Custom Jekyll plugins with GitHub Pages

So GitHub Pages is a fantastic resource for hosting your personal or organisation site on GitHub, for free. It even supports Jekyll! only thing is, it doesn’t support custom plugins because of the
--safe flag that it compiles your site with. So what do you do?
Well, if you compile the site using
jekyll yourself, then push the resulting compiled HTML to your GitHub Pages repository, then it works perfectly! You get your custom plugins, and you get your free GitHub Pages hosting.
So how do you organise the source and compiled code?
Some people, like Charlie Park, recommend two repos, one with the source code (e.g.
github.com/username/username.github.io.raw for the website source code and
github.com/username/username.github.io for the compiled HTML). I don’t particularly like this; it’s one project, it should be one repo.
Others, like Alexandre Rademaker, have two separate branches (a
master for compiled HTML and a
source for the Jekyll source), and change branches then copy the contents of
_site into the master branch every time you want to push to your website.
I like the idea of separate branches within the same repo, but messing about with copying
_site seems laborious and unnecessary. Here’s my solution:
Two branches: source and master.
Master contains compiled HTML, source contains the Jekyll source.
In the
.gitignore of the
source branch, you put the following:
Then, when you run
jekyll build and Jekyll produces all the HTML in
_site, git doesn’t recognise it. That means that we can
cd into
_site, and seeing as git doesn’t know the difference, we can make
_site itself into its own git repository.
Assuming you’re starting off with a bog standard single branch Pages repo, you run:
Now you’ve got your source branch set up in your root directory and master branch set up in your
_site directory, ready for rapid building and deployment of your Jekyll website.
Now each time you want to build your site locally, you just need to run:
and you have successfully built and deployed your website with Jekyll. Note that by default Jekyll does not copy
.nojekyll over to
_site where we need it, because it is a dotfile, so you need to put the following in your
_config.yml:
Now, to automate this process, I wrote a small bash script to build, commit and push your site all in one command. Here is the gist of it, and this is the script:
So if I wanted to build my site locally and push it to my repository with the commit message “Latest build”, I would run: