1: Dependencies
ncurses
To compile
zsh, you need
ncurses. This needs to be compiled with the flag
-fPIC. This can be achieved as follows:
Now before installing the compiled files, you should check to make sure that ncurses has compiled correctly by running:
If this successfully opens a prompt with multiple options, then ncurses has been successfully compiled, and you can install it:
Note that the
--enable-shared configure flag ensures that libtool builds shared libraries for ncurses, needed for
zsh later on.
icmake
Now, this may be all you need, but if you don’t have it installed, you also need the documentation builder
yodl, which in turn needs
icmake. If these are installed already, you can skip straight ahead to Part 2.
Firstly,
icmake is installed via:
Now the
INSTALL.im file needs to be altered to reflect our local installation. This means replacing all the file installation locations with local directories as such, where
Now run the following to compile icmake:
Now, technically, this will compile all the files you actually need in
tmp, but if you further want to install the files to ~/.local, then you simply run:
If you then want to clear up the temporary compiled files, delete the directory
tmp with
rm -rf tmp.
yodl
Now to move onto yodl. Again, we need to specify that we want to install locally by putting
BASE = "/home/as1423/.local" at the start of the function setLocations()
located at the end ofINSTALL.im’, so that the function looks like:
In addition, we need to tell
build to look in our local directory for
icmake instead of the standard
/usr/bin or
/usr/local/bin. This means editing the hashbang at the top of
build to look as follows, where again
Now that
build knows that we want to run our locally compiled
icmake, we can actually build
yodl:
There may be a LaTeX error when running
./build manual, but just ignore this, because it’s not vital.
Now we’re ready to actually install yodl:
Note that the
/ designates that we are installing with respect to the root of our filesystem. This is fine, though, because we’ve already specified in
INSTALL.im that we want everything to be installed locally into
$HOME/.local$. Now yodl` should be successfully installed.
Step 2: Tell environment where ncurses is
Before compiling
zsh, you need to tell your environment where your newly compiled files are (if you haven’t already). This can be achieved with:
Step 3: Compiling
zsh
Now, we’re finally ready to move onto compiling
zsh:
Step 4: Enjoy
zsh!
After these steps have been completed, zsh should be ready and compiled to use in your ~/.local/bin folder. If you like
zsh, you’ll love
ohmyzsh. This can be installed by:
Or if you don’t want o execute shell scripts from arbitrary non-https website, you can use git:
Once you’ve done this, edit oh-my-zsh to your needs, e.g. if you want to change the theme, replace
ZSH_THEME="robbyrussell" with the theme of your choice. I particularly enjoy jonathan`.
And finally, change your shell to
zsh:
Now sit back and enjoy your effortless tab completion, directory movement and integrated git information.
Troubleshooting
If, when installing
zsh, either
make or
make install fail despite all other programs being compiled and present, you may need to run
make realclean to remove ALL compiled files, and start the compilation from
autoheader. This sometimes happens if you run
./configure before installing
yodl, meaning the
config.h and
Makefile files have been built without knowledge of
yodl and need to be purged.
If
zsh isn’t recognising the
ncurses library when running
./configure, and instead giving the following error:
Then this means that you haven’t got the
ncurses library in your library path. You can add it to your environment by re-running the commands in Part 2, in particular the final command exporting
CPPFLAGS and
LDFLAGS.
References
This autotools flow chart from Wikipedia
The somewhat cryptic and involved zsh INSTALL file.