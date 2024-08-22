How Postgres stores oversized values – let's raise a TOAST

This post is part 2 of a series on Postgres internals – for part 1, see How Postgres stores data on disk – this one’s a page turner.

Where we left off last time, we had a table stored as heap segments, with each segment containing a bunch of pages, each of size 8 KiB. This was working fantastically for our table of countries, but you might be wondering – if each page is 8 KiB in size and a single row can’t span multiple pages, what happens if we’ve got a single value which is bigger than 8 KiB?

Let’s find out.

Recap

(If you’ve just come from part 1 and still have the database setup, feel free to skip over this bit.)

Last time we spin up a fresh Postgres instance and inserted a load of countries in from CSV. You can re-create this by running:

Terminal window 1 mkdir pg-data 2 3 curl 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/lukes/ISO-3166-Countries-with-Regional-Codes/master/all/all.csv' \ 4 --output ./pg-data/countries.csv 5 6 docker run -d --rm -v ./pg-data:/var/lib/postgresql/data -e POSTGRES_PASSWORD=password postgres:16 7 8 pg_container_id = $( docker ps --filter expose= 5432 --format "{{.ID}}" ) 9 10 docker exec $pg_container_id psql -U postgres -c 'create database blogdb; create extension pageinspect;'

Now the database is set up, you can start a psql session with:

Terminal window 1 docker exec -it $pg_container_id psql -U postgres blogdb

Next create the schema and load the data in with:

1 create table countries ( 2 id integer primary key generated always as identity , 3 name text not null unique , 4 alpha_2 char ( 2 ) not null , 5 alpha_3 char ( 3 ) not null , 6 numeric_3 char ( 3 ) not null , 7 iso_3166_2 text not null , 8 region text , 9 sub_region text , 10 intermediate_region text , 11 region_code char ( 3 ), 12 sub_region_code char ( 3 ), 13 intermediate_region_code char ( 3 ) 14 ); 15 16 copy countries ( 17 name , 18 alpha_2, 19 alpha_3, 20 numeric_3, 21 iso_3166_2, 22 region, 23 sub_region, 24 intermediate_region, 25 region_code, 26 sub_region_code, 27 intermediate_region_code 28 ) 29 from '/var/lib/postgresql/data/countries.csv' 30 with csv header;

From this we explained how Postgres stores tables in separate 1 GiB files called segments, with each segment consisting of a series of pages of 8 KiB each. Each page has a number of tuples within it which represents a snapshot view of a row at a particular time. Updating or deleting a row does not remove the tuple but instead creates a new tuple at the end of the last page. The old or “dead” tuple is only cleared out once Postgres runs a vacuum.

The filename of the first segment is stored in base/{database oid}/{filenode} where OID = Object IDentifier and filenode is an integer that starts off equal to table OID but diverges over time as the database runs vacuums and other operations. You can find your database’s OID and table’s filenode by running:

1 -- Database object ID 2 select oid from pg_database where datname = 'blogdb' ; 3 4 -- Table filenode 5 select relfilenode from pg_class where relname = 'countries' ;

Within each row there is a secret column not returned from select * called ctid that refers to the tuple’s physical location on disk. It looks like (page index, tuple index within page) , e.g. (3, 7) refers to tuple #7 within page #3. You can return this secret column by simply doing select ctid, * instead of select * .

You can use the built-in pageinspect extension to examine page headers and their raw data using page_header() and heap_page_items() functions alongside get_raw_page() .

Let’s create another table

Last time we made a table of countries from the ISO 3611-1 spec. Let’s say now that we want to add some of the greatest creative works that these countries have to offer (that also happen to have their copyright expired).

To prepare for this, we’ll create a new table for these culturally important creative works.

If you didn’t go through the recap steps above, make sure your database is running:

Terminal window 1 docker run -d --rm -v ./pg-data:/var/lib/postgresql/data -e POSTGRES_PASSWORD=password postgres:16 2 pg_container_id = $( docker ps --filter expose= 5432 --format "{{.ID}}" )

Reminder: To open an interactive psql session, run:

Terminal window 1 docker exec -it $pg_container_id psql -U postgres blogdb

Here’s our table schema:

1 create table creative_works ( 2 id integer primary key generated always as identity , 3 title text , 4 authors jsonb, 5 -- In real life this would probably be a many-to-many relationship instead of 6 -- one-to-many, just take a look at: 7 -- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipedia:Lamest_edit_wars/Ethnic_feuds#People 8 country_id integer references countries (id), 9 content text 10 );

I’ve prepared three poems of varying length and formatted it as CSV so that you can quickly load it into your database:

Terminal window 1 curl 'https://drew.silcock.dev/data/poems.csv' --output ./pg-data/poems.csv

Next let’s copy the CSV into our new table – we’ll use a temporary table to resolve the country code to country ID.

1 begin ; 2 3 create temporary table creative_works_temp ( 4 title text , 5 authors jsonb, 6 country_code char ( 2 ), 7 content text 8 ) on commit drop ; 9 10 copy creative_works_temp (title, authors, country_code, content) 11 from '/var/lib/postgresql/data/poems.csv' 12 with csv header; 13 14 insert into creative_works 15 select cw . title , cw . authors , c . id , cw . content 16 from creative_works_temp cw 17 left join countries c on c . alpha_2 = cw . country_code ; 18 19 end ;

Just like before, we’re going to use the pageinspect functions to explore what the raw data looks like1:

1 blogdb = # select id, title, authors, country_id, length (content) from creative_works; 2 id | title | authors | country_id | length 3 ----+----------------------+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+------------+-------- 4 12 | Ozymandias | [{"name": "Percy Bysshe Shelley", "birth_year": 1792, "death_year": 1822}] | 235 | 631 5 13 | Ode on a Grecian Urn | [{"name": "Keats, John", "birth_year": 1795, "death_year": 1821}] | 235 | 2442 6 14 | The Waste Land | [{"name": "Eliot, T. S. (Thomas Stearns)", "birth_year": 1888, "death_year": 1965}] | 236 | 19950 7 ( 3 rows ) 8 9 blogdb = # select lp, lp_off, lp_flags, lp_len, t_xmin, t_xmax, t_field3, t_ctid, t_infomask2, t_infomask, t_hoff, t_bits, t_oid, length (t_data) 10 blogdb - # from heap_page_items(get_raw_page( 'creative_works' , 0 )); 11 lp | lp_off | lp_flags | lp_len | t_xmin | t_xmax | t_field3 | t_ctid | t_infomask2 | t_infomask | t_hoff | t_bits | t_oid | length 12 ----+--------+----------+--------+--------+--------+----------+--------+-------------+------------+--------+--------+-------+-------- 13 1 | 7408 | 1 | 781 | 1074 | 0 | 8 | ( 0 , 1 ) | 5 | 2818 | 24 | | | 757 14 2 | 5536 | 1 | 1868 | 1074 | 0 | 8 | ( 0 , 2 ) | 5 | 2818 | 24 | | | 1844 15 3 | 5360 | 1 | 174 | 1074 | 0 | 8 | ( 0 , 3 ) | 5 | 2822 | 24 | | | 150 16 ( 3 rows )

We can see that we have added three classic poems to our table of increasing length:

Ozymandias by Percy Bysshe Shelley – a short but intense exploration of the futility of hubris and how time washes away even the greatest of empires. Clocking in at 631 characters, this is the shortest poem of the lot. The size of the whole row is 757 bytes which makes sense – 631 for the actual poem and 126 for the title, authors and country ID 2 .

. Ode on a Grecian Urn by John Keats – a slightly longer 2,442 character ode praising an ancient Greek urn and the scenes depicted on it. This poem is 2,442 characters long, and yet the whole row is only 1,844 bytes 🤔

The Waste Land by T. S. Eliot – the 434 lines of this 1922 poem are split between 5 sections and flows between different styles, times, places, narrators and themes. This is by far the longest at 19,950 characters yet the tuple in the heap table is only 150 bytes!

Show me the data

We can figure out what’s going on by looking at the raw data for each row. Let’s write a little helper Bash function for this:

Terminal window 1 function run-and-decode { 2 # You can replace `hexyl` for `xxd` if you don't have hexyl installed. 3 docker exec $pg_container_id psql -U postgres blogdb --tuples-only -c " $1 " | cut -c4- | xxd -r -p | hexyl 4 } 5 6 function print-cw-data { 7 query = "with cw as ( 8 select ctid 9 from creative_works where title = ' $1 ' 10 ) 11 select t_data 12 from heap_page_items( 13 get_raw_page( 14 'creative_works', 15 (select (ctid::text::point)[0]::bigint from cw) 16 ) 17 ) 18 where t_ctid = (select ctid from cw) 19 order by lp desc limit 1" 20 run-and-decode " $query " 21 }

Let’s start with Ozymandias:

Terminal window 1 $ print-cw-data 'Ozymandias' 2 ┌────────┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────┬────────┬────────┐ 3 │00000000│ 01 00 00 00 17 4f 7a 79 ┊ 6d 61 6e 64 69 61 73 c3 │•⋄⋄⋄•Ozy┊mandias×│ 4 │00000010│ 01 00 00 40 58 00 00 d0 ┊ 03 00 00 20 04 00 00 80 │•⋄⋄@X⋄⋄×┊•⋄⋄ •⋄⋄×│ 5 │00000020│ 0a 00 00 00 0a 00 00 00 ┊ 14 00 00 00 08 00 00 10 │_⋄⋄⋄_⋄⋄⋄┊•⋄⋄⋄•⋄⋄•│ 6 │00000030│ 08 00 00 10 6e 61 6d 65 ┊ 62 69 72 74 68 5f 79 65 │•⋄⋄•name┊birth_ye│ 7 │00000040│ 61 72 64 65 61 74 68 5f ┊ 79 65 61 72 50 65 72 63 │ardeath_┊yearPerc│ 8 │00000050│ 79 20 42 79 73 73 68 65 ┊ 20 53 68 65 6c 6c 65 79 │y Bysshe┊ Shelley│ 9 │00000060│ 20 00 00 00 00 80 00 07 ┊ 20 00 00 00 00 80 1e 07 │ ⋄⋄⋄⋄×⋄•┊ ⋄⋄⋄⋄×••│ 10 │00000070│ eb 00 00 00 04 0a 00 00 ┊ 49 20 6d 65 74 20 61 20 │×⋄⋄⋄•_⋄⋄┊I met a │ 11 │00000080│ 74 72 61 76 65 6c 6c 65 ┊ 72 20 66 72 6f 6d 20 61 │travelle┊r from a│ 12 │00000090│ 6e 20 61 6e 74 69 71 75 ┊ 65 20 6c 61 6e 64 2c 0a │n antiqu┊e land,_│ 13 │000000a0│ 57 68 6f 20 73 61 69 64 ┊ e2 80 94 e2 80 9c 54 77 │Who said┊××××××Tw│ 14 │000000b0│ 6f 20 76 61 73 74 20 61 ┊ 6e 64 20 74 72 75 6e 6b │o vast a┊nd trunk│ 15 │000000c0│ 6c 65 73 73 20 6c 65 67 ┊ 73 20 6f 66 20 73 74 6f │less leg┊s of sto│ 16 │000000d0│ 6e 65 0a 53 74 61 6e 64 ┊ 20 69 6e 20 74 68 65 20 │ne_Stand┊ in the │ 17 │000000e0│ 64 65 73 65 72 74 2e 20 ┊ 2e 20 2e 20 2e 20 4e 65 │desert. ┊. . . Ne│ 18 │000000f0│ 61 72 20 74 68 65 6d 2c ┊ 20 6f 6e 20 74 68 65 20 │ar them,┊ on the │ 19 │00000100│ 73 61 6e 64 2c 0a 48 61 ┊ 6c 66 20 73 75 6e 6b 20 │sand,_Ha┊lf sunk │ 20 │00000110│ 61 20 73 68 61 74 74 65 ┊ 72 65 64 20 76 69 73 61 │a shatte┊red visa│ 21 │00000120│ 67 65 20 6c 69 65 73 2c ┊ 20 77 68 6f 73 65 20 66 │ge lies,┊ whose f│ 22 │00000130│ 72 6f 77 6e 2c 0a 41 6e ┊ 64 20 77 72 69 6e 6b 6c │rown,_An┊d wrinkl│ 23 │00000140│ 65 64 20 6c 69 70 2c 20 ┊ 61 6e 64 20 73 6e 65 65 │ed lip, ┊and snee│ 24 │00000150│ 72 20 6f 66 20 63 6f 6c ┊ 64 20 63 6f 6d 6d 61 6e │r of col┊d comman│ 25 │00000160│ 64 2c 0a 54 65 6c 6c 20 ┊ 74 68 61 74 20 69 74 73 │d,_Tell ┊that its│ 26 │00000170│ 20 73 63 75 6c 70 74 6f ┊ 72 20 77 65 6c 6c 20 74 │ sculpto┊r well t│ 27 │00000180│ 68 6f 73 65 20 70 61 73 ┊ 73 69 6f 6e 73 20 72 65 │hose pas┊sions re│ 28 │00000190│ 61 64 0a 57 68 69 63 68 ┊ 20 79 65 74 20 73 75 72 │ad_Which┊ yet sur│ 29 │000001a0│ 76 69 76 65 2c 20 73 74 ┊ 61 6d 70 65 64 20 6f 6e │vive, st┊amped on│ 30 │000001b0│ 20 74 68 65 73 65 20 6c ┊ 69 66 65 6c 65 73 73 20 │ these l┊ifeless │ 31 │000001c0│ 74 68 69 6e 67 73 2c 0a ┊ 54 68 65 20 68 61 6e 64 │things,_┊The hand│ 32 │000001d0│ 20 74 68 61 74 20 6d 6f ┊ 63 6b 65 64 20 74 68 65 │ that mo┊cked the│ 33 │000001e0│ 6d 2c 20 61 6e 64 20 74 ┊ 68 65 20 68 65 61 72 74 │m, and t┊he heart│ 34 │000001f0│ 20 74 68 61 74 20 66 65 ┊ 64 3b 0a 41 6e 64 20 6f │ that fe┊d ; _And o│ 35 │00000200│ 6e 20 74 68 65 20 70 65 ┊ 64 65 73 74 61 6c 2c 20 │n the pe┊destal, │ 36 │00000210│ 74 68 65 73 65 20 77 6f ┊ 72 64 73 20 61 70 70 65 │these wo┊rds appe│ 37 │00000220│ 61 72 3a 0a 4d 79 20 6e ┊ 61 6d 65 20 69 73 20 4f │ar:_My n┊ame is O│ 38 │00000230│ 7a 79 6d 61 6e 64 69 61 ┊ 73 2c 20 4b 69 6e 67 20 │zymandia┊s, King │ 39 │00000240│ 6f 66 20 4b 69 6e 67 73 ┊ 3b 0a 4c 6f 6f 6b 20 6f │of Kings┊ ; _Look o│ 40 │00000250│ 6e 20 6d 79 20 57 6f 72 ┊ 6b 73 2c 20 79 65 20 4d │n my Wor┊ks, ye M│ 41 │00000260│ 69 67 68 74 79 2c 20 61 ┊ 6e 64 20 64 65 73 70 61 │ighty, a┊nd despa│ 42 │00000270│ 69 72 21 0a 4e 6f 74 68 ┊ 69 6e 67 20 62 65 73 69 │ir!_Noth┊ing besi│ 43 │00000280│ 64 65 20 72 65 6d 61 69 ┊ 6e 73 2e 20 52 6f 75 6e │de remai┊ns. Roun│ 44 │00000290│ 64 20 74 68 65 20 64 65 ┊ 63 61 79 0a 4f 66 20 74 │d the de┊cay_Of t│ 45 │000002a0│ 68 61 74 20 63 6f 6c 6f ┊ 73 73 61 6c 20 57 72 65 │hat colo┊ssal Wre│ 46 │000002b0│ 63 6b 2c 20 62 6f 75 6e ┊ 64 6c 65 73 73 20 61 6e │ck, boun┊dless an│ 47 │000002c0│ 64 20 62 61 72 65 0a 54 ┊ 68 65 20 6c 6f 6e 65 20 │d bare_T┊he lone │ 48 │000002d0│ 61 6e 64 20 6c 65 76 65 ┊ 6c 20 73 61 6e 64 73 20 │and leve┊l sands │ 49 │000002e0│ 73 74 72 65 74 63 68 20 ┊ 66 61 72 20 61 77 61 79 │stretch ┊far away│ 50 │000002f0│ 2e e2 80 9d 0a ┊ │.×××_ ┊ │ 51 └────────┴─────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────┴────────┴────────┘

We can see here the first 4 bytes are the ID, then the title, then a bunch of bytes for the jsonb blob containing the authors (Postgres does not store jsonb values as plain strings but that’s a story for another post), then we can see eb 00 00 00 – this is the country ID (in my database, the UK has ID 235 = 0xeb) – then we have the 4 bytes 04 0a 00 00 and finally the poem itself, in full. We mentioned those pesky 4 bytes in the last blog post that holds the varlena metadata – we’re going to talk about them again a little bit later on in this post.

Let’s take a look at Keats:

Terminal window 1 $ print-cw-data 'Ode on a Grecian Urn' | head -n 30 2 ┌────────┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────┬────────┬────────┐ 3 │00000000│ 02 00 00 00 2b 4f 64 65 ┊ 20 6f 6e 20 61 20 47 72 │•⋄⋄⋄+Ode┊ on a Gr│ 4 │00000010│ 65 63 69 61 6e 20 55 72 ┊ 6e b3 01 00 00 40 50 00 │ecian Ur┊n×•⋄⋄@P⋄│ 5 │00000020│ 00 d0 03 00 00 20 04 00 ┊ 00 80 0a 00 00 00 0a 00 │⋄×•⋄⋄ •⋄┊⋄×_⋄⋄⋄_⋄│ 6 │00000030│ 00 00 0b 00 00 00 09 00 ┊ 00 10 08 00 00 10 6e 61 │⋄⋄•⋄⋄⋄_⋄┊⋄••⋄⋄•na│ 7 │00000040│ 6d 65 62 69 72 74 68 5f ┊ 79 65 61 72 64 65 61 74 │mebirth_┊yeardeat│ 8 │00000050│ 68 5f 79 65 61 72 4b 65 ┊ 61 74 73 2c 20 4a 6f 68 │h_yearKe┊ats, Joh│ 9 │00000060│ 6e 00 20 00 00 00 00 80 ┊ 03 07 20 00 00 00 00 80 │n⋄ ⋄⋄⋄⋄×┊•• ⋄⋄⋄⋄×│ 10 │00000070│ 1d 07 00 00 eb 00 00 00 ┊ f2 1a 00 00 8c 09 00 00 │••⋄⋄×⋄⋄⋄┊×•⋄⋄×_⋄⋄│ 11 │00000080│ 00 54 68 6f 75 20 73 74 ┊ 69 00 6c 6c 20 75 6e 72 │⋄Thou st┊i⋄ll unr│ 12 │00000090│ 61 76 00 69 73 68 27 64 ┊ 20 62 72 00 69 64 65 20 │av⋄ish'd┊ br⋄ide │ 13 │000000a0│ 6f 66 20 71 00 75 69 65 ┊ 74 6e 65 73 73 18 2c 0a │of q⋄uie┊tness•,_│ 14 │000000b0│ 20 03 01 02 31 66 6f 73 ┊ 00 74 65 72 2d 63 68 69 │ •••1fos┊⋄ter-chi│ 15 │000000c0│ 6c 02 64 01 27 73 69 6c ┊ 65 6e 63 00 65 20 61 6e │l•d•'sil┊enc⋄e an│ 16 │000000d0│ 64 20 73 6c 00 6f 77 20 ┊ 74 69 6d 65 2c 00 0a 53 │d sl⋄ow ┊time,⋄_S│ 17 │000000e0│ 79 6c 76 61 6e 20 00 68 ┊ 69 73 74 6f 72 69 61 00 │ylvan ⋄h┊istoria⋄│ 18 │000000f0│ 6e 2c 20 77 68 6f 20 63 ┊ 00 61 6e 73 74 20 74 68 │n, who c┊⋄anst th│ 19 │00000100│ 75 00 73 20 65 78 70 72 ┊ 65 73 02 73 05 5c 41 20 │u⋄s expr┊es•s• \A │ 20 │00000110│ 66 6c 6f 77 00 65 72 79 ┊ 20 74 61 6c 65 00 20 6d │flow⋄ery┊ tale⋄ m│ 21 │00000120│ 6f 72 65 20 73 77 00 65 ┊ 65 74 6c 79 20 74 68 00 │ore sw⋄e┊etly th⋄│ 22 │00000130│ 61 6e 20 6f 75 72 20 72 ┊ 00 68 79 6d 65 3a 0a 57 │an our r┊⋄hyme:_W│ 23 │00000140│ 68 00 61 74 20 6c 65 61 ┊ 66 2d 00 66 72 69 6e 67 │h⋄at lea┊f-⋄fring│ 24 │00000150│ 27 64 20 00 6c 65 67 65 ┊ 6e 64 20 68 00 61 75 6e │'d ⋄lege┊nd h⋄aun│ 25 │00000160│ 74 73 20 61 62 04 6f 75 ┊ 01 66 79 20 73 68 61 04 │ts ab•ou┊•fy sha•│ 26 │00000170│ 70 65 05 63 4f 66 20 64 ┊ 65 00 69 74 69 65 73 20 │pe•cOf d┊e⋄ities │ 27 │00000180│ 6f 72 41 01 62 74 61 6c ┊ 73 2c 01 0c 6f c0 66 20 │orA•btal┊s,•_o×f │ 28 │00000190│ 62 6f 74 68 06 e9 05 01 ┊ 00 49 6e 20 54 65 6d 70 │both•×••┊⋄In Temp│ 29 │000001a0│ 65 01 01 24 74 68 65 20 ┊ 64 61 6c 01 01 3d 66 20 │e••$the ┊dal••=f │ 30 │000001b0│ 41 72 63 61 64 8c 79 3f ┊ 05 30 02 91 6d 65 6e 01 │Arcad×y?┊•0•×men•│ 31 │000001c0│ 28 00 67 6f 64 73 20 61 ┊ 72 65 11 01 31 73 65 3f │(⋄gods a┊re••1se?│

I’ve cut it off at 30 lines because we don’t really need to see the whole thing. Again, we see 02 00 00 00 for the row ID, the title as a plain string followed by the jsonb blob then the country ID – again eb 00 00 00 – next we have the 4-byte varlena metadata 2f 1a 00 00 before we get into the data.

You’ll notice that the data looks a little bit different this time – it starts off looking normal but over time more and more of the text turns into gibberish! This is because Postgres has decided that the string is sufficiently long that it needs compressing to fit it into the page. What you’re looking at here is the compressed version of the poem. Compression is a fascinating topic which I could do a whole blog series on in itself. Without going into too much detail, Postgres uses the pglz compression algorithm which is an implementation of the LZ compression algorithm. This uses a simple history table to refer back to previously seen values instead of repeating them. For instance, the poem starts Thou still... on the first line and Thou foster-child... on the second line, but you can see that the second Thou has been replaced with 03 01 02 31 which encodes the previously seen instance of Thou , thereby saving 1 byte. (Okay, not that impressive in this case, but it obviously reduces space over the course of the whole poem a lot!)

This explains why the row was only 1,844 bytes long when the poem itself is 2,442 characters.

Finally, let’s look at The Waste Land:

Terminal window 1 $ print-cw-data 'The Waste Land' 2 ┌────────┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────┬────────┬────────┐ 3 │00000000│ 03 00 00 00 1f 54 68 65 ┊ 20 57 61 73 74 65 20 4c │•⋄⋄⋄•The┊ Waste L│ 4 │00000010│ 61 6e 64 db 01 00 00 40 ┊ 64 00 00 d0 03 00 00 20 │and×•⋄⋄@┊d⋄⋄×•⋄⋄ │ 5 │00000020│ 04 00 00 80 0a 00 00 00 ┊ 0a 00 00 00 1d 00 00 00 │•⋄⋄×_⋄⋄⋄┊_⋄⋄⋄•⋄⋄⋄│ 6 │00000030│ 0b 00 00 10 08 00 00 10 ┊ 6e 61 6d 65 62 69 72 74 │•⋄⋄••⋄⋄•┊namebirt│ 7 │00000040│ 68 5f 79 65 61 72 64 65 ┊ 61 74 68 5f 79 65 61 72 │h_yearde┊ath_year│ 8 │00000050│ 45 6c 69 6f 74 2c 20 54 ┊ 2e 20 53 2e 20 28 54 68 │Eliot, T┊. S. (Th│ 9 │00000060│ 6f 6d 61 73 20 53 74 65 ┊ 61 72 6e 73 29 00 00 00 │omas Ste┊arns )⋄⋄⋄│ 10 │00000070│ 20 00 00 00 00 80 60 07 ┊ 20 00 00 00 00 80 ad 07 │ ⋄⋄⋄⋄×` •┊ ⋄⋄⋄⋄××•│ 11 │00000080│ ec 00 00 00 01 12 ed 4e ┊ 00 00 24 2d 00 00 ff 66 │×⋄⋄⋄••×N┊⋄⋄ $- ⋄⋄×f│ 12 │00000090│ 00 00 d5 61 00 00 ┊ │⋄⋄×a⋄⋄ ┊ │ 13 └────────┴─────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────┴────────┴────────┘

This row is puny by comparison. It’s got the usual ID, title, authors and country ID (this time ec 00 00 00 = 236 = USA), then 01 12 ed 4e for the varlena metadata3, but then instead of the poem it’s just got 14 bytes of gibbberish – where’s it gone‽

Let’s talk about TOAST

I’ve managed to go all the main thus far without actually explaining what anything has got to do with TOAST or even what TOAST is, but now I can’t avoid it.

TOAST = The Oversized-Attribute Storage Technique

This is the name that Postgres gives its technique for handling these pesky values that just won’t fit into their page like a good value. We’ve seen it in action already, we just didn’t know that that’s what it was called!

These three poems have been carefully selected[^carefully-selected] to showcase the two TOAST tools that Postgres uses: compression and out-of-lining. These tools can be used on many variable length field, not just strings like our poems. For instance, bytea and jsonb values are commonly “TOAST-ed” as well.

What is this “out-of-lining”, I hear you say? It’s precisely what it sounds like: Postgres takes the value out of the line that the rest of the row sits in, and puts it a separate relation where it can really think about its actions until its small enough to come back inside the main heap file.

It’s still being stored somewhere, so how do we track down where it’s snuck off to? This is where we turn to our old friend pg_class :

1 blogdb = # select oid , relname, relfilenode, reltoastrelid 2 blogdb - # from pg_class where relname = 'creative_works' ; 3 oid | relname | relfilenode | reltoastrelid | relnamespace 4 -------+----------------+-------------+---------------+-------------- 5 25042 | creative_works | 26735 | 25045 | 2200 6 ( 1 row )

Ahah, there’s a column called reltoastrelid that points from the main relation to the toast relation – let’s follow it.

1 blogdb = # select oid , relname, relfilenode, reltoastrelid, relnamespace 2 blogdb - # from pg_class where oid = ( 3 blogdb - # select reltoastrelid from pg_class where relname = 'creative_works' 4 blogdb - # ); 5 oid | relname | relfilenode | reltoastrelid | relnamespace 6 -------+----------------+-------------+---------------+-------------- 7 25045 | pg_toast_25042 | 26738 | 0 | 99 8 ( 1 row )

You can see that the name of the toast table is just pg_toast_{main table oid} .

You might be thinking “I’ve never seen this pg_toast_25042 table before in my schema, where is it hiding? Notice that the relnamespace for the main table and the toast table is different – this means that the TOAST table is in a different schema. We find can out the name of the schema by looking at pg_catalog.pg_namespace :

1 blogdb = # select * from pg_catalog . pg_namespace ; 2 oid | nspname | nspowner | nspacl 3 -------+--------------------+----------+--------------------------------------------------------------- 4 99 | pg_toast | 10 | 5 11 | pg_catalog | 10 | {postgres = UC / postgres, = U / postgres} 6 2200 | public | 6171 | {pg_database_owner = UC / pg_database_owner, = U / pg_database_owner} 7 13212 | information_schema | 10 | {postgres = UC / postgres, = U / postgres} 8 26359 | pg_temp_3 | 10 | 9 26360 | pg_toast_temp_3 | 10 | 10 ( 6 rows )

So the main table is in the default public schema (2200) while the pg_toast_25042 table is in the pg_toast schema (99). Now that we know that, we can go back to our friend pageinspect to dig into the toast table:

1 blogdb = # select lp, lp_off, lp_flags, lp_len, t_xmin, t_xmax, t_field3, t_ctid, t_infomask2, t_infomask, t_hoff, t_bits, t_oid 2 blogdb - # from heap_page_items(get_raw_page( 'pg_toast.pg_toast_25042' , 0 )); 3 lp | lp_off | lp_flags | lp_len | t_xmin | t_xmax | t_field3 | t_ctid | t_infomask2 | t_infomask | t_hoff | t_bits | t_oid 4 ----+--------+----------+--------+--------+--------+----------+--------+-------------+------------+--------+--------+------- 5 1 | 6160 | 1 | 2032 | 1136 | 0 | 5 | ( 0 , 1 ) | 3 | 2050 | 24 | | 6 2 | 4128 | 1 | 2032 | 1136 | 0 | 5 | ( 0 , 2 ) | 3 | 2050 | 24 | | 7 3 | 2096 | 1 | 2032 | 1136 | 0 | 5 | ( 0 , 3 ) | 3 | 2050 | 24 | | 8 4 | 64 | 1 | 2032 | 1136 | 0 | 5 | ( 0 , 4 ) | 3 | 2050 | 24 | | 9 ( 4 rows ) 10 11 blogdb = # select lp, lp_off, lp_flags, lp_len, t_xmin, t_xmax, t_field3, t_ctid, t_infomask2, t_infomask, t_hoff, t_bits, t_oid 12 blogdb - # from heap_page_items(get_raw_page( 'pg_toast.pg_toast_25042' , 1 )); 13 lp | lp_off | lp_flags | lp_len | t_xmin | t_xmax | t_field3 | t_ctid | t_infomask2 | t_infomask | t_hoff | t_bits | t_oid 14 ----+--------+----------+--------+--------+--------+----------+--------+-------------+------------+--------+--------+------- 15 1 | 6160 | 1 | 2032 | 1136 | 0 | 5 | ( 1 , 1 ) | 3 | 2050 | 24 | | 16 2 | 4544 | 1 | 1612 | 1136 | 0 | 5 | ( 1 , 2 ) | 3 | 2050 | 24 | | 17 ( 2 rows )

Not only has our poem been split into multiple pages, it’s been split into multiple tuples within each page!

In our case, we’ve only got one out-of-lined value, so linking the attribute to the toast tuples is fairly simple, but in general this isn’t the case. So how do we actually link the data in the main table tuple and the out-of-lined data in the toast table?

Use the source, Luke

When you get to this level of detail, it’s easier to just read the source code rather than trying to cobble together bits of information from other sources, so let’s take a quick peek at the Postgres source code for this stuff.

PostgreSQL source code as reproduced here is copyrighted by PostgreSQL Global Development Group under the PostgreSQL License.

The function that “de-TOASTs” data is detoast_attr() in the src/backend/access/common/detoast.c file. It’s not that long, but we’re only thinking about the first if block at the moment:

src/backend/access/common/detoast.c 103 collapsed lines 1 /*------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 * 3 * detoast.c 4 * Retrieve compressed or external variable size attributes. 5 * 6 * Copyright (c) 2000-2024, PostgreSQL Global Development Group 7 * 8 * IDENTIFICATION 9 * src/backend/access/common/detoast.c 10 * 11 *------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 */ 13 14 #include "postgres.h" 15 16 #include "access/detoast.h" 17 #include "access/table.h" 18 #include "access/tableam.h" 19 #include "access/toast_internals.h" 20 #include "common/int.h" 21 #include "common/pg_lzcompress.h" 22 #include "utils/expandeddatum.h" 23 #include "utils/rel.h" 24 25 static struct varlena * toast_fetch_datum ( struct varlena * attr ); 26 static struct varlena * toast_fetch_datum_slice ( struct varlena * attr , 27 int32 sliceoffset , 28 int32 slicelength ); 29 static struct varlena * toast_decompress_datum ( struct varlena * attr ); 30 static struct varlena * toast_decompress_datum_slice ( struct varlena * attr , int32 slicelength ); 31 32 /* ---------- 33 * detoast_external_attr - 34 * 35 * Public entry point to get back a toasted value from 36 * external source (possibly still in compressed format). 37 * 38 * This will return a datum that contains all the data internally, ie, not 39 * relying on external storage or memory, but it can still be compressed or 40 * have a short header. Note some callers assume that if the input is an 41 * EXTERNAL datum, the result will be a pfree'able chunk. 42 * ---------- 43 */ 44 struct varlena * 45 detoast_external_attr ( struct varlena * attr ) 46 { 47 struct varlena * result; 48 49 if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) 50 { 51 /* 52 * This is an external stored plain value 53 */ 54 result = toast_fetch_datum (attr); 55 } 56 else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)) 57 { 58 /* 59 * This is an indirect pointer --- dereference it 60 */ 61 struct varatt_indirect redirect; 62 63 VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (redirect, attr); 64 attr = ( struct varlena * ) redirect.pointer; 65 66 /* nested indirect Datums aren't allowed */ 67 Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)); 68 69 /* recurse if value is still external in some other way */ 70 if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL (attr)) 71 return detoast_external_attr (attr); 72 73 /* 74 * Copy into the caller's memory context, in case caller tries to 75 * pfree the result. 76 */ 77 result = ( struct varlena * ) palloc ( VARSIZE_ANY (attr)); 78 memcpy (result, attr, VARSIZE_ANY (attr)); 79 } 80 else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_EXPANDED (attr)) 81 { 82 /* 83 * This is an expanded-object pointer --- get flat format 84 */ 85 ExpandedObjectHeader * eoh; 86 Size resultsize; 87 88 eoh = DatumGetEOHP ( PointerGetDatum (attr)); 89 resultsize = EOH_get_flat_size (eoh); 90 result = ( struct varlena * ) palloc (resultsize); 91 EOH_flatten_into (eoh, ( void * ) result, resultsize); 92 } 93 else 94 { 95 /* 96 * This is a plain value inside of the main tuple - why am I called? 97 */ 98 result = attr; 99 } 100 101 return result; 102 } 103 104 105 /* ---------- 106 * detoast_attr - 107 * 108 * Public entry point to get back a toasted value from compression 109 * or external storage. The result is always non-extended varlena form. 110 * 111 * Note some callers assume that if the input is an EXTERNAL or COMPRESSED 112 * datum, the result will be a pfree'able chunk. 113 * ---------- 114 */ 115 struct varlena * 116 detoast_attr ( struct varlena * attr ) 117 { 118 if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) 119 { 120 /* 121 * This is an externally stored datum --- fetch it back from there 122 */ 123 attr = toast_fetch_datum (attr); 124 /* If it's compressed, decompress it */ 125 if ( VARATT_IS_COMPRESSED (attr)) 126 { 127 struct varlena * tmp = attr; 128 129 attr = toast_decompress_datum (tmp); 130 pfree (tmp); 131 } 132 } 133 else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)) 134 { 135 /* 136 * This is an indirect pointer --- dereference it 137 */ 138 struct varatt_indirect redirect; 139 140 VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (redirect, attr); 141 attr = ( struct varlena * ) redirect.pointer; 142 143 /* nested indirect Datums aren't allowed */ 144 Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)); 145 146 /* recurse in case value is still extended in some other way */ 147 attr = detoast_attr (attr); 148 149 /* if it isn't, we'd better copy it */ 150 if (attr == ( struct varlena * ) redirect.pointer) 151 { 152 struct varlena * result; 153 154 result = ( struct varlena * ) palloc ( VARSIZE_ANY (attr)); 155 memcpy (result, attr, VARSIZE_ANY (attr)); 156 attr = result; 157 } 158 } 159 else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_EXPANDED (attr)) 160 { 161 /* 162 * This is an expanded-object pointer --- get flat format 163 */ 164 attr = detoast_external_attr (attr); 165 /* flatteners are not allowed to produce compressed/short output */ 166 Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTENDED (attr)); 167 } 168 else if ( VARATT_IS_COMPRESSED (attr)) 169 { 170 /* 171 * This is a compressed value inside of the main tuple 172 */ 173 attr = toast_decompress_datum (attr); 174 } 175 else if ( VARATT_IS_SHORT (attr)) 176 { 177 /* 178 * This is a short-header varlena --- convert to 4-byte header format 179 */ 180 Size data_size = VARSIZE_SHORT (attr) - VARHDRSZ_SHORT; 181 Size new_size = data_size + VARHDRSZ; 182 struct varlena * new_attr; 183 184 new_attr = ( struct varlena * ) palloc (new_size); 185 SET_VARSIZE (new_attr, new_size); 186 memcpy ( VARDATA (new_attr), VARDATA_SHORT (attr), data_size); 187 attr = new_attr; 188 } 189 190 return attr; 191 } 192 454 collapsed lines 193 194 /* ---------- 195 * detoast_attr_slice - 196 * 197 * Public entry point to get back part of a toasted value 198 * from compression or external storage. 199 * 200 * sliceoffset is where to start (zero or more) 201 * If slicelength < 0, return everything beyond sliceoffset 202 * ---------- 203 */ 204 struct varlena * 205 detoast_attr_slice ( struct varlena * attr , 206 int32 sliceoffset , int32 slicelength ) 207 { 208 struct varlena * preslice; 209 struct varlena * result; 210 char * attrdata; 211 int32 slicelimit; 212 int32 attrsize; 213 214 if (sliceoffset < 0 ) 215 elog (ERROR, "invalid sliceoffset: %d " , sliceoffset); 216 217 /* 218 * Compute slicelimit = offset + length, or -1 if we must fetch all of the 219 * value. In case of integer overflow, we must fetch all. 220 */ 221 if (slicelength < 0 ) 222 slicelimit = - 1 ; 223 else if ( pg_add_s32_overflow (sliceoffset, slicelength, & slicelimit)) 224 slicelength = slicelimit = - 1 ; 225 226 if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) 227 { 228 struct varatt_external toast_pointer; 229 230 VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); 231 232 /* fast path for non-compressed external datums */ 233 if ( ! VARATT_EXTERNAL_IS_COMPRESSED (toast_pointer)) 234 return toast_fetch_datum_slice (attr, sliceoffset, slicelength); 235 236 /* 237 * For compressed values, we need to fetch enough slices to decompress 238 * at least the requested part (when a prefix is requested). 239 * Otherwise, just fetch all slices. 240 */ 241 if (slicelimit >= 0 ) 242 { 243 int32 max_size = VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_EXTSIZE (toast_pointer); 244 245 /* 246 * Determine maximum amount of compressed data needed for a prefix 247 * of a given length (after decompression). 248 * 249 * At least for now, if it's LZ4 data, we'll have to fetch the 250 * whole thing, because there doesn't seem to be an API call to 251 * determine how much compressed data we need to be sure of being 252 * able to decompress the required slice. 253 */ 254 if ( VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_COMPRESS_METHOD (toast_pointer) == 255 TOAST_PGLZ_COMPRESSION_ID) 256 max_size = pglz_maximum_compressed_size (slicelimit, max_size); 257 258 /* 259 * Fetch enough compressed slices (compressed marker will get set 260 * automatically). 261 */ 262 preslice = toast_fetch_datum_slice (attr, 0 , max_size); 263 } 264 else 265 preslice = toast_fetch_datum (attr); 266 } 267 else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)) 268 { 269 struct varatt_indirect redirect; 270 271 VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (redirect, attr); 272 273 /* nested indirect Datums aren't allowed */ 274 Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (redirect.pointer)); 275 276 return detoast_attr_slice (redirect.pointer, 277 sliceoffset, slicelength); 278 } 279 else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_EXPANDED (attr)) 280 { 281 /* pass it off to detoast_external_attr to flatten */ 282 preslice = detoast_external_attr (attr); 283 } 284 else 285 preslice = attr; 286 287 Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL (preslice)); 288 289 if ( VARATT_IS_COMPRESSED (preslice)) 290 { 291 struct varlena * tmp = preslice; 292 293 /* Decompress enough to encompass the slice and the offset */ 294 if (slicelimit >= 0 ) 295 preslice = toast_decompress_datum_slice (tmp, slicelimit); 296 else 297 preslice = toast_decompress_datum (tmp); 298 299 if (tmp != attr) 300 pfree (tmp); 301 } 302 303 if ( VARATT_IS_SHORT (preslice)) 304 { 305 attrdata = VARDATA_SHORT (preslice); 306 attrsize = VARSIZE_SHORT (preslice) - VARHDRSZ_SHORT; 307 } 308 else 309 { 310 attrdata = VARDATA (preslice); 311 attrsize = VARSIZE (preslice) - VARHDRSZ; 312 } 313 314 /* slicing of datum for compressed cases and plain value */ 315 316 if (sliceoffset >= attrsize) 317 { 318 sliceoffset = 0 ; 319 slicelength = 0 ; 320 } 321 else if (slicelength < 0 || slicelimit > attrsize) 322 slicelength = attrsize - sliceoffset; 323 324 result = ( struct varlena * ) palloc (slicelength + VARHDRSZ); 325 SET_VARSIZE (result, slicelength + VARHDRSZ); 326 327 memcpy ( VARDATA (result), attrdata + sliceoffset, slicelength); 328 329 if (preslice != attr) 330 pfree (preslice); 331 332 return result; 333 } 334 335 /* ---------- 336 * toast_fetch_datum - 337 * 338 * Reconstruct an in memory Datum from the chunks saved 339 * in the toast relation 340 * ---------- 341 */ 342 static struct varlena * 343 toast_fetch_datum ( struct varlena * attr ) 344 { 345 Relation toastrel; 346 struct varlena * result; 347 struct varatt_external toast_pointer; 348 int32 attrsize; 349 350 if ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) 351 elog (ERROR, "toast_fetch_datum shouldn't be called for non-ondisk datums" ); 352 353 /* Must copy to access aligned fields */ 354 VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); 355 356 attrsize = VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_EXTSIZE (toast_pointer); 357 358 result = ( struct varlena * ) palloc (attrsize + VARHDRSZ); 359 360 if ( VARATT_EXTERNAL_IS_COMPRESSED (toast_pointer)) 361 SET_VARSIZE_COMPRESSED (result, attrsize + VARHDRSZ); 362 else 363 SET_VARSIZE (result, attrsize + VARHDRSZ); 364 365 if (attrsize == 0 ) 366 return result; /* Probably shouldn't happen, but just in 367 * case. */ 368 369 /* 370 * Open the toast relation and its indexes 371 */ 372 toastrel = table_open (toast_pointer.va_toastrelid, AccessShareLock); 373 374 /* Fetch all chunks */ 375 table_relation_fetch_toast_slice (toastrel, toast_pointer.va_valueid, 376 attrsize, 0 , attrsize, result); 377 378 /* Close toast table */ 379 table_close (toastrel, AccessShareLock); 380 381 return result; 382 } 383 384 /* ---------- 385 * toast_fetch_datum_slice - 386 * 387 * Reconstruct a segment of a Datum from the chunks saved 388 * in the toast relation 389 * 390 * Note that this function supports non-compressed external datums 391 * and compressed external datums (in which case the requested slice 392 * has to be a prefix, i.e. sliceoffset has to be 0). 393 * ---------- 394 */ 395 static struct varlena * 396 toast_fetch_datum_slice ( struct varlena * attr , int32 sliceoffset , 397 int32 slicelength ) 398 { 399 Relation toastrel; 400 struct varlena * result; 401 struct varatt_external toast_pointer; 402 int32 attrsize; 403 404 if ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) 405 elog (ERROR, "toast_fetch_datum_slice shouldn't be called for non-ondisk datums" ); 406 407 /* Must copy to access aligned fields */ 408 VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); 409 410 /* 411 * It's nonsense to fetch slices of a compressed datum unless when it's a 412 * prefix -- this isn't lo_* we can't return a compressed datum which is 413 * meaningful to toast later. 414 */ 415 Assert ( ! VARATT_EXTERNAL_IS_COMPRESSED (toast_pointer) || 0 == sliceoffset); 416 417 attrsize = VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_EXTSIZE (toast_pointer); 418 419 if (sliceoffset >= attrsize) 420 { 421 sliceoffset = 0 ; 422 slicelength = 0 ; 423 } 424 425 /* 426 * When fetching a prefix of a compressed external datum, account for the 427 * space required by va_tcinfo, which is stored at the beginning as an 428 * int32 value. 429 */ 430 if ( VARATT_EXTERNAL_IS_COMPRESSED (toast_pointer) && slicelength > 0 ) 431 slicelength = slicelength + sizeof (int32); 432 433 /* 434 * Adjust length request if needed. (Note: our sole caller, 435 * detoast_attr_slice, protects us against sliceoffset + slicelength 436 * overflowing.) 437 */ 438 if (((sliceoffset + slicelength) > attrsize) || slicelength < 0 ) 439 slicelength = attrsize - sliceoffset; 440 441 result = ( struct varlena * ) palloc (slicelength + VARHDRSZ); 442 443 if ( VARATT_EXTERNAL_IS_COMPRESSED (toast_pointer)) 444 SET_VARSIZE_COMPRESSED (result, slicelength + VARHDRSZ); 445 else 446 SET_VARSIZE (result, slicelength + VARHDRSZ); 447 448 if (slicelength == 0 ) 449 return result; /* Can save a lot of work at this point! */ 450 451 /* Open the toast relation */ 452 toastrel = table_open (toast_pointer.va_toastrelid, AccessShareLock); 453 454 /* Fetch all chunks */ 455 table_relation_fetch_toast_slice (toastrel, toast_pointer.va_valueid, 456 attrsize, sliceoffset, slicelength, 457 result); 458 459 /* Close toast table */ 460 table_close (toastrel, AccessShareLock); 461 462 return result; 463 } 464 465 /* ---------- 466 * toast_decompress_datum - 467 * 468 * Decompress a compressed version of a varlena datum 469 */ 470 static struct varlena * 471 toast_decompress_datum ( struct varlena * attr ) 472 { 473 ToastCompressionId cmid; 474 475 Assert ( VARATT_IS_COMPRESSED (attr)); 476 477 /* 478 * Fetch the compression method id stored in the compression header and 479 * decompress the data using the appropriate decompression routine. 480 */ 481 cmid = TOAST_COMPRESS_METHOD (attr); 482 switch (cmid) 483 { 484 case TOAST_PGLZ_COMPRESSION_ID: 485 return pglz_decompress_datum (attr); 486 case TOAST_LZ4_COMPRESSION_ID: 487 return lz4_decompress_datum (attr); 488 default : 489 elog (ERROR, "invalid compression method id %d " , cmid); 490 return NULL ; /* keep compiler quiet */ 491 } 492 } 493 494 495 /* ---------- 496 * toast_decompress_datum_slice - 497 * 498 * Decompress the front of a compressed version of a varlena datum. 499 * offset handling happens in detoast_attr_slice. 500 * Here we just decompress a slice from the front. 501 */ 502 static struct varlena * 503 toast_decompress_datum_slice ( struct varlena * attr , int32 slicelength ) 504 { 505 ToastCompressionId cmid; 506 507 Assert ( VARATT_IS_COMPRESSED (attr)); 508 509 /* 510 * Some callers may pass a slicelength that's more than the actual 511 * decompressed size. If so, just decompress normally. This avoids 512 * possibly allocating a larger-than-necessary result object, and may be 513 * faster and/or more robust as well. Notably, some versions of liblz4 514 * have been seen to give wrong results if passed an output size that is 515 * more than the data's true decompressed size. 516 */ 517 if ((uint32) slicelength >= TOAST_COMPRESS_EXTSIZE (attr)) 518 return toast_decompress_datum (attr); 519 520 /* 521 * Fetch the compression method id stored in the compression header and 522 * decompress the data slice using the appropriate decompression routine. 523 */ 524 cmid = TOAST_COMPRESS_METHOD (attr); 525 switch (cmid) 526 { 527 case TOAST_PGLZ_COMPRESSION_ID: 528 return pglz_decompress_datum_slice (attr, slicelength); 529 case TOAST_LZ4_COMPRESSION_ID: 530 return lz4_decompress_datum_slice (attr, slicelength); 531 default : 532 elog (ERROR, "invalid compression method id %d " , cmid); 533 return NULL ; /* keep compiler quiet */ 534 } 535 } 536 537 /* ---------- 538 * toast_raw_datum_size - 539 * 540 * Return the raw (detoasted) size of a varlena datum 541 * (including the VARHDRSZ header) 542 * ---------- 543 */ 544 Size 545 toast_raw_datum_size (Datum value ) 546 { 547 struct varlena * attr = ( struct varlena * ) DatumGetPointer (value); 548 Size result; 549 550 if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) 551 { 552 /* va_rawsize is the size of the original datum -- including header */ 553 struct varatt_external toast_pointer; 554 555 VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); 556 result = toast_pointer.va_rawsize; 557 } 558 else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)) 559 { 560 struct varatt_indirect toast_pointer; 561 562 VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); 563 564 /* nested indirect Datums aren't allowed */ 565 Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (toast_pointer.pointer)); 566 567 return toast_raw_datum_size ( PointerGetDatum (toast_pointer.pointer)); 568 } 569 else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_EXPANDED (attr)) 570 { 571 result = EOH_get_flat_size ( DatumGetEOHP (value)); 572 } 573 else if ( VARATT_IS_COMPRESSED (attr)) 574 { 575 /* here, va_rawsize is just the payload size */ 576 result = VARDATA_COMPRESSED_GET_EXTSIZE (attr) + VARHDRSZ; 577 } 578 else if ( VARATT_IS_SHORT (attr)) 579 { 580 /* 581 * we have to normalize the header length to VARHDRSZ or else the 582 * callers of this function will be confused. 583 */ 584 result = VARSIZE_SHORT (attr) - VARHDRSZ_SHORT + VARHDRSZ; 585 } 586 else 587 { 588 /* plain untoasted datum */ 589 result = VARSIZE (attr); 590 } 591 return result; 592 } 593 594 /* ---------- 595 * toast_datum_size 596 * 597 * Return the physical storage size (possibly compressed) of a varlena datum 598 * ---------- 599 */ 600 Size 601 toast_datum_size (Datum value ) 602 { 603 struct varlena * attr = ( struct varlena * ) DatumGetPointer (value); 604 Size result; 605 606 if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) 607 { 608 /* 609 * Attribute is stored externally - return the extsize whether 610 * compressed or not. We do not count the size of the toast pointer 611 * ... should we? 612 */ 613 struct varatt_external toast_pointer; 614 615 VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); 616 result = VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_EXTSIZE (toast_pointer); 617 } 618 else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)) 619 { 620 struct varatt_indirect toast_pointer; 621 622 VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); 623 624 /* nested indirect Datums aren't allowed */ 625 Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)); 626 627 return toast_datum_size ( PointerGetDatum (toast_pointer.pointer)); 628 } 629 else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_EXPANDED (attr)) 630 { 631 result = EOH_get_flat_size ( DatumGetEOHP (value)); 632 } 633 else if ( VARATT_IS_SHORT (attr)) 634 { 635 result = VARSIZE_SHORT (attr); 636 } 637 else 638 { 639 /* 640 * Attribute is stored inline either compressed or not, just calculate 641 * the size of the datum in either case. 642 */ 643 result = VARSIZE (attr); 644 } 645 return result; 646 }

The rest of the function goes on to check the other TOAST cases which aren’t particularly relevant to us right now. The important thing is that VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK() is a macro that tells you whether a varlena struct refers to an out-of-line (a.k.a. external) value stored on disk (i.e. in a TOAST table). You can also see that the out-of-line attributes can also be compressed within the external TOAST table.

Remember that varlena is the struct that holds the main table data for a variable length attribute – in our case that’s the 18 bytes of gibberish we saw earlier. To understand these weird 18 bytes and to understand varlena more broadly, we need to look at the src/include/varatt.h file in the Postgres codebase – I’ve highlighted the most important bits and collapsed the bits we don’t really care about:

src/include/varatt.h 16 collapsed lines 1 /*------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 * 3 * varatt.h 4 * variable-length datatypes (TOAST support) 5 * 6 * 7 * Portions Copyright (c) 1996-2024, PostgreSQL Global Development Group 8 * Portions Copyright (c) 1995, Regents of the University of California 9 * 10 * src/include/varatt.h 11 * 12 *------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 */ 14 15 #ifndef VARATT_H 16 #define VARATT_H 17 18 /* 19 * struct varatt_external is a traditional "TOAST pointer", that is, the 20 * information needed to fetch a Datum stored out-of-line in a TOAST table. 21 * The data is compressed if and only if the external size stored in 22 * va_extinfo is less than va_rawsize - VARHDRSZ. 23 * 24 * This struct must not contain any padding, because we sometimes compare 25 * these pointers using memcmp. 26 * 27 * Note that this information is stored unaligned within actual tuples, so 28 * you need to memcpy from the tuple into a local struct variable before 29 * you can look at these fields! (The reason we use memcmp is to avoid 30 * having to do that just to detect equality of two TOAST pointers...) 31 */ 32 typedef struct varatt_external 33 { 34 int32 va_rawsize; /* Original data size (includes header) */ 35 uint32 va_extinfo; /* External saved size (without header) and 36 * compression method */ 37 Oid va_valueid; /* Unique ID of value within TOAST table */ 38 Oid va_toastrelid; /* RelID of TOAST table containing it */ 39 } varatt_external; 40 37 collapsed lines 41 /* 42 * These macros define the "saved size" portion of va_extinfo. Its remaining 43 * two high-order bits identify the compression method. 44 */ 45 #define VARLENA_EXTSIZE_BITS 30 46 #define VARLENA_EXTSIZE_MASK (( 1 U << VARLENA_EXTSIZE_BITS) - 1 ) 47 48 /* 49 * struct varatt_indirect is a "TOAST pointer" representing an out-of-line 50 * Datum that's stored in memory, not in an external toast relation. 51 * The creator of such a Datum is entirely responsible that the referenced 52 * storage survives for as long as referencing pointer Datums can exist. 53 * 54 * Note that just as for struct varatt_external, this struct is stored 55 * unaligned within any containing tuple. 56 */ 57 typedef struct varatt_indirect 58 { 59 struct varlena * pointer; /* Pointer to in-memory varlena */ 60 } varatt_indirect; 61 62 /* 63 * struct varatt_expanded is a "TOAST pointer" representing an out-of-line 64 * Datum that is stored in memory, in some type-specific, not necessarily 65 * physically contiguous format that is convenient for computation not 66 * storage. APIs for this, in particular the definition of struct 67 * ExpandedObjectHeader, are in src/include/utils/expandeddatum.h. 68 * 69 * Note that just as for struct varatt_external, this struct is stored 70 * unaligned within any containing tuple. 71 */ 72 typedef struct ExpandedObjectHeader ExpandedObjectHeader; 73 74 typedef struct varatt_expanded 75 { 76 ExpandedObjectHeader * eohptr; 77 } varatt_expanded; 78 79 /* 80 * Type tag for the various sorts of "TOAST pointer" datums. The peculiar 81 * value for VARTAG_ONDISK comes from a requirement for on-disk compatibility 82 * with a previous notion that the tag field was the pointer datum's length. 83 */ 84 typedef enum vartag_external 85 { 86 VARTAG_INDIRECT = 1 , 87 VARTAG_EXPANDED_RO = 2 , 88 VARTAG_EXPANDED_RW = 3 , 89 VARTAG_ONDISK = 18 90 } vartag_external; 91 9 collapsed lines 92 /* this test relies on the specific tag values above */ 93 #define VARTAG_IS_EXPANDED ( tag ) \ 94 (((tag) & ~ 1 ) == VARTAG_EXPANDED_RO) 95 96 #define VARTAG_SIZE ( tag ) \ 97 ((tag) == VARTAG_INDIRECT ? sizeof (varatt_indirect) : \ 98 VARTAG_IS_EXPANDED (tag) ? sizeof (varatt_expanded) : \ 99 (tag) == VARTAG_ONDISK ? sizeof (varatt_external) : \ 100 ( AssertMacro ( false ), 0 )) 101 102 /* 103 * These structs describe the header of a varlena object that may have been 104 * TOASTed. Generally, don't reference these structs directly, but use the 105 * macros below. 106 * 107 * We use separate structs for the aligned and unaligned cases because the 108 * compiler might otherwise think it could generate code that assumes 109 * alignment while touching fields of a 1-byte-header varlena. 110 */ 111 typedef union 112 { 113 struct /* Normal varlena (4-byte length) */ 114 { 115 uint32 va_header; 116 char va_data [FLEXIBLE_ARRAY_MEMBER]; 117 } va_4byte; 118 struct /* Compressed-in-line format */ 119 { 120 uint32 va_header; 121 uint32 va_tcinfo; /* Original data size (excludes header) and 122 * compression method; see va_extinfo */ 123 char va_data [FLEXIBLE_ARRAY_MEMBER]; /* Compressed data */ 124 } va_compressed; 125 } varattrib_4b; 126 127 typedef struct 128 { 129 uint8 va_header; 130 char va_data [FLEXIBLE_ARRAY_MEMBER]; /* Data begins here */ 131 } varattrib_1b; 132 133 /* TOAST pointers are a subset of varattrib_1b with an identifying tag byte */ 134 typedef struct 135 { 136 uint8 va_header; /* Always 0x80 or 0x01 */ 137 uint8 va_tag; /* Type of datum */ 138 char va_data [FLEXIBLE_ARRAY_MEMBER]; /* Type-specific data */ 139 } varattrib_1b_e; 140 69 collapsed lines 141 /* 142 * Bit layouts for varlena headers on big-endian machines: 143 * 144 * 00xxxxxx 4-byte length word, aligned, uncompressed data (up to 1G) 145 * 01xxxxxx 4-byte length word, aligned, *compressed* data (up to 1G) 146 * 10000000 1-byte length word, unaligned, TOAST pointer 147 * 1xxxxxxx 1-byte length word, unaligned, uncompressed data (up to 126b) 148 * 149 * Bit layouts for varlena headers on little-endian machines: 150 * 151 * xxxxxx00 4-byte length word, aligned, uncompressed data (up to 1G) 152 * xxxxxx10 4-byte length word, aligned, *compressed* data (up to 1G) 153 * 00000001 1-byte length word, unaligned, TOAST pointer 154 * xxxxxxx1 1-byte length word, unaligned, uncompressed data (up to 126b) 155 * 156 * The "xxx" bits are the length field (which includes itself in all cases). 157 * In the big-endian case we mask to extract the length, in the little-endian 158 * case we shift. Note that in both cases the flag bits are in the physically 159 * first byte. Also, it is not possible for a 1-byte length word to be zero; 160 * this lets us disambiguate alignment padding bytes from the start of an 161 * unaligned datum. (We now *require* pad bytes to be filled with zero!) 162 * 163 * In TOAST pointers the va_tag field (see varattrib_1b_e) is used to discern 164 * the specific type and length of the pointer datum. 165 */ 166 167 /* 168 * Endian-dependent macros. These are considered internal --- use the 169 * external macros below instead of using these directly. 170 * 171 * Note: IS_1B is true for external toast records but VARSIZE_1B will return 0 172 * for such records. Hence you should usually check for IS_EXTERNAL before 173 * checking for IS_1B. 174 */ 175 176 #ifdef WORDS_BIGENDIAN 177 178 #define VARATT_IS_4B ( PTR ) \ 179 ((((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header & 0x 80 ) == 0x 00 ) 180 #define VARATT_IS_4B_U ( PTR ) \ 181 ((((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header & 0x C0 ) == 0x 00 ) 182 #define VARATT_IS_4B_C ( PTR ) \ 183 ((((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header & 0x C0 ) == 0x 40 ) 184 #define VARATT_IS_1B ( PTR ) \ 185 ((((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header & 0x 80 ) == 0x 80 ) 186 #define VARATT_IS_1B_E ( PTR ) \ 187 ((((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header) == 0x 80 ) 188 #define VARATT_NOT_PAD_BYTE ( PTR ) \ 189 ( * ((uint8 * ) (PTR)) != 0 ) 190 191 /* VARSIZE_4B() should only be used on known-aligned data */ 192 #define VARSIZE_4B ( PTR ) \ 193 (((varattrib_4b * ) (PTR))->va_4byte.va_header & 0x 3FFFFFFF ) 194 #define VARSIZE_1B ( PTR ) \ 195 (((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header & 0x 7F ) 196 #define VARTAG_1B_E ( PTR ) \ 197 (((varattrib_1b_e * ) (PTR))->va_tag) 198 199 #define SET_VARSIZE_4B ( PTR , len ) \ 200 (((varattrib_4b * ) (PTR))->va_4byte.va_header = (len) & 0x 3FFFFFFF ) 201 #define SET_VARSIZE_4B_C ( PTR , len ) \ 202 (((varattrib_4b * ) (PTR))->va_4byte.va_header = ((len) & 0x 3FFFFFFF ) | 0x 40000000 ) 203 #define SET_VARSIZE_1B ( PTR , len ) \ 204 (((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header = (len) | 0x 80 ) 205 #define SET_VARTAG_1B_E ( PTR , tag ) \ 206 (((varattrib_1b_e * ) (PTR))->va_header = 0x 80 , \ 207 ((varattrib_1b_e * ) (PTR))->va_tag = (tag)) 208 209 #else /* !WORDS_BIGENDIAN */ 210 211 #define VARATT_IS_4B ( PTR ) \ 212 ((((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header & 0x 01 ) == 0x 00 ) 213 #define VARATT_IS_4B_U ( PTR ) \ 214 ((((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header & 0x 03 ) == 0x 00 ) 215 #define VARATT_IS_4B_C ( PTR ) \ 216 ((((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header & 0x 03 ) == 0x 02 ) 217 #define VARATT_IS_1B ( PTR ) \ 218 ((((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header & 0x 01 ) == 0x 01 ) 219 #define VARATT_IS_1B_E ( PTR ) \ 220 ((((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header) == 0x 01 ) 221 #define VARATT_NOT_PAD_BYTE ( PTR ) \ 222 ( * ((uint8 * ) (PTR)) != 0 ) 223 224 /* VARSIZE_4B() should only be used on known-aligned data */ 225 #define VARSIZE_4B ( PTR ) \ 226 ((((varattrib_4b * ) (PTR))->va_4byte.va_header >> 2 ) & 0x 3FFFFFFF ) 227 #define VARSIZE_1B ( PTR ) \ 228 ((((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header >> 1 ) & 0x 7F ) 229 #define VARTAG_1B_E ( PTR ) \ 230 (((varattrib_1b_e * ) (PTR))->va_tag) 231 232 #define SET_VARSIZE_4B ( PTR , len ) \ 233 (((varattrib_4b * ) (PTR))->va_4byte.va_header = (((uint32) (len)) << 2 )) 234 #define SET_VARSIZE_4B_C ( PTR , len ) \ 235 (((varattrib_4b * ) (PTR))->va_4byte.va_header = (((uint32) (len)) << 2 ) | 0x 02 ) 236 #define SET_VARSIZE_1B ( PTR , len ) \ 237 (((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header = (((uint8) (len)) << 1 ) | 0x 01 ) 238 #define SET_VARTAG_1B_E ( PTR , tag ) \ 239 (((varattrib_1b_e * ) (PTR))->va_header = 0x 01 , \ 240 ((varattrib_1b_e * ) (PTR))->va_tag = (tag)) 241 21 collapsed lines 242 #endif /* WORDS_BIGENDIAN */ 243 244 #define VARDATA_4B ( PTR ) (((varattrib_4b * ) (PTR))->va_4byte.va_data) 245 #define VARDATA_4B_C ( PTR ) (((varattrib_4b * ) (PTR))->va_compressed.va_data) 246 #define VARDATA_1B ( PTR ) (((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_data) 247 #define VARDATA_1B_E ( PTR ) (((varattrib_1b_e * ) (PTR))->va_data) 248 249 /* 250 * Externally visible TOAST macros begin here. 251 */ 252 253 #define VARHDRSZ_EXTERNAL offsetof (varattrib_1b_e, va_data) 254 #define VARHDRSZ_COMPRESSED offsetof (varattrib_4b, va_compressed.va_data) 255 #define VARHDRSZ_SHORT offsetof (varattrib_1b, va_data) 256 257 #define VARATT_SHORT_MAX 0x 7F 258 #define VARATT_CAN_MAKE_SHORT ( PTR ) \ 259 ( VARATT_IS_4B_U (PTR) && \ 260 ( VARSIZE (PTR) - VARHDRSZ + VARHDRSZ_SHORT) <= VARATT_SHORT_MAX) 261 #define VARATT_CONVERTED_SHORT_SIZE ( PTR ) \ 262 ( VARSIZE (PTR) - VARHDRSZ + VARHDRSZ_SHORT) 263 264 /* 265 * In consumers oblivious to data alignment, call PG_DETOAST_DATUM_PACKED(), 266 * VARDATA_ANY(), VARSIZE_ANY() and VARSIZE_ANY_EXHDR(). Elsewhere, call 267 * PG_DETOAST_DATUM(), VARDATA() and VARSIZE(). Directly fetching an int16, 268 * int32 or wider field in the struct representing the datum layout requires 269 * aligned data. memcpy() is alignment-oblivious, as are most operations on 270 * datatypes, such as text, whose layout struct contains only char fields. 271 * 272 * Code assembling a new datum should call VARDATA() and SET_VARSIZE(). 273 * (Datums begin life untoasted.) 274 * 275 * Other macros here should usually be used only by tuple assembly/disassembly 276 * code and code that specifically wants to work with still-toasted Datums. 277 */ 278 #define VARDATA ( PTR ) VARDATA_4B (PTR) 279 #define VARSIZE ( PTR ) VARSIZE_4B (PTR) 280 281 #define VARSIZE_SHORT ( PTR ) VARSIZE_1B (PTR) 282 #define VARDATA_SHORT ( PTR ) VARDATA_1B (PTR) 283 284 #define VARTAG_EXTERNAL ( PTR ) VARTAG_1B_E (PTR) 285 #define VARSIZE_EXTERNAL ( PTR ) (VARHDRSZ_EXTERNAL + VARTAG_SIZE ( VARTAG_EXTERNAL (PTR))) 286 #define VARDATA_EXTERNAL ( PTR ) VARDATA_1B_E (PTR) 287 288 #define VARATT_IS_COMPRESSED ( PTR ) VARATT_IS_4B_C (PTR) 289 #define VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL ( PTR ) VARATT_IS_1B_E (PTR) 290 #define VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK ( PTR ) \ 291 ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL (PTR) && VARTAG_EXTERNAL (PTR) == VARTAG_ONDISK) 292 #define VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT ( PTR ) \ 293 ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL (PTR) && VARTAG_EXTERNAL (PTR) == VARTAG_INDIRECT) 294 #define VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_EXPANDED_RO ( PTR ) \ 295 ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL (PTR) && VARTAG_EXTERNAL (PTR) == VARTAG_EXPANDED_RO) 296 #define VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_EXPANDED_RW ( PTR ) \ 297 ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL (PTR) && VARTAG_EXTERNAL (PTR) == VARTAG_EXPANDED_RW) 298 #define VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_EXPANDED ( PTR ) \ 299 ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL (PTR) && VARTAG_IS_EXPANDED ( VARTAG_EXTERNAL (PTR))) 300 #define VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_NON_EXPANDED ( PTR ) \ 301 ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL (PTR) && ! VARTAG_IS_EXPANDED ( VARTAG_EXTERNAL (PTR))) 302 #define VARATT_IS_SHORT ( PTR ) VARATT_IS_1B (PTR) 303 #define VARATT_IS_EXTENDED ( PTR ) ( ! VARATT_IS_4B_U (PTR)) 304 54 collapsed lines 305 #define SET_VARSIZE ( PTR , len ) SET_VARSIZE_4B (PTR, len) 306 #define SET_VARSIZE_SHORT ( PTR , len ) SET_VARSIZE_1B (PTR, len) 307 #define SET_VARSIZE_COMPRESSED ( PTR , len ) SET_VARSIZE_4B_C (PTR, len) 308 309 #define SET_VARTAG_EXTERNAL ( PTR , tag ) SET_VARTAG_1B_E (PTR, tag) 310 311 #define VARSIZE_ANY ( PTR ) \ 312 ( VARATT_IS_1B_E (PTR) ? VARSIZE_EXTERNAL (PTR) : \ 313 ( VARATT_IS_1B (PTR) ? VARSIZE_1B (PTR) : \ 314 VARSIZE_4B (PTR))) 315 316 /* Size of a varlena data, excluding header */ 317 #define VARSIZE_ANY_EXHDR ( PTR ) \ 318 ( VARATT_IS_1B_E (PTR) ? VARSIZE_EXTERNAL (PTR) - VARHDRSZ_EXTERNAL : \ 319 ( VARATT_IS_1B (PTR) ? VARSIZE_1B (PTR) - VARHDRSZ_SHORT : \ 320 VARSIZE_4B (PTR) - VARHDRSZ)) 321 322 /* caution: this will not work on an external or compressed-in-line Datum */ 323 /* caution: this will return a possibly unaligned pointer */ 324 #define VARDATA_ANY ( PTR ) \ 325 ( VARATT_IS_1B (PTR) ? VARDATA_1B (PTR) : VARDATA_4B (PTR)) 326 327 /* Decompressed size and compression method of a compressed-in-line Datum */ 328 #define VARDATA_COMPRESSED_GET_EXTSIZE ( PTR ) \ 329 (((varattrib_4b * ) (PTR))->va_compressed.va_tcinfo & VARLENA_EXTSIZE_MASK) 330 #define VARDATA_COMPRESSED_GET_COMPRESS_METHOD ( PTR ) \ 331 (((varattrib_4b * ) (PTR))->va_compressed.va_tcinfo >> VARLENA_EXTSIZE_BITS) 332 333 /* Same for external Datums; but note argument is a struct varatt_external */ 334 #define VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_EXTSIZE ( toast_pointer ) \ 335 ((toast_pointer).va_extinfo & VARLENA_EXTSIZE_MASK) 336 #define VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_COMPRESS_METHOD ( toast_pointer ) \ 337 ((toast_pointer).va_extinfo >> VARLENA_EXTSIZE_BITS) 338 339 #define VARATT_EXTERNAL_SET_SIZE_AND_COMPRESS_METHOD ( toast_pointer , len , cm ) \ 340 do { \ 341 Assert ((cm) == TOAST_PGLZ_COMPRESSION_ID || \ 342 (cm) == TOAST_LZ4_COMPRESSION_ID); \ 343 ((toast_pointer).va_extinfo = \ 344 (len) | ((uint32) (cm) << VARLENA_EXTSIZE_BITS)); \ 345 } while ( 0 ) 346 347 /* 348 * Testing whether an externally-stored value is compressed now requires 349 * comparing size stored in va_extinfo (the actual length of the external data) 350 * to rawsize (the original uncompressed datum's size). The latter includes 351 * VARHDRSZ overhead, the former doesn't. We never use compression unless it 352 * actually saves space, so we expect either equality or less-than. 353 */ 354 #define VARATT_EXTERNAL_IS_COMPRESSED ( toast_pointer ) \ 355 ( VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_EXTSIZE (toast_pointer) < \ 356 (toast_pointer).va_rawsize - VARHDRSZ) 357 358 #endif

There’s quite a lot going on here, especially if you’re not too familiar with C, so let’s break it down a bit.

First, let’s take a look at the different structs we’ve got here. There are essentially 4 different possible structures that the varlena can have:

1. varattrib_4b.va_4byte

This is the normal 4-byte header that’s used when the value is not long enough to be compressed or out-of-lined. The header itself contains the length of the data within the 4-byte header, but as we’ll see in varattrib_4b.va_compressed and varattrib_1b , the first bit of the varlena header is used to hold a flag indicating whether the data uses the varattrib_1b or varattrib_1b_e formats and the second bit is used to hold a flag indicating whether the data is compressed, so the actual length is stored in the other 30 bits.

This means that the maximum length we can have is 2 30 − 1 = ( 1 ≪ 30 ) − 1 = 0 x 3 f f f f f f = 1 , 073 , 741 , 823 2^{30} - 1 = (1 \ll 30) - 1 = \mathtt{0x3ffffff} = 1,073,741,823 230−1=(1≪30)−1=0x3ffffff=1,073,741,823 which is probably big enough given the default page size is 8,192 bytes.

2. varattrib_4b.va_compressed

This is an 8-byte header used when the value is big enough to need compressing, but not big enough to need out-of-lining. This struct is the same as the 4-byte header but adds an extra uint32 to store information about the compression.

Note: for people unfamiliar with union in C, this is basically saying that the struct varattrib_4b can refer to either the struct va_4byte or va_compressed within the same bit of memory. It’s not immediately clear to me why these two structs are in a union but the other two aren’t. Based on the comment above these structs, I presume it’s because the varattrib_4b union members are aligned as they consist of uint32 fields, whereas the varattrib_1b and varattrib_1b_e structs are not aligned because they have one or two uint8 fields inside them. I’m not entirely certain on this, though, so if any C experts want to chime in, feel free.

Also, while we’re at it, it seems silly that va_compressed is part of varattrib_4b when the header is 8 bytes long, not 4 bytes as the name implies, but I guess I’ve never written a database used by millions so I can’t really criticise.

3. varattrib_1b

This is referred to as a “short-header” varlena. It’s essentially the same as the va_4byte variant but it is packed into a single byte instead of 4 bytes.

The first bit is used to indicate whether it is external or not while the other 7 bits contain the length of the data. This means that the varattrib_1b non-external struct can only be used to store values less than 0x7f = 127 bytes in length.

For an example of this, we can look at the bytes for the title of the poem “Ozymandias”, which looks like 17 4f 7a 79 6d 61 6e 64 69 61 73 = \x17 O z y m a n d i a s . In this case, the header is 0x17 but remember that the first bit is used for the “external” flag, so we need to shift it down one bit to get the actual size value: 0x17 << 1 = 0xb = 11. The title of the poem, “Ozymandias”, is 10 characters long so the length here is 11 including the 1-byte header itself.

4. varattrib_1b_e

This extends the varattrib_1b struct to add an additional byte, called the vartag , to indicate what type of TOASTed data we are looking at. You can tell whether a varlena uses varattrib_1b or varattrib_1b_e by checking whether the first byte is exactly equal to 0x01 , meaning the “length” part of the first byte is zero. This would be 0x80 on big-endian systems and 0x01 on little-endian systems.

The enum for this data type, called vartag_external , has 4 options:

indirect,

expanded (read-only),

expanded (read-write) and

on-disk.

We’re talking about the “on-disk” variant while the other types of external TOAST data refer to where the TOAST pointer refers to a value in the memory of the server process. For more details on indirect and expanded, check out PostgreSQL Documentation: 73.2.2. Out-of-Line, In-Memory TOAST Storage.

To help visualise these, here’s a handy flow diagram:

Looking back at our poem varlena headers

Now that we understand what structs the variable length attributes can correspond to, we can reinterpret the headers for our poems:

“Ozymandias” header – 04 0a 00 00

First things first, we can see that the first byte is 0x04 = 0b00000100 so neither of the first two bits are set. This means that the value is in-line and uncompressed which means we’re looking at the varattrib_4b.va_4byte struct.

We can then get the length of the poem in bytes by doing (header >> 2) - header size = (0x0a04 >> 2) - 4 = 0x281 - 4 = 641 - 4 = 637 .

If you’ve got a good memory and eye for numbers, you might be thinking “why is this giving 637 when the length earlier gave 631”? The answer is that length() does not give you the size of the string in bytes but the length of the string in characters. In our poem we have three non-ASCII characters – U+2014 — (UTF-8 e2 80 94 ), U+201C “ (UTF-8 value e2 80 9c ) and U+201D ” (UTF-8 value e2 80 9d ) which count as 3 characters but total 9 bytes, making up the 6 byte difference.

”Ode on a Grecian Urn” header - f2 1a 00 00 8c 09 00 00

Let’s look at the first byte again: 0xf2 = 0b11110010 . This has the first bit unset meaning it is not using the 1b format but the second bit is set, meaning the value is compressed. Taking (0x1af2 >> 2) - 8 = 0x6B4 = 1716 gives the size in bytes.

The second 4-byte value 0x098c gives us the decompressed size and compression method. The first 30 bits are used for the uncompressed size while the last 2 bits are used for the compression method. To get the uncompressed size, we need to bitwise-and 0x098c with a the bitmask (1 << 30) - 1 , i.e. a 32-bit number with 1 in the first 30 places and 0 in the last 2 places: 0x098c & ((1 << 30) - 1) = 0x098c & 0x3fffffff = 0x98c so the uncompressed size is 2,444 bytes. The poem is 2,442 characters long so that makes sense – there’s probably an em dash in there somewhere4.

There is also a single null byte before the actual poem starts. I’m not exactly sure what this is but I presume it’s an artifact of the compression method being used.

”The Waste Land” header - 01 12

This one has a short header. The first byte is simply 0x01 which tells you that this is an external value. Looking at the next byte, the vartag, you see 0x12 = 18 which tells you that this is an external on-disk TOAST pointer.

We’ve made great progress in understanding how Postgres stores variable length attributes, but we still haven’t tracked down the actual TOASTed values from the main-table tuple data. So what’s the next step?

Following the white rabbit

Let’s look at the whole 18 bytes for the content column value in the main table data for “The Waste Land”:

Terminal window 1 ┌────────┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────┬────────┬────────┐ 2 │00000000│ 01 12 ed 4e 00 00 24 2d ┊ 00 00 ff 66 00 00 d5 61 │••×N⋄⋄ $- ┊⋄⋄×f⋄⋄×a│ 3 │00000010│ 00 00 ┊ │⋄⋄ ┊ │ 4 └────────┴─────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────┴────────┴────────┘

We understand the first 2 bytes now, but there’s still 16 bytes left that we haven’t explained.

Looking back at the detoast_attr() function, we can see that the function calls attr = toast_fetch_datum(attr) to retrieve the data from the external store. The answer must be in there somewhere.

src/backend/access/common/detoast.c 333 collapsed lines 1 /*------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 * 3 * detoast.c 4 * Retrieve compressed or external variable size attributes. 5 * 6 * Copyright (c) 2000-2024, PostgreSQL Global Development Group 7 * 8 * IDENTIFICATION 9 * src/backend/access/common/detoast.c 10 * 11 *------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 */ 13 14 #include "postgres.h" 15 16 #include "access/detoast.h" 17 #include "access/table.h" 18 #include "access/tableam.h" 19 #include "access/toast_internals.h" 20 #include "common/int.h" 21 #include "common/pg_lzcompress.h" 22 #include "utils/expandeddatum.h" 23 #include "utils/rel.h" 24 25 static struct varlena * toast_fetch_datum ( struct varlena * attr ); 26 static struct varlena * toast_fetch_datum_slice ( struct varlena * attr , 27 int32 sliceoffset , 28 int32 slicelength ); 29 static struct varlena * toast_decompress_datum ( struct varlena * attr ); 30 static struct varlena * toast_decompress_datum_slice ( struct varlena * attr , int32 slicelength ); 31 32 /* ---------- 33 * detoast_external_attr - 34 * 35 * Public entry point to get back a toasted value from 36 * external source (possibly still in compressed format). 37 * 38 * This will return a datum that contains all the data internally, ie, not 39 * relying on external storage or memory, but it can still be compressed or 40 * have a short header. Note some callers assume that if the input is an 41 * EXTERNAL datum, the result will be a pfree'able chunk. 42 * ---------- 43 */ 44 struct varlena * 45 detoast_external_attr ( struct varlena * attr ) 46 { 47 struct varlena * result; 48 49 if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) 50 { 51 /* 52 * This is an external stored plain value 53 */ 54 result = toast_fetch_datum (attr); 55 } 56 else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)) 57 { 58 /* 59 * This is an indirect pointer --- dereference it 60 */ 61 struct varatt_indirect redirect; 62 63 VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (redirect, attr); 64 attr = ( struct varlena * ) redirect.pointer; 65 66 /* nested indirect Datums aren't allowed */ 67 Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)); 68 69 /* recurse if value is still external in some other way */ 70 if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL (attr)) 71 return detoast_external_attr (attr); 72 73 /* 74 * Copy into the caller's memory context, in case caller tries to 75 * pfree the result. 76 */ 77 result = ( struct varlena * ) palloc ( VARSIZE_ANY (attr)); 78 memcpy (result, attr, VARSIZE_ANY (attr)); 79 } 80 else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_EXPANDED (attr)) 81 { 82 /* 83 * This is an expanded-object pointer --- get flat format 84 */ 85 ExpandedObjectHeader * eoh; 86 Size resultsize; 87 88 eoh = DatumGetEOHP ( PointerGetDatum (attr)); 89 resultsize = EOH_get_flat_size (eoh); 90 result = ( struct varlena * ) palloc (resultsize); 91 EOH_flatten_into (eoh, ( void * ) result, resultsize); 92 } 93 else 94 { 95 /* 96 * This is a plain value inside of the main tuple - why am I called? 97 */ 98 result = attr; 99 } 100 101 return result; 102 } 103 104 105 /* ---------- 106 * detoast_attr - 107 * 108 * Public entry point to get back a toasted value from compression 109 * or external storage. The result is always non-extended varlena form. 110 * 111 * Note some callers assume that if the input is an EXTERNAL or COMPRESSED 112 * datum, the result will be a pfree'able chunk. 113 * ---------- 114 */ 115 struct varlena * 116 detoast_attr ( struct varlena * attr ) 117 { 118 if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) 119 { 120 /* 121 * This is an externally stored datum --- fetch it back from there 122 */ 123 attr = toast_fetch_datum (attr); 124 /* If it's compressed, decompress it */ 125 if ( VARATT_IS_COMPRESSED (attr)) 126 { 127 struct varlena * tmp = attr; 128 129 attr = toast_decompress_datum (tmp); 130 pfree (tmp); 131 } 132 } 133 else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)) 134 { 135 /* 136 * This is an indirect pointer --- dereference it 137 */ 138 struct varatt_indirect redirect; 139 140 VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (redirect, attr); 141 attr = ( struct varlena * ) redirect.pointer; 142 143 /* nested indirect Datums aren't allowed */ 144 Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)); 145 146 /* recurse in case value is still extended in some other way */ 147 attr = detoast_attr (attr); 148 149 /* if it isn't, we'd better copy it */ 150 if (attr == ( struct varlena * ) redirect.pointer) 151 { 152 struct varlena * result; 153 154 result = ( struct varlena * ) palloc ( VARSIZE_ANY (attr)); 155 memcpy (result, attr, VARSIZE_ANY (attr)); 156 attr = result; 157 } 158 } 159 else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_EXPANDED (attr)) 160 { 161 /* 162 * This is an expanded-object pointer --- get flat format 163 */ 164 attr = detoast_external_attr (attr); 165 /* flatteners are not allowed to produce compressed/short output */ 166 Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTENDED (attr)); 167 } 168 else if ( VARATT_IS_COMPRESSED (attr)) 169 { 170 /* 171 * This is a compressed value inside of the main tuple 172 */ 173 attr = toast_decompress_datum (attr); 174 } 175 else if ( VARATT_IS_SHORT (attr)) 176 { 177 /* 178 * This is a short-header varlena --- convert to 4-byte header format 179 */ 180 Size data_size = VARSIZE_SHORT (attr) - VARHDRSZ_SHORT; 181 Size new_size = data_size + VARHDRSZ; 182 struct varlena * new_attr; 183 184 new_attr = ( struct varlena * ) palloc (new_size); 185 SET_VARSIZE (new_attr, new_size); 186 memcpy ( VARDATA (new_attr), VARDATA_SHORT (attr), data_size); 187 attr = new_attr; 188 } 189 190 return attr; 191 } 192 193 194 /* ---------- 195 * detoast_attr_slice - 196 * 197 * Public entry point to get back part of a toasted value 198 * from compression or external storage. 199 * 200 * sliceoffset is where to start (zero or more) 201 * If slicelength < 0, return everything beyond sliceoffset 202 * ---------- 203 */ 204 struct varlena * 205 detoast_attr_slice ( struct varlena * attr , 206 int32 sliceoffset , int32 slicelength ) 207 { 208 struct varlena * preslice; 209 struct varlena * result; 210 char * attrdata; 211 int32 slicelimit; 212 int32 attrsize; 213 214 if (sliceoffset < 0 ) 215 elog (ERROR, "invalid sliceoffset: %d " , sliceoffset); 216 217 /* 218 * Compute slicelimit = offset + length, or -1 if we must fetch all of the 219 * value. In case of integer overflow, we must fetch all. 220 */ 221 if (slicelength < 0 ) 222 slicelimit = - 1 ; 223 else if ( pg_add_s32_overflow (sliceoffset, slicelength, & slicelimit)) 224 slicelength = slicelimit = - 1 ; 225 226 if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) 227 { 228 struct varatt_external toast_pointer; 229 230 VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); 231 232 /* fast path for non-compressed external datums */ 233 if ( ! VARATT_EXTERNAL_IS_COMPRESSED (toast_pointer)) 234 return toast_fetch_datum_slice (attr, sliceoffset, slicelength); 235 236 /* 237 * For compressed values, we need to fetch enough slices to decompress 238 * at least the requested part (when a prefix is requested). 239 * Otherwise, just fetch all slices. 240 */ 241 if (slicelimit >= 0 ) 242 { 243 int32 max_size = VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_EXTSIZE (toast_pointer); 244 245 /* 246 * Determine maximum amount of compressed data needed for a prefix 247 * of a given length (after decompression). 248 * 249 * At least for now, if it's LZ4 data, we'll have to fetch the 250 * whole thing, because there doesn't seem to be an API call to 251 * determine how much compressed data we need to be sure of being 252 * able to decompress the required slice. 253 */ 254 if ( VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_COMPRESS_METHOD (toast_pointer) == 255 TOAST_PGLZ_COMPRESSION_ID) 256 max_size = pglz_maximum_compressed_size (slicelimit, max_size); 257 258 /* 259 * Fetch enough compressed slices (compressed marker will get set 260 * automatically). 261 */ 262 preslice = toast_fetch_datum_slice (attr, 0 , max_size); 263 } 264 else 265 preslice = toast_fetch_datum (attr); 266 } 267 else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)) 268 { 269 struct varatt_indirect redirect; 270 271 VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (redirect, attr); 272 273 /* nested indirect Datums aren't allowed */ 274 Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (redirect.pointer)); 275 276 return detoast_attr_slice (redirect.pointer, 277 sliceoffset, slicelength); 278 } 279 else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_EXPANDED (attr)) 280 { 281 /* pass it off to detoast_external_attr to flatten */ 282 preslice = detoast_external_attr (attr); 283 } 284 else 285 preslice = attr; 286 287 Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL (preslice)); 288 289 if ( VARATT_IS_COMPRESSED (preslice)) 290 { 291 struct varlena * tmp = preslice; 292 293 /* Decompress enough to encompass the slice and the offset */ 294 if (slicelimit >= 0 ) 295 preslice = toast_decompress_datum_slice (tmp, slicelimit); 296 else 297 preslice = toast_decompress_datum (tmp); 298 299 if (tmp != attr) 300 pfree (tmp); 301 } 302 303 if ( VARATT_IS_SHORT (preslice)) 304 { 305 attrdata = VARDATA_SHORT (preslice); 306 attrsize = VARSIZE_SHORT (preslice) - VARHDRSZ_SHORT; 307 } 308 else 309 { 310 attrdata = VARDATA (preslice); 311 attrsize = VARSIZE (preslice) - VARHDRSZ; 312 } 313 314 /* slicing of datum for compressed cases and plain value */ 315 316 if (sliceoffset >= attrsize) 317 { 318 sliceoffset = 0 ; 319 slicelength = 0 ; 320 } 321 else if (slicelength < 0 || slicelimit > attrsize) 322 slicelength = attrsize - sliceoffset; 323 324 result = ( struct varlena * ) palloc (slicelength + VARHDRSZ); 325 SET_VARSIZE (result, slicelength + VARHDRSZ); 326 327 memcpy ( VARDATA (result), attrdata + sliceoffset, slicelength); 328 329 if (preslice != attr) 330 pfree (preslice); 331 332 return result; 333 } 334 335 /* ---------- 336 * toast_fetch_datum - 337 * 338 * Reconstruct an in memory Datum from the chunks saved 339 * in the toast relation 340 * ---------- 341 */ 342 static struct varlena * 343 toast_fetch_datum ( struct varlena * attr ) 344 { 345 Relation toastrel; 346 struct varlena * result; 347 struct varatt_external toast_pointer; 348 int32 attrsize; 349 350 if ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) 351 elog (ERROR, "toast_fetch_datum shouldn't be called for non-ondisk datums" ); 352 353 /* Must copy to access aligned fields */ 354 VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); 355 356 attrsize = VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_EXTSIZE (toast_pointer); 357 358 result = ( struct varlena * ) palloc (attrsize + VARHDRSZ); 359 360 if ( VARATT_EXTERNAL_IS_COMPRESSED (toast_pointer)) 361 SET_VARSIZE_COMPRESSED (result, attrsize + VARHDRSZ); 362 else 363 SET_VARSIZE (result, attrsize + VARHDRSZ); 364 365 if (attrsize == 0 ) 366 return result; /* Probably shouldn't happen, but just in 367 * case. */ 368 369 /* 370 * Open the toast relation and its indexes 371 */ 372 toastrel = table_open (toast_pointer.va_toastrelid, AccessShareLock); 373 374 /* Fetch all chunks */ 375 table_relation_fetch_toast_slice (toastrel, toast_pointer.va_valueid, 376 attrsize, 0 , attrsize, result); 377 378 /* Close toast table */ 379 table_close (toastrel, AccessShareLock); 380 381 return result; 382 } 383 263 collapsed lines 384 /* ---------- 385 * toast_fetch_datum_slice - 386 * 387 * Reconstruct a segment of a Datum from the chunks saved 388 * in the toast relation 389 * 390 * Note that this function supports non-compressed external datums 391 * and compressed external datums (in which case the requested slice 392 * has to be a prefix, i.e. sliceoffset has to be 0). 393 * ---------- 394 */ 395 static struct varlena * 396 toast_fetch_datum_slice ( struct varlena * attr , int32 sliceoffset , 397 int32 slicelength ) 398 { 399 Relation toastrel; 400 struct varlena * result; 401 struct varatt_external toast_pointer; 402 int32 attrsize; 403 404 if ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) 405 elog (ERROR, "toast_fetch_datum_slice shouldn't be called for non-ondisk datums" ); 406 407 /* Must copy to access aligned fields */ 408 VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); 409 410 /* 411 * It's nonsense to fetch slices of a compressed datum unless when it's a 412 * prefix -- this isn't lo_* we can't return a compressed datum which is 413 * meaningful to toast later. 414 */ 415 Assert ( ! VARATT_EXTERNAL_IS_COMPRESSED (toast_pointer) || 0 == sliceoffset); 416 417 attrsize = VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_EXTSIZE (toast_pointer); 418 419 if (sliceoffset >= attrsize) 420 { 421 sliceoffset = 0 ; 422 slicelength = 0 ; 423 } 424 425 /* 426 * When fetching a prefix of a compressed external datum, account for the 427 * space required by va_tcinfo, which is stored at the beginning as an 428 * int32 value. 429 */ 430 if ( VARATT_EXTERNAL_IS_COMPRESSED (toast_pointer) && slicelength > 0 ) 431 slicelength = slicelength + sizeof (int32); 432 433 /* 434 * Adjust length request if needed. (Note: our sole caller, 435 * detoast_attr_slice, protects us against sliceoffset + slicelength 436 * overflowing.) 437 */ 438 if (((sliceoffset + slicelength) > attrsize) || slicelength < 0 ) 439 slicelength = attrsize - sliceoffset; 440 441 result = ( struct varlena * ) palloc (slicelength + VARHDRSZ); 442 443 if ( VARATT_EXTERNAL_IS_COMPRESSED (toast_pointer)) 444 SET_VARSIZE_COMPRESSED (result, slicelength + VARHDRSZ); 445 else 446 SET_VARSIZE (result, slicelength + VARHDRSZ); 447 448 if (slicelength == 0 ) 449 return result; /* Can save a lot of work at this point! */ 450 451 /* Open the toast relation */ 452 toastrel = table_open (toast_pointer.va_toastrelid, AccessShareLock); 453 454 /* Fetch all chunks */ 455 table_relation_fetch_toast_slice (toastrel, toast_pointer.va_valueid, 456 attrsize, sliceoffset, slicelength, 457 result); 458 459 /* Close toast table */ 460 table_close (toastrel, AccessShareLock); 461 462 return result; 463 } 464 465 /* ---------- 466 * toast_decompress_datum - 467 * 468 * Decompress a compressed version of a varlena datum 469 */ 470 static struct varlena * 471 toast_decompress_datum ( struct varlena * attr ) 472 { 473 ToastCompressionId cmid; 474 475 Assert ( VARATT_IS_COMPRESSED (attr)); 476 477 /* 478 * Fetch the compression method id stored in the compression header and 479 * decompress the data using the appropriate decompression routine. 480 */ 481 cmid = TOAST_COMPRESS_METHOD (attr); 482 switch (cmid) 483 { 484 case TOAST_PGLZ_COMPRESSION_ID: 485 return pglz_decompress_datum (attr); 486 case TOAST_LZ4_COMPRESSION_ID: 487 return lz4_decompress_datum (attr); 488 default : 489 elog (ERROR, "invalid compression method id %d " , cmid); 490 return NULL ; /* keep compiler quiet */ 491 } 492 } 493 494 495 /* ---------- 496 * toast_decompress_datum_slice - 497 * 498 * Decompress the front of a compressed version of a varlena datum. 499 * offset handling happens in detoast_attr_slice. 500 * Here we just decompress a slice from the front. 501 */ 502 static struct varlena * 503 toast_decompress_datum_slice ( struct varlena * attr , int32 slicelength ) 504 { 505 ToastCompressionId cmid; 506 507 Assert ( VARATT_IS_COMPRESSED (attr)); 508 509 /* 510 * Some callers may pass a slicelength that's more than the actual 511 * decompressed size. If so, just decompress normally. This avoids 512 * possibly allocating a larger-than-necessary result object, and may be 513 * faster and/or more robust as well. Notably, some versions of liblz4 514 * have been seen to give wrong results if passed an output size that is 515 * more than the data's true decompressed size. 516 */ 517 if ((uint32) slicelength >= TOAST_COMPRESS_EXTSIZE (attr)) 518 return toast_decompress_datum (attr); 519 520 /* 521 * Fetch the compression method id stored in the compression header and 522 * decompress the data slice using the appropriate decompression routine. 523 */ 524 cmid = TOAST_COMPRESS_METHOD (attr); 525 switch (cmid) 526 { 527 case TOAST_PGLZ_COMPRESSION_ID: 528 return pglz_decompress_datum_slice (attr, slicelength); 529 case TOAST_LZ4_COMPRESSION_ID: 530 return lz4_decompress_datum_slice (attr, slicelength); 531 default : 532 elog (ERROR, "invalid compression method id %d " , cmid); 533 return NULL ; /* keep compiler quiet */ 534 } 535 } 536 537 /* ---------- 538 * toast_raw_datum_size - 539 * 540 * Return the raw (detoasted) size of a varlena datum 541 * (including the VARHDRSZ header) 542 * ---------- 543 */ 544 Size 545 toast_raw_datum_size (Datum value ) 546 { 547 struct varlena * attr = ( struct varlena * ) DatumGetPointer (value); 548 Size result; 549 550 if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) 551 { 552 /* va_rawsize is the size of the original datum -- including header */ 553 struct varatt_external toast_pointer; 554 555 VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); 556 result = toast_pointer.va_rawsize; 557 } 558 else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)) 559 { 560 struct varatt_indirect toast_pointer; 561 562 VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); 563 564 /* nested indirect Datums aren't allowed */ 565 Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (toast_pointer.pointer)); 566 567 return toast_raw_datum_size ( PointerGetDatum (toast_pointer.pointer)); 568 } 569 else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_EXPANDED (attr)) 570 { 571 result = EOH_get_flat_size ( DatumGetEOHP (value)); 572 } 573 else if ( VARATT_IS_COMPRESSED (attr)) 574 { 575 /* here, va_rawsize is just the payload size */ 576 result = VARDATA_COMPRESSED_GET_EXTSIZE (attr) + VARHDRSZ; 577 } 578 else if ( VARATT_IS_SHORT (attr)) 579 { 580 /* 581 * we have to normalize the header length to VARHDRSZ or else the 582 * callers of this function will be confused. 583 */ 584 result = VARSIZE_SHORT (attr) - VARHDRSZ_SHORT + VARHDRSZ; 585 } 586 else 587 { 588 /* plain untoasted datum */ 589 result = VARSIZE (attr); 590 } 591 return result; 592 } 593 594 /* ---------- 595 * toast_datum_size 596 * 597 * Return the physical storage size (possibly compressed) of a varlena datum 598 * ---------- 599 */ 600 Size 601 toast_datum_size (Datum value ) 602 { 603 struct varlena * attr = ( struct varlena * ) DatumGetPointer (value); 604 Size result; 605 606 if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) 607 { 608 /* 609 * Attribute is stored externally - return the extsize whether 610 * compressed or not. We do not count the size of the toast pointer 611 * ... should we? 612 */ 613 struct varatt_external toast_pointer; 614 615 VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); 616 result = VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_EXTSIZE (toast_pointer); 617 } 618 else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)) 619 { 620 struct varatt_indirect toast_pointer; 621 622 VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); 623 624 /* nested indirect Datums aren't allowed */ 625 Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)); 626 627 return toast_datum_size ( PointerGetDatum (toast_pointer.pointer)); 628 } 629 else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_EXPANDED (attr)) 630 { 631 result = EOH_get_flat_size ( DatumGetEOHP (value)); 632 } 633 else if ( VARATT_IS_SHORT (attr)) 634 { 635 result = VARSIZE_SHORT (attr); 636 } 637 else 638 { 639 /* 640 * Attribute is stored inline either compressed or not, just calculate 641 * the size of the datum in either case. 642 */ 643 result = VARSIZE (attr); 644 } 645 return result; 646 }

Here we see how Postgres is linking the main table data back to the external TOAST table. It’s casting the 16 bytes to the struct varatt_external() and using the fields varatt_external.va_toastrelid and varatt_external.va_valueid to pull in the values from the TOAST table.

We’ve already seen this struct, in fact – it’s in the src/include/varatt.h file we saw earlier. It’s got 4 fields in total, each one 4 bytes long:

src/include/varatt.h 30 ... 31 32 typedef struct varatt_external 33 { 34 int32 va_rawsize; /* Original data size (includes header) */ 35 uint32 va_extinfo; /* External saved size (without header) and 36 * compression method */ 37 Oid va_valueid; /* Unique ID of value within TOAST table */ 38 Oid va_toastrelid; /* RelID of TOAST table containing it */ 39 } 40 41 ...

Each of these 4 struct fields is 4 bytes each, making up the 16 bytes left. The va_rawsize and va_extinfo aren’t particularly interesting for us at the moment but the final last fields give us what we need. We can see that the ID of the value within the toast table, va_valueid , is ff 66 00 00 = 26367 while the toast relation ID, va_toastrelid , is d5 61 00 00 = 25045 – this matches the OID of the pg_toast_25042 we saw earlier5.

We can follow the va_valueid through to the TOAST table like so6:

1 blogdb = # select ctid, chunk_id, chunk_seq 2 blogdb - # from pg_toast . pg_toast_25042 3 blogdb - # where chunk_id = 26367 ; 4 ctid | chunk_id | chunk_seq 5 -------+----------+----------- 6 ( 0 , 1 ) | 26367 | 0 7 ( 0 , 2 ) | 26367 | 1 8 ( 0 , 3 ) | 26367 | 2 9 ( 0 , 4 ) | 26367 | 3 10 ( 1 , 1 ) | 26367 | 4 11 ( 1 , 2 ) | 26367 | 5 12 ( 6 rows )

So then we can see that all the detoast_attr() function is doing is pulling these chunks together in order according to the chunk_seq values to get the full poem back out. Let’s write a quick helper to look at this data:

Terminal window 1 function print-toast-data { 2 run-and-decode "select chunk_data from pg_toast.pg_toast_25042 where chunk_id = $1 and chunk_seq = $2 " 3 }

We can run through the 6 chunks to see the bits and pieces of the poem, still compressed but recognisable:

Terminal window 1 $ print-toast-data 26367 0 | head -n 20 2 ┌────────┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────┬────────┬────────┐ 3 │00000000│ e9 4e 00 00 00 20 20 e2 ┊ 80 9c 4e 61 6d 00 20 53 │×N⋄⋄⋄ ×┊××Nam⋄ S│ 4 │00000010│ 69 62 79 6c 6c 61 00 6d ┊ 20 71 75 69 64 65 6d 00 │ibylla⋄m┊ quidem⋄│ 5 │00000020│ 20 43 75 6d 69 73 20 65 ┊ 00 67 6f 20 69 70 73 65 │ Cumis e┊⋄go ipse│ 6 │00000030│ 20 00 6f 63 75 6c 69 73 ┊ 20 6d 00 65 69 73 0a 20 │ ⋄oculis┊ m⋄eis_ │ 7 │00000040│ 20 76 69 00 64 69 20 69 ┊ 6e 20 61 6d 00 70 75 6c │ vi⋄di i┊n am⋄pul│ 8 │00000050│ 6c 61 20 70 65 00 6e 64 ┊ 65 72 65 2c 20 65 00 74 │la pe⋄nd┊ere, e⋄t│ 9 │00000060│ 20 63 75 6d 20 69 6c 00 ┊ 6c 69 20 70 75 65 72 69 │ cum il⋄┊li pueri│ 10 │00000070│ 00 20 64 69 63 65 72 65 ┊ 6e 00 74 3a 0a 20 20 ce │⋄ dicere┊n⋄t:_ ×│ 11 │00000080│ a3 e1 00 bd b7 ce b2 cf ┊ 85 ce bb 00 ce bb ce b1 │××⋄×××××┊×××⋄××××│ 12 │00000090│ 20 cf 84 e1 00 bd b7 20 ┊ ce b8 e1 bd b3 00 ce bb │ ×××⋄×× ┊×××××⋄××│ 13 │000000a0│ ce b5 ce b9 cf 82 00 3b ┊ 20 72 65 73 70 6f 6e 20 │××××××⋄ ; ┊ respon │ 14 │000000b0│ 64 65 62 61 74 01 48 61 ┊ 3a 00 20 e1 bc 80 cf 80 │debat•Ha┊:⋄ ×××××│ 15 │000000c0│ ce bf 00 ce b8 ce b1 ce ┊ bd ce b5 20 e1 bf 96 ce │××⋄×××××┊××× ××××│ 16 │000000d0│ bd 05 36 cf 89 80 2e e2 ┊ 80 9d 0a 0a 20 05 01 00 │×•6×××.×┊××__ ••⋄│ 17 │000000e0│ 5f 46 6f 72 20 45 7a 72 ┊ 80 61 20 50 6f 75 6e 64 │_For Ezr┊×a Pound│ 18 │000000f0│ 07 19 00 69 6c 20 6d 69 ┊ 67 6c 69 00 6f 72 20 66 │••⋄il mi┊gli⋄or f│ 19 │00000100│ 61 62 62 72 18 6f 5f 0a ┊ 01 01 03 1d 49 2e 20 00 │abbr•o__┊••••I. ⋄│ 20 │00000110│ 54 48 45 20 42 55 52 49 ┊ 20 41 4c 20 4f 46 02 0e │THE BURI┊ AL OF••│ 21 │00000120│ 44 45 04 41 44 02 22 41 ┊ 70 72 69 6c 00 20 69 73 │DE•AD•"A┊pril⋄ is│ 22 23 $ print-toast-data 26367 5 | head -n 20 24 ┌────────┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────┬────────┬────────┐ 25 │00000000│ 10 68 6f 72 64 31 c8 77 ┊ 61 72 06 6d a4 71 21 47 │•hord1×w┊ar•m×q!G│ 26 │00000010│ 65 6e 64 6c 65 04 73 73 ┊ 71 5a 69 6e 73 2c 20 cc │endle•ss┊qZins, ×│ 27 │00000020│ 73 74 a1 fb 62 df 6e 20 ┊ 35 d2 c1 3a 85 81 f1 52 │st××b×n ┊5××:×××R│ 28 │00000030│ b1 3f 64 20 62 79 c4 93 ┊ 84 61 74 01 57 69 7a 6f │×?d by××┊×at•Wizo│ 29 │00000040│ 6e 13 ce 9d 0f 01 16 33 ┊ f2 d0 07 ed 31 07 74 79 │n•××•••3┊××•×1•ty│ 30 │00000050│ 23 d8 cd 4d 8e 43 01 84 ┊ d3 70 72 65 e1 ae 03 0c │#××M×C•×┊×pre××•_│ 31 │00000060│ 20 62 75 72 73 74 26 df ┊ 76 69 8c 6f 6c 61 00 12 │ burst&×┊vi×ola⋄•│ 32 │00000070│ 20 46 61 6c 02 c1 01 e6 ┊ 21 4a 65 72 75 73 61 6c │ Fal•×•×┊!Jerusal│ 33 │00000080│ 10 65 6d 20 41 b1 96 73 ┊ 20 41 80 6c 65 78 61 6e │•em A××s┊ A×lexan│ 34 │00000090│ 64 72 f2 9f 00 56 69 65 ┊ 6e 6e 61 20 4c 08 6f 6e │dr××⋄Vie┊nna L•on│ 35 │000000a0│ 64 12 3e 55 6e 72 65 0c ┊ 61 6c 82 dc 13 c8 20 64 │d•>Unre_┊al××•× d│ 36 │000000b0│ 72 65 12 77 31 5d 20 6c ┊ 31 ed 62 6c 61 80 63 6b │re•w1] l┊1×bla×ck│ 37 │000000c0│ 20 68 61 69 72 b1 9b 0c ┊ 20 74 81 f2 34 c0 66 69 │ hair××_┊ t××4×fi│ 38 │000000d0│ 64 64 03 e1 fe a4 65 20 ┊ 6d 75 73 69 63 73 13 f2 │dd•×××e ┊musics•×│ 39 │000000e0│ 11 8a 73 74 41 3d 82 e1 ┊ 01 c2 61 c4 74 73 c3 ac │•×stA=××┊•×a×ts××│ 40 │000000f0│ 62 61 62 94 26 0c d0 83 ┊ 92 4e 73 75 73 74 6c 65 │bab×&_××┊×Nsustle│ 41 │00000100│ 64 b3 46 c2 62 61 fb 74 ┊ 68 65 69 51 e8 31 e4 49 │d×F×ba×t┊heiQ×1×I│ 42 │00000110│ 0f 01 17 33 38 42 c6 6e ┊ 64 11 da 77 5f 01 aa 32 │•••38B×n┊d•×w_•×2│ 43 │00000120│ 3e f1 7c a1 51 f3 85 61 ┊ 03 e2 65 ca 6e 01 c9 61 │>×|×Q××a┊•×e×n•×a│

You can see that as this goes on, the compression takes over more and more and the actual data becomes less and less intelligible. From this we can ascertain that the compression is done before the data is split into chunks, which makes sense because it means you can take advantage of the larger history table for the compression. This fits with the detoast_attr() function we saw earlier, which retrieved the full TOASTed value before decompressing it.

TOAST-ing strategies

Now that we’ve got a good understanding of the different TOAST techniques that Postgres utilises, is there any way we can customise Postgres’ behaviour? In fact, there is!

There are four configuration options which you can select on a per-column basis:

Strategy Explanation plain Prevents compression or out-of-lining. For non-TOAST-able types this is the only possible strategy. extended This is the default strategy that allows both compression and out-of-lining, as deemed appropriate. As we saw above, Postgres tries to compress it first and if it’s still too big, it will out-of-line it. external Allows out-of-lining but not compression. This might seem like a weird choice, but if you choose external, Postgres can actually optimise some substring operations because Postgres knows that it only needs to query specific chunk(s) of the whole TOAST slice instead of the whole thing. If your out-of-line data is compressed, you can’t do that because you need to pull in the whole TOAST slice to be able to decompress it before you can do any substring operations. main Allows compression but not out-of-lining, unless out-of-lining is absolutely necessary to be able to be able to fit the data on disk.

So how do you change this? Let’s try it out.

1 blogdb = # \d + creative_works 2 Table "public.creative_works" 3 Column | Type | Collation | Nullable | Default | Storage | Compression | Stats target | Description 4 ------------+---------+-----------+----------+------------------------------+----------+-------------+--------------+------------- 5 id | integer | | not null | generated always as identity | plain | | | 6 title | text | | | | extended | | | 7 authors | jsonb | | | | extended | | | 8 country_id | integer | | | | plain | | | 9 content | text | | | | extended | | | 10 Indexes: 11 "creative_works_pkey" PRIMARY KEY , btree (id) 12 Foreign -key constraints: 13 "creative_works_country_id_fkey" FOREIGN KEY (country_id) REFERENCES countries(id) 14 Access method: heap 15 16 -- This doesn't actually change anything, it just updates the strategy for future 17 -- updates. 18 blogdb = # alter table creative_works alter column content set storage plain; 19 ALTER TABLE 20 21 -- Trigger an update for the "Ode on a Grecian Urn" poem. 22 blogdb = # update creative_works 23 blogdb - # set content = concat (content, e '

The end' ) 24 blogdb - # where title = 'Ode on a Grecian Urn' ; 25 UPDATE 1

Let’s print out the poem data again to see what it looks like:

1 $ print- cw -data 'Ode on a Grecian Urn' | head - n 30 2 ┌────────┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────┬────────┬────────┐ 3 │ 00000000 │ 0d 00 00 00 2b 4f 64 65 ┊ 20 6f 6e 20 61 20 47 72 │_⋄⋄⋄ + Ode┊ on a Gr│ 4 │ 00000010 │ 65 63 69 61 6e 20 55 72 ┊ 6e 01 12 5c 00 00 00 58 │ecian Ur┊n••\⋄⋄⋄X│ 5 │ 00000020 │ 00 00 00 5d 70 00 00 d5 ┊ 61 00 00 00 eb 00 00 00 │⋄⋄⋄]p⋄⋄×┊a⋄⋄⋄×⋄⋄⋄│ 6 │ 00000030 │ 6c 26 00 00 54 68 6f 75 ┊ 20 73 74 69 6c 6c 20 75 │l&⋄⋄Thou┊ still u│ 7 │ 00000040 │ 6e 72 61 76 69 73 68 27 ┊ 64 20 62 72 69 64 65 20 │nravish '┊d bride │ 8 │00000050│ 6f 66 20 71 75 69 65 74 ┊ 6e 65 73 73 2c 0a 20 20 │of quiet┊ness,_ │ 9 │00000060│ 20 20 20 20 20 54 68 6f ┊ 75 20 66 6f 73 74 65 72 │ Tho┊u foster│ 10 │00000070│ 2d 63 68 69 6c 64 20 6f ┊ 66 20 73 69 6c 65 6e 63 │-child o┊f silenc│ 11 │00000080│ 65 20 61 6e 64 20 73 6c ┊ 6f 77 20 74 69 6d 65 2c │e and sl┊ow time,│ 12 │00000090│ 0a 53 79 6c 76 61 6e 20 ┊ 68 69 73 74 6f 72 69 61 │_Sylvan ┊historia│ 13 │000000a0│ 6e 2c 20 77 68 6f 20 63 ┊ 61 6e 73 74 20 74 68 75 │n, who c┊anst thu│ 14 │000000b0│ 73 20 65 78 70 72 65 73 ┊ 73 0a 20 20 20 20 20 20 │s expres┊s_ │ 15 │000000c0│ 20 41 20 66 6c 6f 77 65 ┊ 72 79 20 74 61 6c 65 20 │ A flowe┊ry tale │ 16 │000000d0│ 6d 6f 72 65 20 73 77 65 ┊ 65 74 6c 79 20 74 68 61 │more swe┊etly tha│ 17 │000000e0│ 6e 20 6f 75 72 20 72 68 ┊ 79 6d 65 3a 0a 57 68 61 │n our rh┊yme:_Wha│ 18 │000000f0│ 74 20 6c 65 61 66 2d 66 ┊ 72 69 6e 67 27 64 20 6c │t leaf-f┊ring' d l│ 19 │ 00000100 │ 65 67 65 6e 64 20 68 61 ┊ 75 6e 74 73 20 61 62 6f │egend ha┊unts abo│ 20 │ 00000110 │ 75 74 20 74 68 79 20 73 ┊ 68 61 70 65 0a 20 20 20 │ut thy s┊hape_ │ 21 │ 00000120 │ 20 20 20 20 4f 66 20 64 ┊ 65 69 74 69 65 73 20 6f │ Of d┊eities o│ 22 │ 00000130 │ 72 20 6d 6f 72 74 61 6c ┊ 73 2c 20 6f 72 20 6f 66 │r mortal┊s, or of│ 23 │ 00000140 │ 20 62 6f 74 68 2c 0a 20 ┊ 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 │ both ,_ ┊ │ 24 │ 00000150 │ 20 20 20 20 20 20 49 6e ┊ 20 54 65 6d 70 65 20 6f │ In ┊ Tempe o│ 25 │ 00000160 │ 72 20 74 68 65 20 64 61 ┊ 6c 65 73 20 6f 66 20 41 │r the da┊les of A│ 26 │ 00000170 │ 72 63 61 64 79 3f 0a 20 ┊ 20 20 20 20 20 20 57 68 │rcady?_ ┊ Wh│ 27 │ 00000180 │ 61 74 20 6d 65 6e 20 6f ┊ 72 20 67 6f 64 73 20 61 │ at men o┊r gods a│ 28 │ 00000190 │ 72 65 20 74 68 65 73 65 ┊ 3f 20 57 68 61 74 20 6d │re these┊? What m│ 29 │000001a0│ 61 69 64 65 6e 73 20 6c ┊ 6f 74 68 3f 0a 57 68 61 │aidens l┊oth?_Wha│ 30 │000001b0│ 74 20 6d 61 64 20 70 75 ┊ 72 73 75 69 74 3f 20 57 │t mad pu┊rsuit? W│ 31 │000001c0│ 68 61 74 20 73 74 72 75 ┊ 67 67 6c 65 20 74 6f 20 │hat stru┊ggle to │

It’s no longer compressed! But there’s a problem – “The Waste Land” is too big to fit into the main table, but we’ve disallowed the column from being out-of-lined, so what happens if we trigger an update for this poem?

1 blogdb = # vacuum full; 2 ERROR: row is too big: size 20280 , maximum size 8160

When we trigger a recomputation by doing a full vacuum, Postgres gives us an error telling us that we can’t fit the full poem in a single tuple. Let’s try “external” next:

1 blogdb = # alter table creative_works alter column content set storage external ; 2 ALTER TABLE 3 4 blogdb = # vacuum full; 5 VACUUM

Let’s take a look at the data:

Terminal window 1 $ print-cw-data 'Ode on a Grecian Urn' 2 ┌────────┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────┬────────┬────────┐ 3 │00000000│ 0d 00 00 00 2b 4f 64 65 ┊ 20 6f 6e 20 61 20 47 72 │_⋄⋄⋄+Ode┊ on a Gr│ 4 │00000010│ 65 63 69 61 6e 20 55 72 ┊ 6e b3 01 00 00 40 50 00 │ecian Ur┊n×•⋄⋄@P⋄│ 5 │00000020│ 00 d0 03 00 00 20 04 00 ┊ 00 80 0a 00 00 00 0a 00 │⋄×•⋄⋄ •⋄┊⋄×_⋄⋄⋄_⋄│ 6 │00000030│ 00 00 0b 00 00 00 09 00 ┊ 00 10 08 00 00 10 6e 61 │⋄⋄•⋄⋄⋄_⋄┊⋄••⋄⋄•na│ 7 │00000040│ 6d 65 62 69 72 74 68 5f ┊ 79 65 61 72 64 65 61 74 │mebirth_┊yeardeat│ 8 │00000050│ 68 5f 79 65 61 72 4b 65 ┊ 61 74 73 2c 20 4a 6f 68 │h_yearKe┊ats, Joh│ 9 │00000060│ 6e 00 20 00 00 00 00 80 ┊ 03 07 20 00 00 00 00 80 │n⋄ ⋄⋄⋄⋄×┊•• ⋄⋄⋄⋄×│ 10 │00000070│ 1d 07 00 00 eb 00 00 00 ┊ 01 12 a3 09 00 00 9f 09 │••⋄⋄×⋄⋄⋄┊••×_⋄⋄×_│ 11 │00000080│ 00 00 54 71 00 00 d5 61 ┊ 00 00 │⋄⋄Tq⋄⋄×a┊⋄⋄ │ 12 └────────┴─────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────┴────────┴────────┘

Our poem has now been out-of-lined! By looking at the data, we can see that the chunk ID is 54 71 00 00 = 29012:

Terminal window 1 $ print-toast-data 29012 0 | head -n 20 2 ┌────────┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────┬────────┬────────┐ 3 │00000000│ 54 68 6f 75 20 73 74 69 ┊ 6c 6c 20 75 6e 72 61 76 │Thou sti┊ll unrav│ 4 │00000010│ 69 73 68 27 64 20 62 72 ┊ 69 64 65 20 6f 66 20 71 │ish'd br┊ide of q│ 5 │00000020│ 75 69 65 74 6e 65 73 73 ┊ 2c 0a 20 20 20 20 20 20 │uietness┊,_ │ 6 │00000030│ 20 54 68 6f 75 20 66 6f ┊ 73 74 65 72 2d 63 68 69 │ Thou fo┊ster-chi│ 7 │00000040│ 6c 64 20 6f 66 20 73 69 ┊ 6c 65 6e 63 65 20 61 6e │ld of si┊lence an│ 8 │00000050│ 64 20 73 6c 6f 77 20 74 ┊ 69 6d 65 2c 0a 53 79 6c │d slow t┊ime,_Syl│ 9 │00000060│ 76 61 6e 20 68 69 73 74 ┊ 6f 72 69 61 6e 2c 20 77 │van hist┊orian, w│ 10 │00000070│ 68 6f 20 63 61 6e 73 74 ┊ 20 74 68 75 73 20 65 78 │ho canst┊ thus ex│ 11 │00000080│ 70 72 65 73 73 0a 20 20 ┊ 20 20 20 20 20 41 20 66 │press_ ┊ A f│ 12 │00000090│ 6c 6f 77 65 72 79 20 74 ┊ 61 6c 65 20 6d 6f 72 65 │lowery t┊ale more│ 13 │000000a0│ 20 73 77 65 65 74 6c 79 ┊ 20 74 68 61 6e 20 6f 75 │ sweetly┊ than ou│ 14 │000000b0│ 72 20 72 68 79 6d 65 3a ┊ 0a 57 68 61 74 20 6c 65 │r rhyme:┊_What le│ 15 │000000c0│ 61 66 2d 66 72 69 6e 67 ┊ 27 64 20 6c 65 67 65 6e │af-fring┊'d legen│ 16 │000000d0│ 64 20 68 61 75 6e 74 73 ┊ 20 61 62 6f 75 74 20 74 │d haunts┊ about t│ 17 │000000e0│ 68 79 20 73 68 61 70 65 ┊ 0a 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 │hy shape┊_ │ 18 │000000f0│ 4f 66 20 64 65 69 74 69 ┊ 65 73 20 6f 72 20 6d 6f │Of deiti┊es or mo│ 19 │00000100│ 72 74 61 6c 73 2c 20 6f ┊ 72 20 6f 66 20 62 6f 74 │rtals, o┊r of bot│ 20 │00000110│ 68 2c 0a 20 20 20 20 20 ┊ 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 │h,_ ┊ │ 21 │00000120│ 20 20 49 6e 20 54 65 6d ┊ 70 65 20 6f 72 20 74 68 │ In Tem┊pe or th│

We can see that our out-of-line data is present in its full uncompressed form, just as we’d expected. Similarly, we can try out “main”:

1 blogdb = # alter table creative_works alter column content set storage main; 2 ALTER TABLE 3 4 blogdb = # vacuum full; 5 VACUUM

Now let’s check out the data: