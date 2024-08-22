How Postgres stores oversized values – let's raise a TOAST

This post is part 2 of a series on Postgres internals – for part 1, see . How Postgres stores data on disk – this one’s a page turner
Where we left off last time, we had a table stored as heap segments, with each segment containing a bunch of pages, each of size 8 KiB. This was working fantastically for our table of countries, but you might be wondering – if each page is 8 KiB in size and a single row can’t span multiple pages, what happens if we’ve got a single value which is bigger than 8 KiB?
Let’s find out.
# Recap
(If you’ve just come from part 1 and still have the database setup, feel free to skip over this bit.)
Last time we spin up a fresh Postgres instance and inserted a load of countries in from CSV. You can re-create this by running:
curl 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/lukes/ISO-3166-Countries-with-Regional-Codes/master/all/all.csv' \ --output ./pg-data/countries.csv docker run -d --rm -v ./pg-data:/var/lib/postgresql/data -e POSTGRES_PASSWORD=password postgres:16 pg_container_id = $( docker ps --filter expose= 5432 --format "{{.ID}}" ) docker exec $pg_container_id psql -U postgres -c 'create database blogdb; create extension pageinspect;'
Now the database is set up, you can start a psql session with:
docker exec -it $pg_container_id psql -U postgres blogdb
Next create the schema and load the data in with:
id integer primary key generated always as identity , name text not null unique , alpha_2 char ( 2 ) not null , alpha_3 char ( 3 ) not null , numeric_3 char ( 3 ) not null , iso_3166_2 text not null , intermediate_region text , intermediate_region_code char ( 3 ) from '/var/lib/postgresql/data/countries.csv'
From this we explained how Postgres stores tables in separate 1 GiB files called segments, with each segment consisting of a series of pages of 8 KiB each. Each page has a number of tuples within it which represents a snapshot view of a row at a particular time. Updating or deleting a row does not remove the tuple but instead creates a new tuple at the end of the last page. The old or “dead” tuple is only cleared out once Postgres runs a vacuum.
The filename of the first segment is stored in
base/{database oid}/{filenode} where OID = Object IDentifier and filenode is an integer that starts off equal to table OID but diverges over time as the database runs vacuums and other operations. You can find your database’s OID and table’s filenode by running:
select oid from pg_database where datname = 'blogdb' ; select relfilenode from pg_class where relname = 'countries' ;
Within each row there is a secret column not returned from
select * called
ctid that refers to the tuple’s physical location on disk. It looks like
(page index, tuple index within page), e.g.
(3, 7) refers to tuple #7 within page #3. You can return this secret column by simply doing
select ctid, * instead of
select *.
You can use the built-in
extension to examine page headers and their raw data using
pageinspect
page_header() and
heap_page_items() functions alongside
get_raw_page().
# Let’s create another table
Last time we made a table of countries from the ISO 3611-1 spec. Let’s say now that we want to add some of the greatest creative works that these countries have to offer (that also happen to have their copyright expired).
To prepare for this, we’ll create a new table for these culturally important creative works.
If you didn’t go through the recap steps above, make sure your database is running:
docker run -d --rm -v ./pg-data:/var/lib/postgresql/data -e POSTGRES_PASSWORD=password postgres:16 pg_container_id = $( docker ps --filter expose= 5432 --format "{{.ID}}" )
Reminder: To open an interactive psql session, run:
docker exec -it $pg_container_id psql -U postgres blogdb
Here’s our table schema:
create table creative_works ( id integer primary key generated always as identity , -- In real life this would probably be a many-to-many relationship instead of -- one-to-many, just take a look at: -- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipedia:Lamest_edit_wars/Ethnic_feuds#People country_id integer references countries (id),
I’ve prepared three poems of varying length and formatted it as CSV so that you can quickly load it into your database:
curl 'https://drew.silcock.dev/data/poems.csv' --output ./pg-data/poems.csv
Next let’s copy the CSV into our new table – we’ll use a temporary table to resolve the country code to country ID.
create temporary table creative_works_temp ( copy creative_works_temp (title, authors, country_code, content) from '/var/lib/postgresql/data/poems.csv' insert into creative_works select cw . title , cw . authors , c . id , cw . content from creative_works_temp cw left join countries c on c . alpha_2 = cw . country_code ;
Just like before, we’re going to use the
pageinspect functions to explore what the raw data looks like
: 1
blogdb = # select id, title, authors, country_id, length (content) from creative_works; id | title | authors | country_id | length ----+----------------------+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+------------+-------- 12 | Ozymandias | [{"name": "Percy Bysshe Shelley", "birth_year": 1792, "death_year": 1822}] | 235 | 631 13 | Ode on a Grecian Urn | [{"name": "Keats, John", "birth_year": 1795, "death_year": 1821}] | 235 | 2442 14 | The Waste Land | [{"name": "Eliot, T. S. (Thomas Stearns)", "birth_year": 1888, "death_year": 1965}] | 236 | 19950 blogdb = # select lp, lp_off, lp_flags, lp_len, t_xmin, t_xmax, t_field3, t_ctid, t_infomask2, t_infomask, t_hoff, t_bits, t_oid, length (t_data) blogdb - # from heap_page_items(get_raw_page( 'creative_works' , 0 )); lp | lp_off | lp_flags | lp_len | t_xmin | t_xmax | t_field3 | t_ctid | t_infomask2 | t_infomask | t_hoff | t_bits | t_oid | length ----+--------+----------+--------+--------+--------+----------+--------+-------------+------------+--------+--------+-------+-------- 1 | 7408 | 1 | 781 | 1074 | 0 | 8 | ( 0 , 1 ) | 5 | 2818 | 24 | | | 757 2 | 5536 | 1 | 1868 | 1074 | 0 | 8 | ( 0 , 2 ) | 5 | 2818 | 24 | | | 1844 3 | 5360 | 1 | 174 | 1074 | 0 | 8 | ( 0 , 3 ) | 5 | 2822 | 24 | | | 150
We can see that we have added three classic poems to our table of increasing length:
Ozymandias by Percy Bysshe Shelley – a short but intense exploration of the futility of hubris and how time washes away even the greatest of empires. Clocking in at 631 characters, this is the shortest poem of the lot. The size of the whole row is 757 bytes which makes sense – 631 for the actual poem and 126 for the title, authors and country ID . 2
Ode on a Grecian Urn by John Keats – a slightly longer 2,442 character ode praising an ancient Greek urn and the scenes depicted on it. This poem is 2,442 characters long, and yet the whole row is only 1,844 bytes 🤔
The Waste Land by T. S. Eliot – the 434 lines of this 1922 poem are split between 5 sections and flows between different styles, times, places, narrators and themes. This is by far the longest at 19,950 characters yet the tuple in the heap table is only 150 bytes! # Show me the data
We can figure out what’s going on by looking at the raw data for each row. Let’s write a little helper Bash function for this:
function run-and-decode { # You can replace `hexyl` for `xxd` if you don't have hexyl installed. docker exec $pg_container_id psql -U postgres blogdb --tuples-only -c " $1 " | cut -c4- | xxd -r -p | hexyl from creative_works where title = ' $1 ' (select (ctid::text::point)[0]::bigint from cw) where t_ctid = (select ctid from cw) order by lp desc limit 1"
Let’s start with Ozymandias:
$ print-cw-data 'Ozymandias' ┌────────┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────┬────────┬────────┐ │00000000│ 01 00 00 00 17 4f 7a 79 ┊ 6d 61 6e 64 69 61 73 c3 │•⋄⋄⋄•Ozy┊mandias×│ │00000010│ 01 00 00 40 58 00 00 d0 ┊ 03 00 00 20 04 00 00 80 │•⋄⋄@X⋄⋄×┊•⋄⋄ •⋄⋄×│ │00000020│ 0a 00 00 00 0a 00 00 00 ┊ 14 00 00 00 08 00 00 10 │_⋄⋄⋄_⋄⋄⋄┊•⋄⋄⋄•⋄⋄•│ │00000030│ 08 00 00 10 6e 61 6d 65 ┊ 62 69 72 74 68 5f 79 65 │•⋄⋄•name┊birth_ye│ │00000040│ 61 72 64 65 61 74 68 5f ┊ 79 65 61 72 50 65 72 63 │ardeath_┊yearPerc│ │00000050│ 79 20 42 79 73 73 68 65 ┊ 20 53 68 65 6c 6c 65 79 │y Bysshe┊ Shelley│ │00000060│ 20 00 00 00 00 80 00 07 ┊ 20 00 00 00 00 80 1e 07 │ ⋄⋄⋄⋄×⋄•┊ ⋄⋄⋄⋄×••│ │00000070│ eb 00 00 00 04 0a 00 00 ┊ 49 20 6d 65 74 20 61 20 │×⋄⋄⋄•_⋄⋄┊I met a │ │00000080│ 74 72 61 76 65 6c 6c 65 ┊ 72 20 66 72 6f 6d 20 61 │travelle┊r from a│ │00000090│ 6e 20 61 6e 74 69 71 75 ┊ 65 20 6c 61 6e 64 2c 0a │n antiqu┊e land,_│ │000000a0│ 57 68 6f 20 73 61 69 64 ┊ e2 80 94 e2 80 9c 54 77 │Who said┊××××××Tw│ │000000b0│ 6f 20 76 61 73 74 20 61 ┊ 6e 64 20 74 72 75 6e 6b │o vast a┊nd trunk│ │000000c0│ 6c 65 73 73 20 6c 65 67 ┊ 73 20 6f 66 20 73 74 6f │less leg┊s of sto│ │000000d0│ 6e 65 0a 53 74 61 6e 64 ┊ 20 69 6e 20 74 68 65 20 │ne_Stand┊ in the │ │000000e0│ 64 65 73 65 72 74 2e 20 ┊ 2e 20 2e 20 2e 20 4e 65 │desert. ┊. . . Ne│ │000000f0│ 61 72 20 74 68 65 6d 2c ┊ 20 6f 6e 20 74 68 65 20 │ar them,┊ on the │ │00000100│ 73 61 6e 64 2c 0a 48 61 ┊ 6c 66 20 73 75 6e 6b 20 │sand,_Ha┊lf sunk │ │00000110│ 61 20 73 68 61 74 74 65 ┊ 72 65 64 20 76 69 73 61 │a shatte┊red visa│ │00000120│ 67 65 20 6c 69 65 73 2c ┊ 20 77 68 6f 73 65 20 66 │ge lies,┊ whose f│ │00000130│ 72 6f 77 6e 2c 0a 41 6e ┊ 64 20 77 72 69 6e 6b 6c │rown,_An┊d wrinkl│ │00000140│ 65 64 20 6c 69 70 2c 20 ┊ 61 6e 64 20 73 6e 65 65 │ed lip, ┊and snee│ │00000150│ 72 20 6f 66 20 63 6f 6c ┊ 64 20 63 6f 6d 6d 61 6e │r of col┊d comman│ │00000160│ 64 2c 0a 54 65 6c 6c 20 ┊ 74 68 61 74 20 69 74 73 │d,_Tell ┊that its│ │00000170│ 20 73 63 75 6c 70 74 6f ┊ 72 20 77 65 6c 6c 20 74 │ sculpto┊r well t│ │00000180│ 68 6f 73 65 20 70 61 73 ┊ 73 69 6f 6e 73 20 72 65 │hose pas┊sions re│ │00000190│ 61 64 0a 57 68 69 63 68 ┊ 20 79 65 74 20 73 75 72 │ad_Which┊ yet sur│ │000001a0│ 76 69 76 65 2c 20 73 74 ┊ 61 6d 70 65 64 20 6f 6e │vive, st┊amped on│ │000001b0│ 20 74 68 65 73 65 20 6c ┊ 69 66 65 6c 65 73 73 20 │ these l┊ifeless │ │000001c0│ 74 68 69 6e 67 73 2c 0a ┊ 54 68 65 20 68 61 6e 64 │things,_┊The hand│ │000001d0│ 20 74 68 61 74 20 6d 6f ┊ 63 6b 65 64 20 74 68 65 │ that mo┊cked the│ │000001e0│ 6d 2c 20 61 6e 64 20 74 ┊ 68 65 20 68 65 61 72 74 │m, and t┊he heart│ │000001f0│ 20 74 68 61 74 20 66 65 ┊ 64 3b 0a 41 6e 64 20 6f │ that fe┊d ; _And o│ │00000200│ 6e 20 74 68 65 20 70 65 ┊ 64 65 73 74 61 6c 2c 20 │n the pe┊destal, │ │00000210│ 74 68 65 73 65 20 77 6f ┊ 72 64 73 20 61 70 70 65 │these wo┊rds appe│ │00000220│ 61 72 3a 0a 4d 79 20 6e ┊ 61 6d 65 20 69 73 20 4f │ar:_My n┊ame is O│ │00000230│ 7a 79 6d 61 6e 64 69 61 ┊ 73 2c 20 4b 69 6e 67 20 │zymandia┊s, King │ │00000240│ 6f 66 20 4b 69 6e 67 73 ┊ 3b 0a 4c 6f 6f 6b 20 6f │of Kings┊ ; _Look o│ │00000250│ 6e 20 6d 79 20 57 6f 72 ┊ 6b 73 2c 20 79 65 20 4d │n my Wor┊ks, ye M│ │00000260│ 69 67 68 74 79 2c 20 61 ┊ 6e 64 20 64 65 73 70 61 │ighty, a┊nd despa│ │00000270│ 69 72 21 0a 4e 6f 74 68 ┊ 69 6e 67 20 62 65 73 69 │ir!_Noth┊ing besi│ │00000280│ 64 65 20 72 65 6d 61 69 ┊ 6e 73 2e 20 52 6f 75 6e │de remai┊ns. Roun│ │00000290│ 64 20 74 68 65 20 64 65 ┊ 63 61 79 0a 4f 66 20 74 │d the de┊cay_Of t│ │000002a0│ 68 61 74 20 63 6f 6c 6f ┊ 73 73 61 6c 20 57 72 65 │hat colo┊ssal Wre│ │000002b0│ 63 6b 2c 20 62 6f 75 6e ┊ 64 6c 65 73 73 20 61 6e │ck, boun┊dless an│ │000002c0│ 64 20 62 61 72 65 0a 54 ┊ 68 65 20 6c 6f 6e 65 20 │d bare_T┊he lone │ │000002d0│ 61 6e 64 20 6c 65 76 65 ┊ 6c 20 73 61 6e 64 73 20 │and leve┊l sands │ │000002e0│ 73 74 72 65 74 63 68 20 ┊ 66 61 72 20 61 77 61 79 │stretch ┊far away│ │000002f0│ 2e e2 80 9d 0a ┊ │.×××_ ┊ │ └────────┴─────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────┴────────┴────────┘
We can see here the first 4 bytes are the ID, then the title, then a bunch of bytes for the jsonb blob containing the authors (Postgres does not store jsonb values as plain strings but that’s a story for another post), then we can see
eb 00 00 00 – this is the country ID (in my database, the UK has ID 235 = 0xeb) – then we have the 4 bytes
04 0a 00 00 and finally the poem itself, in full. We mentioned those pesky 4 bytes in the last blog post that holds the varlena metadata – we’re going to talk about them again a little bit later on in this post.
Let’s take a look at Keats:
$ print-cw-data 'Ode on a Grecian Urn' | head -n 30 ┌────────┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────┬────────┬────────┐ │00000000│ 02 00 00 00 2b 4f 64 65 ┊ 20 6f 6e 20 61 20 47 72 │•⋄⋄⋄+Ode┊ on a Gr│ │00000010│ 65 63 69 61 6e 20 55 72 ┊ 6e b3 01 00 00 40 50 00 │ecian Ur┊n×•⋄⋄@P⋄│ │00000020│ 00 d0 03 00 00 20 04 00 ┊ 00 80 0a 00 00 00 0a 00 │⋄×•⋄⋄ •⋄┊⋄×_⋄⋄⋄_⋄│ │00000030│ 00 00 0b 00 00 00 09 00 ┊ 00 10 08 00 00 10 6e 61 │⋄⋄•⋄⋄⋄_⋄┊⋄••⋄⋄•na│ │00000040│ 6d 65 62 69 72 74 68 5f ┊ 79 65 61 72 64 65 61 74 │mebirth_┊yeardeat│ │00000050│ 68 5f 79 65 61 72 4b 65 ┊ 61 74 73 2c 20 4a 6f 68 │h_yearKe┊ats, Joh│ │00000060│ 6e 00 20 00 00 00 00 80 ┊ 03 07 20 00 00 00 00 80 │n⋄ ⋄⋄⋄⋄×┊•• ⋄⋄⋄⋄×│ │00000070│ 1d 07 00 00 eb 00 00 00 ┊ f2 1a 00 00 8c 09 00 00 │••⋄⋄×⋄⋄⋄┊×•⋄⋄×_⋄⋄│ │00000080│ 00 54 68 6f 75 20 73 74 ┊ 69 00 6c 6c 20 75 6e 72 │⋄Thou st┊i⋄ll unr│ │00000090│ 61 76 00 69 73 68 27 64 ┊ 20 62 72 00 69 64 65 20 │av⋄ish'd┊ br⋄ide │ │000000a0│ 6f 66 20 71 00 75 69 65 ┊ 74 6e 65 73 73 18 2c 0a │of q⋄uie┊tness•,_│ │000000b0│ 20 03 01 02 31 66 6f 73 ┊ 00 74 65 72 2d 63 68 69 │ •••1fos┊⋄ter-chi│ │000000c0│ 6c 02 64 01 27 73 69 6c ┊ 65 6e 63 00 65 20 61 6e │l•d•'sil┊enc⋄e an│ │000000d0│ 64 20 73 6c 00 6f 77 20 ┊ 74 69 6d 65 2c 00 0a 53 │d sl⋄ow ┊time,⋄_S│ │000000e0│ 79 6c 76 61 6e 20 00 68 ┊ 69 73 74 6f 72 69 61 00 │ylvan ⋄h┊istoria⋄│ │000000f0│ 6e 2c 20 77 68 6f 20 63 ┊ 00 61 6e 73 74 20 74 68 │n, who c┊⋄anst th│ │00000100│ 75 00 73 20 65 78 70 72 ┊ 65 73 02 73 05 5c 41 20 │u⋄s expr┊es•s• \A │ │00000110│ 66 6c 6f 77 00 65 72 79 ┊ 20 74 61 6c 65 00 20 6d │flow⋄ery┊ tale⋄ m│ │00000120│ 6f 72 65 20 73 77 00 65 ┊ 65 74 6c 79 20 74 68 00 │ore sw⋄e┊etly th⋄│ │00000130│ 61 6e 20 6f 75 72 20 72 ┊ 00 68 79 6d 65 3a 0a 57 │an our r┊⋄hyme:_W│ │00000140│ 68 00 61 74 20 6c 65 61 ┊ 66 2d 00 66 72 69 6e 67 │h⋄at lea┊f-⋄fring│ │00000150│ 27 64 20 00 6c 65 67 65 ┊ 6e 64 20 68 00 61 75 6e │'d ⋄lege┊nd h⋄aun│ │00000160│ 74 73 20 61 62 04 6f 75 ┊ 01 66 79 20 73 68 61 04 │ts ab•ou┊•fy sha•│ │00000170│ 70 65 05 63 4f 66 20 64 ┊ 65 00 69 74 69 65 73 20 │pe•cOf d┊e⋄ities │ │00000180│ 6f 72 41 01 62 74 61 6c ┊ 73 2c 01 0c 6f c0 66 20 │orA•btal┊s,•_o×f │ │00000190│ 62 6f 74 68 06 e9 05 01 ┊ 00 49 6e 20 54 65 6d 70 │both•×••┊⋄In Temp│ │000001a0│ 65 01 01 24 74 68 65 20 ┊ 64 61 6c 01 01 3d 66 20 │e••$the ┊dal••=f │ │000001b0│ 41 72 63 61 64 8c 79 3f ┊ 05 30 02 91 6d 65 6e 01 │Arcad×y?┊•0•×men•│ │000001c0│ 28 00 67 6f 64 73 20 61 ┊ 72 65 11 01 31 73 65 3f │(⋄gods a┊re••1se?│
I’ve cut it off at 30 lines because we don’t really need to see the whole thing. Again, we see
02 00 00 00 for the row ID, the title as a plain string followed by the jsonb blob then the country ID – again
eb 00 00 00 – next we have the 4-byte varlena metadata
2f 1a 00 00 before we get into the data.
You’ll notice that the data looks a little bit different this time – it starts off looking normal but over time more and more of the text turns into gibberish! This is because Postgres has decided that the string is sufficiently long that it needs compressing to fit it into the page. What you’re looking at here is the compressed version of the poem. Compression is a fascinating topic which I could do a whole blog series on in itself. Without going into too much detail, Postgres uses the
compression algorithm which is an implementation of the
pglz
LZ compression algorithm. This uses a simple history table to refer back to previously seen values instead of repeating them. For instance, the poem starts
Thou still... on the first line and
Thou foster-child... on the second line, but you can see that the second
Thou has been replaced with
03 01 02 31 which encodes the previously seen instance of
Thou , thereby saving 1 byte. (Okay, not that impressive in this case, but it obviously reduces space over the course of the whole poem a lot!)
This explains why the row was only 1,844 bytes long when the poem itself is 2,442 characters.
Finally, let’s look at The Waste Land:
$ print-cw-data 'The Waste Land' ┌────────┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────┬────────┬────────┐ │00000000│ 03 00 00 00 1f 54 68 65 ┊ 20 57 61 73 74 65 20 4c │•⋄⋄⋄•The┊ Waste L│ │00000010│ 61 6e 64 db 01 00 00 40 ┊ 64 00 00 d0 03 00 00 20 │and×•⋄⋄@┊d⋄⋄×•⋄⋄ │ │00000020│ 04 00 00 80 0a 00 00 00 ┊ 0a 00 00 00 1d 00 00 00 │•⋄⋄×_⋄⋄⋄┊_⋄⋄⋄•⋄⋄⋄│ │00000030│ 0b 00 00 10 08 00 00 10 ┊ 6e 61 6d 65 62 69 72 74 │•⋄⋄••⋄⋄•┊namebirt│ │00000040│ 68 5f 79 65 61 72 64 65 ┊ 61 74 68 5f 79 65 61 72 │h_yearde┊ath_year│ │00000050│ 45 6c 69 6f 74 2c 20 54 ┊ 2e 20 53 2e 20 28 54 68 │Eliot, T┊. S. (Th│ │00000060│ 6f 6d 61 73 20 53 74 65 ┊ 61 72 6e 73 29 00 00 00 │omas Ste┊arns )⋄⋄⋄│ │00000070│ 20 00 00 00 00 80 60 07 ┊ 20 00 00 00 00 80 ad 07 │ ⋄⋄⋄⋄×` •┊ ⋄⋄⋄⋄××•│ │00000080│ ec 00 00 00 01 12 ed 4e ┊ 00 00 24 2d 00 00 ff 66 │×⋄⋄⋄••×N┊⋄⋄ $- ⋄⋄×f│ │00000090│ 00 00 d5 61 00 00 ┊ │⋄⋄×a⋄⋄ ┊ │ └────────┴─────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────┴────────┴────────┘
This row is puny by comparison. It’s got the usual ID, title, authors and country ID (this time
ec 00 00 00 = 236 = USA), then
01 12 ed 4e for the varlena metadata
, but then instead of the poem it’s just got 14 bytes of gibbberish – where’s it gone‽ 3 # Let’s talk about TOAST
I’ve managed to go all the main thus far without actually explaining what anything has got to do with TOAST or even what TOAST is, but now I can’t avoid it.
TOAST = The Oversized- Attribute Storage Technique
This is the name that Postgres gives its technique for handling these pesky values that just won’t fit into their page like a good value. We’ve seen it in action already, we just didn’t know that that’s what it was called!
These three poems have been carefully selected[^carefully-selected] to showcase the two TOAST tools that Postgres uses: compression and out-of-lining. These tools can be used on many variable length field, not just strings like our poems. For instance, bytea and jsonb values are commonly “TOAST-ed” as well.
What is this “out-of-lining”, I hear you say? It’s precisely what it sounds like: Postgres takes the value out of the line that the rest of the row sits in, and puts it a separate relation where it can really think about its actions until its small enough to come back inside the main heap file.
It’s still being stored somewhere, so how do we track down where it’s snuck off to? This is where we turn to our old friend
pg_class:
blogdb = # select oid , relname, relfilenode, reltoastrelid blogdb - # from pg_class where relname = 'creative_works' ; oid | relname | relfilenode | reltoastrelid | relnamespace -------+----------------+-------------+---------------+-------------- 25042 | creative_works | 26735 | 25045 | 2200
Ahah, there’s a column called
reltoastrelid that points from the main relation to the toast relation – let’s follow it.
blogdb = # select oid , relname, relfilenode, reltoastrelid, relnamespace blogdb - # from pg_class where oid = ( blogdb - # select reltoastrelid from pg_class where relname = 'creative_works' oid | relname | relfilenode | reltoastrelid | relnamespace -------+----------------+-------------+---------------+-------------- 25045 | pg_toast_25042 | 26738 | 0 | 99
You can see that the name of the toast table is just
pg_toast_{main table oid}.
You might be thinking “I’ve never seen this
pg_toast_25042 table before in my schema, where is it hiding? Notice that the
relnamespace for the main table and the toast table is different – this means that the TOAST table is in a different schema. We find can out the name of the schema by looking at
pg_catalog.pg_namespace:
blogdb = # select * from pg_catalog . pg_namespace ; oid | nspname | nspowner | nspacl -------+--------------------+----------+--------------------------------------------------------------- 11 | pg_catalog | 10 | {postgres = UC / postgres, = U / postgres} 2200 | public | 6171 | {pg_database_owner = UC / pg_database_owner, = U / pg_database_owner} 13212 | information_schema | 10 | {postgres = UC / postgres, = U / postgres} 26360 | pg_toast_temp_3 | 10 |
So the main table is in the default
public schema (2200) while the
pg_toast_25042 table is in the
pg_toast schema (99). Now that we know that, we can go back to our friend
pageinspect to dig into the toast table:
blogdb = # select lp, lp_off, lp_flags, lp_len, t_xmin, t_xmax, t_field3, t_ctid, t_infomask2, t_infomask, t_hoff, t_bits, t_oid blogdb - # from heap_page_items(get_raw_page( 'pg_toast.pg_toast_25042' , 0 )); lp | lp_off | lp_flags | lp_len | t_xmin | t_xmax | t_field3 | t_ctid | t_infomask2 | t_infomask | t_hoff | t_bits | t_oid ----+--------+----------+--------+--------+--------+----------+--------+-------------+------------+--------+--------+------- 1 | 6160 | 1 | 2032 | 1136 | 0 | 5 | ( 0 , 1 ) | 3 | 2050 | 24 | | 2 | 4128 | 1 | 2032 | 1136 | 0 | 5 | ( 0 , 2 ) | 3 | 2050 | 24 | | 3 | 2096 | 1 | 2032 | 1136 | 0 | 5 | ( 0 , 3 ) | 3 | 2050 | 24 | | 4 | 64 | 1 | 2032 | 1136 | 0 | 5 | ( 0 , 4 ) | 3 | 2050 | 24 | | blogdb = # select lp, lp_off, lp_flags, lp_len, t_xmin, t_xmax, t_field3, t_ctid, t_infomask2, t_infomask, t_hoff, t_bits, t_oid blogdb - # from heap_page_items(get_raw_page( 'pg_toast.pg_toast_25042' , 1 )); lp | lp_off | lp_flags | lp_len | t_xmin | t_xmax | t_field3 | t_ctid | t_infomask2 | t_infomask | t_hoff | t_bits | t_oid ----+--------+----------+--------+--------+--------+----------+--------+-------------+------------+--------+--------+------- 1 | 6160 | 1 | 2032 | 1136 | 0 | 5 | ( 1 , 1 ) | 3 | 2050 | 24 | | 2 | 4544 | 1 | 1612 | 1136 | 0 | 5 | ( 1 , 2 ) | 3 | 2050 | 24 | |
Not only has our poem been split into multiple pages, it’s been split into multiple tuples within each page!
In our case, we’ve only got one out-of-lined value, so linking the attribute to the toast tuples is fairly simple, but in general this isn’t the case. So how do we actually link the data in the main table tuple and the out-of-lined data in the toast table?
# Use the source, Luke
When you get to this level of detail, it’s easier to just read the source code rather than trying to cobble together bits of information from other sources, so let’s take a quick peek at the Postgres source code for this stuff.
PostgreSQL source code as reproduced here is copyrighted by PostgreSQL Global Development Group under the PostgreSQL License.
The function that “de-TOASTs” data is
in the
detoast_attr()
src/backend/access/common/detoast.c file. It’s not that long, but we’re only thinking about the first if block at the moment:
/*------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Retrieve compressed or external variable size attributes. * Copyright (c) 2000-2024, PostgreSQL Global Development Group * src/backend/access/common/detoast.c *------------------------------------------------------------------------- #include "access/detoast.h" #include "access/table.h" #include "access/tableam.h" #include "access/toast_internals.h" #include "common/pg_lzcompress.h" #include "utils/expandeddatum.h" static struct varlena * toast_fetch_datum ( struct varlena * attr ); static struct varlena * toast_fetch_datum_slice ( struct varlena * attr , static struct varlena * toast_decompress_datum ( struct varlena * attr ); static struct varlena * toast_decompress_datum_slice ( struct varlena * attr , int32 slicelength ); * detoast_external_attr - * Public entry point to get back a toasted value from * external source (possibly still in compressed format). * This will return a datum that contains all the data internally, ie, not * relying on external storage or memory, but it can still be compressed or * have a short header. Note some callers assume that if the input is an * EXTERNAL datum, the result will be a pfree'able chunk. detoast_external_attr ( struct varlena * attr ) if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) * This is an external stored plain value result = toast_fetch_datum (attr); else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)) * This is an indirect pointer --- dereference it struct varatt_indirect redirect; VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (redirect, attr); attr = ( struct varlena * ) redirect.pointer; /* nested indirect Datums aren't allowed */ Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)); /* recurse if value is still external in some other way */ if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL (attr)) return detoast_external_attr (attr); * Copy into the caller's memory context, in case caller tries to result = ( struct varlena * ) palloc ( VARSIZE_ANY (attr)); memcpy (result, attr, VARSIZE_ANY (attr)); else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_EXPANDED (attr)) * This is an expanded-object pointer --- get flat format ExpandedObjectHeader * eoh; eoh = DatumGetEOHP ( PointerGetDatum (attr)); resultsize = EOH_get_flat_size (eoh); result = ( struct varlena * ) palloc (resultsize); EOH_flatten_into (eoh, ( void * ) result, resultsize); * This is a plain value inside of the main tuple - why am I called? * Public entry point to get back a toasted value from compression * or external storage. The result is always non-extended varlena form. * Note some callers assume that if the input is an EXTERNAL or COMPRESSED * datum, the result will be a pfree'able chunk. detoast_attr ( struct varlena * attr ) if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) * This is an externally stored datum --- fetch it back from there attr = toast_fetch_datum (attr); /* If it's compressed, decompress it */ if ( VARATT_IS_COMPRESSED (attr)) struct varlena * tmp = attr; attr = toast_decompress_datum (tmp); else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)) * This is an indirect pointer --- dereference it struct varatt_indirect redirect; VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (redirect, attr); attr = ( struct varlena * ) redirect.pointer; /* nested indirect Datums aren't allowed */ Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)); /* recurse in case value is still extended in some other way */ attr = detoast_attr (attr); /* if it isn't, we'd better copy it */ if (attr == ( struct varlena * ) redirect.pointer) result = ( struct varlena * ) palloc ( VARSIZE_ANY (attr)); memcpy (result, attr, VARSIZE_ANY (attr)); else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_EXPANDED (attr)) * This is an expanded-object pointer --- get flat format attr = detoast_external_attr (attr); /* flatteners are not allowed to produce compressed/short output */ Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTENDED (attr)); else if ( VARATT_IS_COMPRESSED (attr)) * This is a compressed value inside of the main tuple attr = toast_decompress_datum (attr); else if ( VARATT_IS_SHORT (attr)) * This is a short-header varlena --- convert to 4-byte header format Size data_size = VARSIZE_SHORT (attr) - VARHDRSZ_SHORT; Size new_size = data_size + VARHDRSZ; struct varlena * new_attr; new_attr = ( struct varlena * ) palloc (new_size); SET_VARSIZE (new_attr, new_size); memcpy ( VARDATA (new_attr), VARDATA_SHORT (attr), data_size); * Public entry point to get back part of a toasted value * from compression or external storage. * sliceoffset is where to start (zero or more) * If slicelength < 0, return everything beyond sliceoffset detoast_attr_slice ( struct varlena * attr , int32 sliceoffset , int32 slicelength ) struct varlena * preslice; elog (ERROR, "invalid sliceoffset: %d " , sliceoffset); * Compute slicelimit = offset + length, or -1 if we must fetch all of the * value. In case of integer overflow, we must fetch all. else if ( pg_add_s32_overflow (sliceoffset, slicelength, & slicelimit)) slicelength = slicelimit = - 1 ; if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) struct varatt_external toast_pointer; VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); /* fast path for non-compressed external datums */ if ( ! VARATT_EXTERNAL_IS_COMPRESSED (toast_pointer)) return toast_fetch_datum_slice (attr, sliceoffset, slicelength); * For compressed values, we need to fetch enough slices to decompress * at least the requested part (when a prefix is requested). * Otherwise, just fetch all slices. int32 max_size = VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_EXTSIZE (toast_pointer); * Determine maximum amount of compressed data needed for a prefix * of a given length (after decompression). * At least for now, if it's LZ4 data, we'll have to fetch the * whole thing, because there doesn't seem to be an API call to * determine how much compressed data we need to be sure of being * able to decompress the required slice. if ( VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_COMPRESS_METHOD (toast_pointer) == TOAST_PGLZ_COMPRESSION_ID) max_size = pglz_maximum_compressed_size (slicelimit, max_size); * Fetch enough compressed slices (compressed marker will get set preslice = toast_fetch_datum_slice (attr, 0 , max_size); preslice = toast_fetch_datum (attr); else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)) struct varatt_indirect redirect; VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (redirect, attr); /* nested indirect Datums aren't allowed */ Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (redirect.pointer)); return detoast_attr_slice (redirect.pointer, sliceoffset, slicelength); else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_EXPANDED (attr)) /* pass it off to detoast_external_attr to flatten */ preslice = detoast_external_attr (attr); Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL (preslice)); if ( VARATT_IS_COMPRESSED (preslice)) struct varlena * tmp = preslice; /* Decompress enough to encompass the slice and the offset */ preslice = toast_decompress_datum_slice (tmp, slicelimit); preslice = toast_decompress_datum (tmp); if ( VARATT_IS_SHORT (preslice)) attrdata = VARDATA_SHORT (preslice); attrsize = VARSIZE_SHORT (preslice) - VARHDRSZ_SHORT; attrdata = VARDATA (preslice); attrsize = VARSIZE (preslice) - VARHDRSZ; /* slicing of datum for compressed cases and plain value */ if (sliceoffset >= attrsize) else if (slicelength < 0 || slicelimit > attrsize) slicelength = attrsize - sliceoffset; result = ( struct varlena * ) palloc (slicelength + VARHDRSZ); SET_VARSIZE (result, slicelength + VARHDRSZ); memcpy ( VARDATA (result), attrdata + sliceoffset, slicelength); * Reconstruct an in memory Datum from the chunks saved toast_fetch_datum ( struct varlena * attr ) struct varatt_external toast_pointer; if ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) elog (ERROR, "toast_fetch_datum shouldn't be called for non-ondisk datums" ); /* Must copy to access aligned fields */ VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); attrsize = VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_EXTSIZE (toast_pointer); result = ( struct varlena * ) palloc (attrsize + VARHDRSZ); if ( VARATT_EXTERNAL_IS_COMPRESSED (toast_pointer)) SET_VARSIZE_COMPRESSED (result, attrsize + VARHDRSZ); SET_VARSIZE (result, attrsize + VARHDRSZ); return result; /* Probably shouldn't happen, but just in * Open the toast relation and its indexes toastrel = table_open (toast_pointer.va_toastrelid, AccessShareLock); table_relation_fetch_toast_slice (toastrel, toast_pointer.va_valueid, attrsize, 0 , attrsize, result); table_close (toastrel, AccessShareLock); * toast_fetch_datum_slice - * Reconstruct a segment of a Datum from the chunks saved * Note that this function supports non-compressed external datums * and compressed external datums (in which case the requested slice * has to be a prefix, i.e. sliceoffset has to be 0). toast_fetch_datum_slice ( struct varlena * attr , int32 sliceoffset , struct varatt_external toast_pointer; if ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) elog (ERROR, "toast_fetch_datum_slice shouldn't be called for non-ondisk datums" ); /* Must copy to access aligned fields */ VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); * It's nonsense to fetch slices of a compressed datum unless when it's a * prefix -- this isn't lo_* we can't return a compressed datum which is * meaningful to toast later. Assert ( ! VARATT_EXTERNAL_IS_COMPRESSED (toast_pointer) || 0 == sliceoffset); attrsize = VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_EXTSIZE (toast_pointer); if (sliceoffset >= attrsize) * When fetching a prefix of a compressed external datum, account for the * space required by va_tcinfo, which is stored at the beginning as an if ( VARATT_EXTERNAL_IS_COMPRESSED (toast_pointer) && slicelength > 0 ) slicelength = slicelength + sizeof (int32); * Adjust length request if needed. (Note: our sole caller, * detoast_attr_slice, protects us against sliceoffset + slicelength if (((sliceoffset + slicelength) > attrsize) || slicelength < 0 ) slicelength = attrsize - sliceoffset; result = ( struct varlena * ) palloc (slicelength + VARHDRSZ); if ( VARATT_EXTERNAL_IS_COMPRESSED (toast_pointer)) SET_VARSIZE_COMPRESSED (result, slicelength + VARHDRSZ); SET_VARSIZE (result, slicelength + VARHDRSZ); return result; /* Can save a lot of work at this point! */ /* Open the toast relation */ toastrel = table_open (toast_pointer.va_toastrelid, AccessShareLock); table_relation_fetch_toast_slice (toastrel, toast_pointer.va_valueid, attrsize, sliceoffset, slicelength, table_close (toastrel, AccessShareLock); * toast_decompress_datum - * Decompress a compressed version of a varlena datum toast_decompress_datum ( struct varlena * attr ) Assert ( VARATT_IS_COMPRESSED (attr)); * Fetch the compression method id stored in the compression header and * decompress the data using the appropriate decompression routine. cmid = TOAST_COMPRESS_METHOD (attr); case TOAST_PGLZ_COMPRESSION_ID: return pglz_decompress_datum (attr); case TOAST_LZ4_COMPRESSION_ID: return lz4_decompress_datum (attr); elog (ERROR, "invalid compression method id %d " , cmid); return NULL ; /* keep compiler quiet */ * toast_decompress_datum_slice - * Decompress the front of a compressed version of a varlena datum. * offset handling happens in detoast_attr_slice. * Here we just decompress a slice from the front. toast_decompress_datum_slice ( struct varlena * attr , int32 slicelength ) Assert ( VARATT_IS_COMPRESSED (attr)); * Some callers may pass a slicelength that's more than the actual * decompressed size. If so, just decompress normally. This avoids * possibly allocating a larger-than-necessary result object, and may be * faster and/or more robust as well. Notably, some versions of liblz4 * have been seen to give wrong results if passed an output size that is * more than the data's true decompressed size. if ((uint32) slicelength >= TOAST_COMPRESS_EXTSIZE (attr)) return toast_decompress_datum (attr); * Fetch the compression method id stored in the compression header and * decompress the data slice using the appropriate decompression routine. cmid = TOAST_COMPRESS_METHOD (attr); case TOAST_PGLZ_COMPRESSION_ID: return pglz_decompress_datum_slice (attr, slicelength); case TOAST_LZ4_COMPRESSION_ID: return lz4_decompress_datum_slice (attr, slicelength); elog (ERROR, "invalid compression method id %d " , cmid); return NULL ; /* keep compiler quiet */ * Return the raw (detoasted) size of a varlena datum * (including the VARHDRSZ header) toast_raw_datum_size (Datum value ) struct varlena * attr = ( struct varlena * ) DatumGetPointer (value); if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) /* va_rawsize is the size of the original datum -- including header */ struct varatt_external toast_pointer; VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); result = toast_pointer.va_rawsize; else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)) struct varatt_indirect toast_pointer; VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); /* nested indirect Datums aren't allowed */ Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (toast_pointer.pointer)); return toast_raw_datum_size ( PointerGetDatum (toast_pointer.pointer)); else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_EXPANDED (attr)) result = EOH_get_flat_size ( DatumGetEOHP (value)); else if ( VARATT_IS_COMPRESSED (attr)) /* here, va_rawsize is just the payload size */ result = VARDATA_COMPRESSED_GET_EXTSIZE (attr) + VARHDRSZ; else if ( VARATT_IS_SHORT (attr)) * we have to normalize the header length to VARHDRSZ or else the * callers of this function will be confused. result = VARSIZE_SHORT (attr) - VARHDRSZ_SHORT + VARHDRSZ; /* plain untoasted datum */ * Return the physical storage size (possibly compressed) of a varlena datum toast_datum_size (Datum value ) struct varlena * attr = ( struct varlena * ) DatumGetPointer (value); if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) * Attribute is stored externally - return the extsize whether * compressed or not. We do not count the size of the toast pointer struct varatt_external toast_pointer; VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); result = VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_EXTSIZE (toast_pointer); else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)) struct varatt_indirect toast_pointer; VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); /* nested indirect Datums aren't allowed */ Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)); return toast_datum_size ( PointerGetDatum (toast_pointer.pointer)); else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_EXPANDED (attr)) result = EOH_get_flat_size ( DatumGetEOHP (value)); else if ( VARATT_IS_SHORT (attr)) result = VARSIZE_SHORT (attr); * Attribute is stored inline either compressed or not, just calculate * the size of the datum in either case.
The rest of the function goes on to check the other TOAST cases which aren’t particularly relevant to us right now. The important thing is that
VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK() is a macro that tells you whether a varlena struct refers to an out-of-line (a.k.a. external) value stored on disk (i.e. in a TOAST table). You can also see that the out-of-line attributes can also be compressed within the external TOAST table.
Remember that
varlena is the struct that holds the main table data for a variable length attribute – in our case that’s the 18 bytes of gibberish we saw earlier. To understand these weird 18 bytes and to understand varlena more broadly, we need to look at the
file in the Postgres codebase – I’ve highlighted the most important bits and collapsed the bits we don’t really care about:
src/include/varatt.h
/*------------------------------------------------------------------------- * variable-length datatypes (TOAST support) * Portions Copyright (c) 1996-2024, PostgreSQL Global Development Group * Portions Copyright (c) 1995, Regents of the University of California *------------------------------------------------------------------------- * struct varatt_external is a traditional "TOAST pointer", that is, the * information needed to fetch a Datum stored out-of-line in a TOAST table. * The data is compressed if and only if the external size stored in * va_extinfo is less than va_rawsize - VARHDRSZ. * This struct must not contain any padding, because we sometimes compare * these pointers using memcmp. * Note that this information is stored unaligned within actual tuples, so * you need to memcpy from the tuple into a local struct variable before * you can look at these fields! (The reason we use memcmp is to avoid * having to do that just to detect equality of two TOAST pointers...) typedef struct varatt_external int32 va_rawsize; /* Original data size (includes header) */ uint32 va_extinfo; /* External saved size (without header) and Oid va_valueid; /* Unique ID of value within TOAST table */ Oid va_toastrelid; /* RelID of TOAST table containing it */ * These macros define the "saved size" portion of va_extinfo. Its remaining * two high-order bits identify the compression method. #define VARLENA_EXTSIZE_BITS 30 #define VARLENA_EXTSIZE_MASK (( 1 U << VARLENA_EXTSIZE_BITS) - 1 ) * struct varatt_indirect is a "TOAST pointer" representing an out-of-line * Datum that's stored in memory, not in an external toast relation. * The creator of such a Datum is entirely responsible that the referenced * storage survives for as long as referencing pointer Datums can exist. * Note that just as for struct varatt_external, this struct is stored * unaligned within any containing tuple. typedef struct varatt_indirect struct varlena * pointer; /* Pointer to in-memory varlena */ * struct varatt_expanded is a "TOAST pointer" representing an out-of-line * Datum that is stored in memory, in some type-specific, not necessarily * physically contiguous format that is convenient for computation not * storage. APIs for this, in particular the definition of struct * ExpandedObjectHeader, are in src/include/utils/expandeddatum.h. * Note that just as for struct varatt_external, this struct is stored * unaligned within any containing tuple. typedef struct ExpandedObjectHeader ExpandedObjectHeader; typedef struct varatt_expanded ExpandedObjectHeader * eohptr; * Type tag for the various sorts of "TOAST pointer" datums. The peculiar * value for VARTAG_ONDISK comes from a requirement for on-disk compatibility * with a previous notion that the tag field was the pointer datum's length. typedef enum vartag_external /* this test relies on the specific tag values above */ #define VARTAG_IS_EXPANDED ( tag ) \ (((tag) & ~ 1 ) == VARTAG_EXPANDED_RO) #define VARTAG_SIZE ( tag ) \ ((tag) == VARTAG_INDIRECT ? sizeof (varatt_indirect) : \ VARTAG_IS_EXPANDED (tag) ? sizeof (varatt_expanded) : \ (tag) == VARTAG_ONDISK ? sizeof (varatt_external) : \ * These structs describe the header of a varlena object that may have been * TOASTed. Generally, don't reference these structs directly, but use the * We use separate structs for the aligned and unaligned cases because the * compiler might otherwise think it could generate code that assumes * alignment while touching fields of a 1-byte-header varlena. struct /* Normal varlena (4-byte length) */ char va_data [FLEXIBLE_ARRAY_MEMBER]; struct /* Compressed-in-line format */ uint32 va_tcinfo; /* Original data size (excludes header) and * compression method; see va_extinfo */ char va_data [FLEXIBLE_ARRAY_MEMBER]; /* Compressed data */ char va_data [FLEXIBLE_ARRAY_MEMBER]; /* Data begins here */ /* TOAST pointers are a subset of varattrib_1b with an identifying tag byte */ uint8 va_header; /* Always 0x80 or 0x01 */ uint8 va_tag; /* Type of datum */ char va_data [FLEXIBLE_ARRAY_MEMBER]; /* Type-specific data */ * Bit layouts for varlena headers on big-endian machines: * 00xxxxxx 4-byte length word, aligned, uncompressed data (up to 1G) * 01xxxxxx 4-byte length word, aligned, *compressed* data (up to 1G) * 10000000 1-byte length word, unaligned, TOAST pointer * 1xxxxxxx 1-byte length word, unaligned, uncompressed data (up to 126b) * Bit layouts for varlena headers on little-endian machines: * xxxxxx00 4-byte length word, aligned, uncompressed data (up to 1G) * xxxxxx10 4-byte length word, aligned, *compressed* data (up to 1G) * 00000001 1-byte length word, unaligned, TOAST pointer * xxxxxxx1 1-byte length word, unaligned, uncompressed data (up to 126b) * The "xxx" bits are the length field (which includes itself in all cases). * In the big-endian case we mask to extract the length, in the little-endian * case we shift. Note that in both cases the flag bits are in the physically * first byte. Also, it is not possible for a 1-byte length word to be zero; * this lets us disambiguate alignment padding bytes from the start of an * unaligned datum. (We now *require* pad bytes to be filled with zero!) * In TOAST pointers the va_tag field (see varattrib_1b_e) is used to discern * the specific type and length of the pointer datum. * Endian-dependent macros. These are considered internal --- use the * external macros below instead of using these directly. * Note: IS_1B is true for external toast records but VARSIZE_1B will return 0 * for such records. Hence you should usually check for IS_EXTERNAL before #define VARATT_IS_4B ( PTR ) \ ((((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header & 0x 80 ) == 0x 00 ) #define VARATT_IS_4B_U ( PTR ) \ ((((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header & 0x C0 ) == 0x 00 ) #define VARATT_IS_4B_C ( PTR ) \ ((((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header & 0x C0 ) == 0x 40 ) #define VARATT_IS_1B ( PTR ) \ ((((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header & 0x 80 ) == 0x 80 ) #define VARATT_IS_1B_E ( PTR ) \ ((((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header) == 0x 80 ) #define VARATT_NOT_PAD_BYTE ( PTR ) \ ( * ((uint8 * ) (PTR)) != 0 ) /* VARSIZE_4B() should only be used on known-aligned data */ #define VARSIZE_4B ( PTR ) \ (((varattrib_4b * ) (PTR))->va_4byte.va_header & 0x 3FFFFFFF ) #define VARSIZE_1B ( PTR ) \ (((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header & 0x 7F ) #define VARTAG_1B_E ( PTR ) \ (((varattrib_1b_e * ) (PTR))->va_tag) #define SET_VARSIZE_4B ( PTR , len ) \ (((varattrib_4b * ) (PTR))->va_4byte.va_header = (len) & 0x 3FFFFFFF ) #define SET_VARSIZE_4B_C ( PTR , len ) \ (((varattrib_4b * ) (PTR))->va_4byte.va_header = ((len) & 0x 3FFFFFFF ) | 0x 40000000 ) #define SET_VARSIZE_1B ( PTR , len ) \ (((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header = (len) | 0x 80 ) #define SET_VARTAG_1B_E ( PTR , tag ) \ (((varattrib_1b_e * ) (PTR))->va_header = 0x 80 , \ ((varattrib_1b_e * ) (PTR))->va_tag = (tag)) #else /* !WORDS_BIGENDIAN */ #define VARATT_IS_4B ( PTR ) \ ((((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header & 0x 01 ) == 0x 00 ) #define VARATT_IS_4B_U ( PTR ) \ ((((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header & 0x 03 ) == 0x 00 ) #define VARATT_IS_4B_C ( PTR ) \ ((((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header & 0x 03 ) == 0x 02 ) #define VARATT_IS_1B ( PTR ) \ ((((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header & 0x 01 ) == 0x 01 ) #define VARATT_IS_1B_E ( PTR ) \ ((((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header) == 0x 01 ) #define VARATT_NOT_PAD_BYTE ( PTR ) \ ( * ((uint8 * ) (PTR)) != 0 ) /* VARSIZE_4B() should only be used on known-aligned data */ #define VARSIZE_4B ( PTR ) \ ((((varattrib_4b * ) (PTR))->va_4byte.va_header >> 2 ) & 0x 3FFFFFFF ) #define VARSIZE_1B ( PTR ) \ ((((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header >> 1 ) & 0x 7F ) #define VARTAG_1B_E ( PTR ) \ (((varattrib_1b_e * ) (PTR))->va_tag) #define SET_VARSIZE_4B ( PTR , len ) \ (((varattrib_4b * ) (PTR))->va_4byte.va_header = (((uint32) (len)) << 2 )) #define SET_VARSIZE_4B_C ( PTR , len ) \ (((varattrib_4b * ) (PTR))->va_4byte.va_header = (((uint32) (len)) << 2 ) | 0x 02 ) #define SET_VARSIZE_1B ( PTR , len ) \ (((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_header = (((uint8) (len)) << 1 ) | 0x 01 ) #define SET_VARTAG_1B_E ( PTR , tag ) \ (((varattrib_1b_e * ) (PTR))->va_header = 0x 01 , \ ((varattrib_1b_e * ) (PTR))->va_tag = (tag)) #endif /* WORDS_BIGENDIAN */ #define VARDATA_4B ( PTR ) (((varattrib_4b * ) (PTR))->va_4byte.va_data) #define VARDATA_4B_C ( PTR ) (((varattrib_4b * ) (PTR))->va_compressed.va_data) #define VARDATA_1B ( PTR ) (((varattrib_1b * ) (PTR))->va_data) #define VARDATA_1B_E ( PTR ) (((varattrib_1b_e * ) (PTR))->va_data) * Externally visible TOAST macros begin here. #define VARHDRSZ_EXTERNAL offsetof (varattrib_1b_e, va_data) #define VARHDRSZ_COMPRESSED offsetof (varattrib_4b, va_compressed.va_data) #define VARHDRSZ_SHORT offsetof (varattrib_1b, va_data) #define VARATT_SHORT_MAX 0x 7F #define VARATT_CAN_MAKE_SHORT ( PTR ) \ ( VARATT_IS_4B_U (PTR) && \ ( VARSIZE (PTR) - VARHDRSZ + VARHDRSZ_SHORT) <= VARATT_SHORT_MAX) #define VARATT_CONVERTED_SHORT_SIZE ( PTR ) \ ( VARSIZE (PTR) - VARHDRSZ + VARHDRSZ_SHORT) * In consumers oblivious to data alignment, call PG_DETOAST_DATUM_PACKED(), * VARDATA_ANY(), VARSIZE_ANY() and VARSIZE_ANY_EXHDR(). Elsewhere, call * PG_DETOAST_DATUM(), VARDATA() and VARSIZE(). Directly fetching an int16, * int32 or wider field in the struct representing the datum layout requires * aligned data. memcpy() is alignment-oblivious, as are most operations on * datatypes, such as text, whose layout struct contains only char fields. * Code assembling a new datum should call VARDATA() and SET_VARSIZE(). * (Datums begin life untoasted.) * Other macros here should usually be used only by tuple assembly/disassembly * code and code that specifically wants to work with still-toasted Datums. #define VARDATA ( PTR ) VARDATA_4B (PTR) #define VARSIZE ( PTR ) VARSIZE_4B (PTR) #define VARSIZE_SHORT ( PTR ) VARSIZE_1B (PTR) #define VARDATA_SHORT ( PTR ) VARDATA_1B (PTR) #define VARTAG_EXTERNAL ( PTR ) VARTAG_1B_E (PTR) #define VARSIZE_EXTERNAL ( PTR ) (VARHDRSZ_EXTERNAL + VARTAG_SIZE ( VARTAG_EXTERNAL (PTR))) #define VARDATA_EXTERNAL ( PTR ) VARDATA_1B_E (PTR) #define VARATT_IS_COMPRESSED ( PTR ) VARATT_IS_4B_C (PTR) #define VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL ( PTR ) VARATT_IS_1B_E (PTR) #define VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK ( PTR ) \ ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL (PTR) && VARTAG_EXTERNAL (PTR) == VARTAG_ONDISK) #define VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT ( PTR ) \ ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL (PTR) && VARTAG_EXTERNAL (PTR) == VARTAG_INDIRECT) #define VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_EXPANDED_RO ( PTR ) \ ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL (PTR) && VARTAG_EXTERNAL (PTR) == VARTAG_EXPANDED_RO) #define VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_EXPANDED_RW ( PTR ) \ ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL (PTR) && VARTAG_EXTERNAL (PTR) == VARTAG_EXPANDED_RW) #define VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_EXPANDED ( PTR ) \ ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL (PTR) && VARTAG_IS_EXPANDED ( VARTAG_EXTERNAL (PTR))) #define VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_NON_EXPANDED ( PTR ) \ ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL (PTR) && ! VARTAG_IS_EXPANDED ( VARTAG_EXTERNAL (PTR))) #define VARATT_IS_SHORT ( PTR ) VARATT_IS_1B (PTR) #define VARATT_IS_EXTENDED ( PTR ) ( ! VARATT_IS_4B_U (PTR)) #define SET_VARSIZE ( PTR , len ) SET_VARSIZE_4B (PTR, len) #define SET_VARSIZE_SHORT ( PTR , len ) SET_VARSIZE_1B (PTR, len) #define SET_VARSIZE_COMPRESSED ( PTR , len ) SET_VARSIZE_4B_C (PTR, len) #define SET_VARTAG_EXTERNAL ( PTR , tag ) SET_VARTAG_1B_E (PTR, tag) #define VARSIZE_ANY ( PTR ) \ ( VARATT_IS_1B_E (PTR) ? VARSIZE_EXTERNAL (PTR) : \ ( VARATT_IS_1B (PTR) ? VARSIZE_1B (PTR) : \ /* Size of a varlena data, excluding header */ #define VARSIZE_ANY_EXHDR ( PTR ) \ ( VARATT_IS_1B_E (PTR) ? VARSIZE_EXTERNAL (PTR) - VARHDRSZ_EXTERNAL : \ ( VARATT_IS_1B (PTR) ? VARSIZE_1B (PTR) - VARHDRSZ_SHORT : \ VARSIZE_4B (PTR) - VARHDRSZ)) /* caution: this will not work on an external or compressed-in-line Datum */ /* caution: this will return a possibly unaligned pointer */ #define VARDATA_ANY ( PTR ) \ ( VARATT_IS_1B (PTR) ? VARDATA_1B (PTR) : VARDATA_4B (PTR)) /* Decompressed size and compression method of a compressed-in-line Datum */ #define VARDATA_COMPRESSED_GET_EXTSIZE ( PTR ) \ (((varattrib_4b * ) (PTR))->va_compressed.va_tcinfo & VARLENA_EXTSIZE_MASK) #define VARDATA_COMPRESSED_GET_COMPRESS_METHOD ( PTR ) \ (((varattrib_4b * ) (PTR))->va_compressed.va_tcinfo >> VARLENA_EXTSIZE_BITS) /* Same for external Datums; but note argument is a struct varatt_external */ #define VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_EXTSIZE ( toast_pointer ) \ ((toast_pointer).va_extinfo & VARLENA_EXTSIZE_MASK) #define VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_COMPRESS_METHOD ( toast_pointer ) \ ((toast_pointer).va_extinfo >> VARLENA_EXTSIZE_BITS) #define VARATT_EXTERNAL_SET_SIZE_AND_COMPRESS_METHOD ( toast_pointer , len , cm ) \ Assert ((cm) == TOAST_PGLZ_COMPRESSION_ID || \ (cm) == TOAST_LZ4_COMPRESSION_ID); \ ((toast_pointer).va_extinfo = \ (len) | ((uint32) (cm) << VARLENA_EXTSIZE_BITS)); \ * Testing whether an externally-stored value is compressed now requires * comparing size stored in va_extinfo (the actual length of the external data) * to rawsize (the original uncompressed datum's size). The latter includes * VARHDRSZ overhead, the former doesn't. We never use compression unless it * actually saves space, so we expect either equality or less-than. #define VARATT_EXTERNAL_IS_COMPRESSED ( toast_pointer ) \ ( VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_EXTSIZE (toast_pointer) < \ (toast_pointer).va_rawsize - VARHDRSZ)
There’s quite a lot going on here, especially if you’re not too familiar with C, so let’s break it down a bit.
First, let’s take a look at the different structs we’ve got here. There are essentially 4 different possible structures that the varlena can have:
# 1.
varattrib_4b.va_4byte
This is the normal 4-byte header that’s used when the value is not long enough to be compressed or out-of-lined. The header itself contains the length of the data within the 4-byte header, but as we’ll see in
varattrib_4b.va_compressed and
varattrib_1b, the first bit of the varlena header is used to hold a flag indicating whether the data uses the
varattrib_1b or
varattrib_1b_e formats and the second bit is used to hold a flag indicating whether the data is compressed, so the actual length is stored in the other 30 bits.
This means that the maximum length we can have is
which is probably big enough given the default page size is 8,192 bytes. 2 30 − 1 = ( 1 ≪ 30 ) − 1 = 0 x 3 f f f f f f = 1 , 073 , 741 , 823 2^{30} - 1 = (1 \ll 30) - 1 = \mathtt{0x3ffffff} = 1,073,741,823 2 30 − 1 = ( 1 ≪ 30 ) − 1 = 0x3ffffff = 1 , 073 , 741 , 823 # 2.
varattrib_4b.va_compressed
This is an 8-byte header used when the value is big enough to need compressing, but not big enough to need out-of-lining. This struct is the same as the 4-byte header but adds an extra uint32 to store information about the compression.
Note: for people unfamiliar with
union in C, this is basically saying that the struct
varattrib_4b can refer to either the struct
va_4byte or
va_compressed within the same bit of memory. It’s not immediately clear to me why these two structs are in a union but the other two aren’t. Based on the comment above these structs, I presume it’s because the
varattrib_4b union members are aligned as they consist of
uint32 fields, whereas the
varattrib_1b and
varattrib_1b_e structs are not aligned because they have one or two
uint8 fields inside them. I’m not entirely certain on this, though, so if any C experts want to chime in, feel free.
Also, while we’re at it, it seems silly that
va_compressed is part of
varattrib_4b when the header is 8 bytes long, not 4 bytes as the name implies, but I guess I’ve never written a database used by millions so I can’t really criticise.
# 3.
varattrib_1b
This is referred to as a “short-header” varlena. It’s essentially the same as the
va_4byte variant but it is packed into a single byte instead of 4 bytes.
The first bit is used to indicate whether it is external or not while the other 7 bits contain the length of the data. This means that the
varattrib_1b non-external struct can only be used to store values less than 0x7f = 127 bytes in length.
For an example of this, we can look at the bytes for the title of the poem “Ozymandias”, which looks like
17 4f 7a 79 6d 61 6e 64 69 61 73 =
\x17 O z y m a n d i a s. In this case, the header is 0x17 but remember that the first bit is used for the “external” flag, so we need to shift it down one bit to get the actual size value:
0x17 << 1 = 0xb = 11. The title of the poem, “Ozymandias”, is 10 characters long so the length here is 11 including the 1-byte header itself.
# 4.
varattrib_1b_e
This extends the
varattrib_1b struct to add an additional byte, called the
vartag, to indicate what type of TOASTed data we are looking at. You can tell whether a varlena uses
varattrib_1b or
varattrib_1b_e by checking whether the first byte is exactly equal to
0x01, meaning the “length” part of the first byte is zero. This would be
0x80 on big-endian systems and
0x01 on little-endian systems.
The enum for this data type, called
vartag_external, has 4 options:
indirect,
expanded (read-only),
expanded (read-write) and
on-disk.
We’re talking about the “on-disk” variant while the other types of external TOAST data refer to where the TOAST pointer refers to a value in the memory of the server process. For more details on indirect and expanded, check out
PostgreSQL Documentation: 73.2.2. Out-of-Line, In-Memory TOAST Storage.
To help visualise these, here’s a handy flow diagram:
#
Now that we understand what structs the variable length attributes can correspond to, we can reinterpret the headers for our poems:
# “Ozymandias” header –
04 0a 00 00
First things first, we can see that the first byte is
0x04 =
0b00000100 so neither of the first two bits are set. This means that the value is in-line and uncompressed which means we’re looking at the
varattrib_4b.va_4byte struct.
We can then get the length of the poem in bytes by doing
(header >> 2) - header size = (0x0a04 >> 2) - 4 = 0x281 - 4 = 641 - 4 = 637.
If you’ve got a good memory and eye for numbers, you might be thinking “why is this giving 637 when the length earlier gave 631”? The answer is that
length() does not give you the size of the string in bytes but the length of the string in characters. In our poem we have three non-ASCII characters –
U+2014
— (UTF-8
e2 80 94),
U+201C
“ (UTF-8 value
e2 80 9c) and
U+201D
” (UTF-8 value
e2 80 9d) which count as 3 characters but total 9 bytes, making up the 6 byte difference.
#
Let’s look at the first byte again:
0xf2 =
0b11110010. This has the first bit unset meaning it is not using the 1b format but the second bit
is set, meaning the value is compressed. Taking
(0x1af2 >> 2) - 8 = 0x6B4 = 1716 gives the size in bytes.
The second 4-byte value
0x098c gives us the decompressed size and compression method. The first 30 bits are used for the uncompressed size while the last 2 bits are used for the compression method. To get the uncompressed size, we need to bitwise-and
0x098c with a the bitmask
(1 << 30) - 1, i.e. a 32-bit number with 1 in the first 30 places and 0 in the last 2 places:
0x098c & ((1 << 30) - 1) = 0x098c & 0x3fffffff = 0x98c so the uncompressed size is 2,444 bytes. The poem is 2,442 characters long so that makes sense – there’s probably an em dash in there somewhere
. 4
There is also a single null byte before the actual poem starts. I’m not exactly sure what this is but I presume it’s an artifact of the compression method being used.
# ”The Waste Land” header -
01 12
This one has a short header. The first byte is simply
0x01 which tells you that this is an external value. Looking at the next byte, the vartag, you see
0x12 = 18 which tells you that this is an external on-disk TOAST pointer.
We’ve made great progress in understanding how Postgres stores variable length attributes, but we still haven’t tracked down the actual TOASTed values from the main-table tuple data. So what’s the next step?
# Following the white rabbit
Let’s look at the whole 18 bytes for the
content column value in the main table data for “The Waste Land”:
┌────────┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────┬────────┬────────┐ │00000000│ 01 12 ed 4e 00 00 24 2d ┊ 00 00 ff 66 00 00 d5 61 │••×N⋄⋄ $- ┊⋄⋄×f⋄⋄×a│ │00000010│ 00 00 ┊ │⋄⋄ ┊ │ └────────┴─────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────┴────────┴────────┘
We understand the first 2 bytes now, but there’s still 16 bytes left that we haven’t explained.
Looking back at the
detoast_attr() function, we can see that the function calls
attr = toast_fetch_datum(attr) to retrieve the data from the external store. The answer must be in there somewhere.
/*------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Retrieve compressed or external variable size attributes. * Copyright (c) 2000-2024, PostgreSQL Global Development Group * src/backend/access/common/detoast.c *------------------------------------------------------------------------- #include "access/detoast.h" #include "access/table.h" #include "access/tableam.h" #include "access/toast_internals.h" #include "common/pg_lzcompress.h" #include "utils/expandeddatum.h" static struct varlena * toast_fetch_datum ( struct varlena * attr ); static struct varlena * toast_fetch_datum_slice ( struct varlena * attr , static struct varlena * toast_decompress_datum ( struct varlena * attr ); static struct varlena * toast_decompress_datum_slice ( struct varlena * attr , int32 slicelength ); * detoast_external_attr - * Public entry point to get back a toasted value from * external source (possibly still in compressed format). * This will return a datum that contains all the data internally, ie, not * relying on external storage or memory, but it can still be compressed or * have a short header. Note some callers assume that if the input is an * EXTERNAL datum, the result will be a pfree'able chunk. detoast_external_attr ( struct varlena * attr ) if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) * This is an external stored plain value result = toast_fetch_datum (attr); else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)) * This is an indirect pointer --- dereference it struct varatt_indirect redirect; VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (redirect, attr); attr = ( struct varlena * ) redirect.pointer; /* nested indirect Datums aren't allowed */ Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)); /* recurse if value is still external in some other way */ if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL (attr)) return detoast_external_attr (attr); * Copy into the caller's memory context, in case caller tries to result = ( struct varlena * ) palloc ( VARSIZE_ANY (attr)); memcpy (result, attr, VARSIZE_ANY (attr)); else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_EXPANDED (attr)) * This is an expanded-object pointer --- get flat format ExpandedObjectHeader * eoh; eoh = DatumGetEOHP ( PointerGetDatum (attr)); resultsize = EOH_get_flat_size (eoh); result = ( struct varlena * ) palloc (resultsize); EOH_flatten_into (eoh, ( void * ) result, resultsize); * This is a plain value inside of the main tuple - why am I called? * Public entry point to get back a toasted value from compression * or external storage. The result is always non-extended varlena form. * Note some callers assume that if the input is an EXTERNAL or COMPRESSED * datum, the result will be a pfree'able chunk. detoast_attr ( struct varlena * attr ) if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) * This is an externally stored datum --- fetch it back from there attr = toast_fetch_datum (attr); /* If it's compressed, decompress it */ if ( VARATT_IS_COMPRESSED (attr)) struct varlena * tmp = attr; attr = toast_decompress_datum (tmp); else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)) * This is an indirect pointer --- dereference it struct varatt_indirect redirect; VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (redirect, attr); attr = ( struct varlena * ) redirect.pointer; /* nested indirect Datums aren't allowed */ Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)); /* recurse in case value is still extended in some other way */ attr = detoast_attr (attr); /* if it isn't, we'd better copy it */ if (attr == ( struct varlena * ) redirect.pointer) result = ( struct varlena * ) palloc ( VARSIZE_ANY (attr)); memcpy (result, attr, VARSIZE_ANY (attr)); else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_EXPANDED (attr)) * This is an expanded-object pointer --- get flat format attr = detoast_external_attr (attr); /* flatteners are not allowed to produce compressed/short output */ Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTENDED (attr)); else if ( VARATT_IS_COMPRESSED (attr)) * This is a compressed value inside of the main tuple attr = toast_decompress_datum (attr); else if ( VARATT_IS_SHORT (attr)) * This is a short-header varlena --- convert to 4-byte header format Size data_size = VARSIZE_SHORT (attr) - VARHDRSZ_SHORT; Size new_size = data_size + VARHDRSZ; struct varlena * new_attr; new_attr = ( struct varlena * ) palloc (new_size); SET_VARSIZE (new_attr, new_size); memcpy ( VARDATA (new_attr), VARDATA_SHORT (attr), data_size); * Public entry point to get back part of a toasted value * from compression or external storage. * sliceoffset is where to start (zero or more) * If slicelength < 0, return everything beyond sliceoffset detoast_attr_slice ( struct varlena * attr , int32 sliceoffset , int32 slicelength ) struct varlena * preslice; elog (ERROR, "invalid sliceoffset: %d " , sliceoffset); * Compute slicelimit = offset + length, or -1 if we must fetch all of the * value. In case of integer overflow, we must fetch all. else if ( pg_add_s32_overflow (sliceoffset, slicelength, & slicelimit)) slicelength = slicelimit = - 1 ; if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) struct varatt_external toast_pointer; VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); /* fast path for non-compressed external datums */ if ( ! VARATT_EXTERNAL_IS_COMPRESSED (toast_pointer)) return toast_fetch_datum_slice (attr, sliceoffset, slicelength); * For compressed values, we need to fetch enough slices to decompress * at least the requested part (when a prefix is requested). * Otherwise, just fetch all slices. int32 max_size = VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_EXTSIZE (toast_pointer); * Determine maximum amount of compressed data needed for a prefix * of a given length (after decompression). * At least for now, if it's LZ4 data, we'll have to fetch the * whole thing, because there doesn't seem to be an API call to * determine how much compressed data we need to be sure of being * able to decompress the required slice. if ( VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_COMPRESS_METHOD (toast_pointer) == TOAST_PGLZ_COMPRESSION_ID) max_size = pglz_maximum_compressed_size (slicelimit, max_size); * Fetch enough compressed slices (compressed marker will get set preslice = toast_fetch_datum_slice (attr, 0 , max_size); preslice = toast_fetch_datum (attr); else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)) struct varatt_indirect redirect; VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (redirect, attr); /* nested indirect Datums aren't allowed */ Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (redirect.pointer)); return detoast_attr_slice (redirect.pointer, sliceoffset, slicelength); else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_EXPANDED (attr)) /* pass it off to detoast_external_attr to flatten */ preslice = detoast_external_attr (attr); Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL (preslice)); if ( VARATT_IS_COMPRESSED (preslice)) struct varlena * tmp = preslice; /* Decompress enough to encompass the slice and the offset */ preslice = toast_decompress_datum_slice (tmp, slicelimit); preslice = toast_decompress_datum (tmp); if ( VARATT_IS_SHORT (preslice)) attrdata = VARDATA_SHORT (preslice); attrsize = VARSIZE_SHORT (preslice) - VARHDRSZ_SHORT; attrdata = VARDATA (preslice); attrsize = VARSIZE (preslice) - VARHDRSZ; /* slicing of datum for compressed cases and plain value */ if (sliceoffset >= attrsize) else if (slicelength < 0 || slicelimit > attrsize) slicelength = attrsize - sliceoffset; result = ( struct varlena * ) palloc (slicelength + VARHDRSZ); SET_VARSIZE (result, slicelength + VARHDRSZ); memcpy ( VARDATA (result), attrdata + sliceoffset, slicelength); * Reconstruct an in memory Datum from the chunks saved toast_fetch_datum ( struct varlena * attr ) struct varatt_external toast_pointer; if ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) elog (ERROR, "toast_fetch_datum shouldn't be called for non-ondisk datums" ); /* Must copy to access aligned fields */ VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); attrsize = VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_EXTSIZE (toast_pointer); result = ( struct varlena * ) palloc (attrsize + VARHDRSZ); if ( VARATT_EXTERNAL_IS_COMPRESSED (toast_pointer)) SET_VARSIZE_COMPRESSED (result, attrsize + VARHDRSZ); SET_VARSIZE (result, attrsize + VARHDRSZ); return result; /* Probably shouldn't happen, but just in * Open the toast relation and its indexes toastrel = table_open (toast_pointer.va_toastrelid, AccessShareLock); table_relation_fetch_toast_slice (toastrel, toast_pointer.va_valueid, attrsize, 0 , attrsize, result); table_close (toastrel, AccessShareLock); * toast_fetch_datum_slice - * Reconstruct a segment of a Datum from the chunks saved * Note that this function supports non-compressed external datums * and compressed external datums (in which case the requested slice * has to be a prefix, i.e. sliceoffset has to be 0). toast_fetch_datum_slice ( struct varlena * attr , int32 sliceoffset , struct varatt_external toast_pointer; if ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) elog (ERROR, "toast_fetch_datum_slice shouldn't be called for non-ondisk datums" ); /* Must copy to access aligned fields */ VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); * It's nonsense to fetch slices of a compressed datum unless when it's a * prefix -- this isn't lo_* we can't return a compressed datum which is * meaningful to toast later. Assert ( ! VARATT_EXTERNAL_IS_COMPRESSED (toast_pointer) || 0 == sliceoffset); attrsize = VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_EXTSIZE (toast_pointer); if (sliceoffset >= attrsize) * When fetching a prefix of a compressed external datum, account for the * space required by va_tcinfo, which is stored at the beginning as an if ( VARATT_EXTERNAL_IS_COMPRESSED (toast_pointer) && slicelength > 0 ) slicelength = slicelength + sizeof (int32); * Adjust length request if needed. (Note: our sole caller, * detoast_attr_slice, protects us against sliceoffset + slicelength if (((sliceoffset + slicelength) > attrsize) || slicelength < 0 ) slicelength = attrsize - sliceoffset; result = ( struct varlena * ) palloc (slicelength + VARHDRSZ); if ( VARATT_EXTERNAL_IS_COMPRESSED (toast_pointer)) SET_VARSIZE_COMPRESSED (result, slicelength + VARHDRSZ); SET_VARSIZE (result, slicelength + VARHDRSZ); return result; /* Can save a lot of work at this point! */ /* Open the toast relation */ toastrel = table_open (toast_pointer.va_toastrelid, AccessShareLock); table_relation_fetch_toast_slice (toastrel, toast_pointer.va_valueid, attrsize, sliceoffset, slicelength, table_close (toastrel, AccessShareLock); * toast_decompress_datum - * Decompress a compressed version of a varlena datum toast_decompress_datum ( struct varlena * attr ) Assert ( VARATT_IS_COMPRESSED (attr)); * Fetch the compression method id stored in the compression header and * decompress the data using the appropriate decompression routine. cmid = TOAST_COMPRESS_METHOD (attr); case TOAST_PGLZ_COMPRESSION_ID: return pglz_decompress_datum (attr); case TOAST_LZ4_COMPRESSION_ID: return lz4_decompress_datum (attr); elog (ERROR, "invalid compression method id %d " , cmid); return NULL ; /* keep compiler quiet */ * toast_decompress_datum_slice - * Decompress the front of a compressed version of a varlena datum. * offset handling happens in detoast_attr_slice. * Here we just decompress a slice from the front. toast_decompress_datum_slice ( struct varlena * attr , int32 slicelength ) Assert ( VARATT_IS_COMPRESSED (attr)); * Some callers may pass a slicelength that's more than the actual * decompressed size. If so, just decompress normally. This avoids * possibly allocating a larger-than-necessary result object, and may be * faster and/or more robust as well. Notably, some versions of liblz4 * have been seen to give wrong results if passed an output size that is * more than the data's true decompressed size. if ((uint32) slicelength >= TOAST_COMPRESS_EXTSIZE (attr)) return toast_decompress_datum (attr); * Fetch the compression method id stored in the compression header and * decompress the data slice using the appropriate decompression routine. cmid = TOAST_COMPRESS_METHOD (attr); case TOAST_PGLZ_COMPRESSION_ID: return pglz_decompress_datum_slice (attr, slicelength); case TOAST_LZ4_COMPRESSION_ID: return lz4_decompress_datum_slice (attr, slicelength); elog (ERROR, "invalid compression method id %d " , cmid); return NULL ; /* keep compiler quiet */ * Return the raw (detoasted) size of a varlena datum * (including the VARHDRSZ header) toast_raw_datum_size (Datum value ) struct varlena * attr = ( struct varlena * ) DatumGetPointer (value); if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) /* va_rawsize is the size of the original datum -- including header */ struct varatt_external toast_pointer; VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); result = toast_pointer.va_rawsize; else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)) struct varatt_indirect toast_pointer; VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); /* nested indirect Datums aren't allowed */ Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (toast_pointer.pointer)); return toast_raw_datum_size ( PointerGetDatum (toast_pointer.pointer)); else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_EXPANDED (attr)) result = EOH_get_flat_size ( DatumGetEOHP (value)); else if ( VARATT_IS_COMPRESSED (attr)) /* here, va_rawsize is just the payload size */ result = VARDATA_COMPRESSED_GET_EXTSIZE (attr) + VARHDRSZ; else if ( VARATT_IS_SHORT (attr)) * we have to normalize the header length to VARHDRSZ or else the * callers of this function will be confused. result = VARSIZE_SHORT (attr) - VARHDRSZ_SHORT + VARHDRSZ; /* plain untoasted datum */ * Return the physical storage size (possibly compressed) of a varlena datum toast_datum_size (Datum value ) struct varlena * attr = ( struct varlena * ) DatumGetPointer (value); if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_ONDISK (attr)) * Attribute is stored externally - return the extsize whether * compressed or not. We do not count the size of the toast pointer struct varatt_external toast_pointer; VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); result = VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_EXTSIZE (toast_pointer); else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)) struct varatt_indirect toast_pointer; VARATT_EXTERNAL_GET_POINTER (toast_pointer, attr); /* nested indirect Datums aren't allowed */ Assert ( ! VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_INDIRECT (attr)); return toast_datum_size ( PointerGetDatum (toast_pointer.pointer)); else if ( VARATT_IS_EXTERNAL_EXPANDED (attr)) result = EOH_get_flat_size ( DatumGetEOHP (value)); else if ( VARATT_IS_SHORT (attr)) result = VARSIZE_SHORT (attr); * Attribute is stored inline either compressed or not, just calculate * the size of the datum in either case.
Here we see how Postgres is linking the main table data back to the external TOAST table. It’s casting the 16 bytes to the struct
and using the fields
varatt_external()
varatt_external.va_toastrelid and
varatt_external.va_valueid to pull in the values from the TOAST table.
We’ve already seen this struct, in fact – it’s in the
src/include/varatt.h file we saw earlier. It’s got 4 fields in total, each one 4 bytes long:
typedef struct varatt_external int32 va_rawsize; /* Original data size (includes header) */ uint32 va_extinfo; /* External saved size (without header) and Oid va_valueid; /* Unique ID of value within TOAST table */ Oid va_toastrelid; /* RelID of TOAST table containing it */
Each of these 4 struct fields is 4 bytes each, making up the 16 bytes left. The
va_rawsize and
va_extinfo aren’t particularly interesting for us at the moment but the final last fields give us what we need. We can see that the ID of the value within the toast table,
va_valueid, is
ff 66 00 00 = 26367 while the toast relation ID,
va_toastrelid, is
d5 61 00 00 = 25045 – this matches the OID of the
pg_toast_25042 we saw earlier
. 5
We can follow the
va_valueid through to the TOAST table like so
: 6
blogdb = # select ctid, chunk_id, chunk_seq blogdb - # from pg_toast . pg_toast_25042 blogdb - # where chunk_id = 26367 ; ctid | chunk_id | chunk_seq -------+----------+-----------
So then we can see that all the
detoast_attr() function is doing is pulling these chunks together in order according to the
chunk_seq values to get the full poem back out. Let’s write a quick helper to look at this data:
function print-toast-data { run-and-decode "select chunk_data from pg_toast.pg_toast_25042 where chunk_id = $1 and chunk_seq = $2 "
We can run through the 6 chunks to see the bits and pieces of the poem, still compressed but recognisable:
$ print-toast-data 26367 0 | head -n 20 ┌────────┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────┬────────┬────────┐ │00000000│ e9 4e 00 00 00 20 20 e2 ┊ 80 9c 4e 61 6d 00 20 53 │×N⋄⋄⋄ ×┊××Nam⋄ S│ │00000010│ 69 62 79 6c 6c 61 00 6d ┊ 20 71 75 69 64 65 6d 00 │ibylla⋄m┊ quidem⋄│ │00000020│ 20 43 75 6d 69 73 20 65 ┊ 00 67 6f 20 69 70 73 65 │ Cumis e┊⋄go ipse│ │00000030│ 20 00 6f 63 75 6c 69 73 ┊ 20 6d 00 65 69 73 0a 20 │ ⋄oculis┊ m⋄eis_ │ │00000040│ 20 76 69 00 64 69 20 69 ┊ 6e 20 61 6d 00 70 75 6c │ vi⋄di i┊n am⋄pul│ │00000050│ 6c 61 20 70 65 00 6e 64 ┊ 65 72 65 2c 20 65 00 74 │la pe⋄nd┊ere, e⋄t│ │00000060│ 20 63 75 6d 20 69 6c 00 ┊ 6c 69 20 70 75 65 72 69 │ cum il⋄┊li pueri│ │00000070│ 00 20 64 69 63 65 72 65 ┊ 6e 00 74 3a 0a 20 20 ce │⋄ dicere┊n⋄t:_ ×│ │00000080│ a3 e1 00 bd b7 ce b2 cf ┊ 85 ce bb 00 ce bb ce b1 │××⋄×××××┊×××⋄××××│ │00000090│ 20 cf 84 e1 00 bd b7 20 ┊ ce b8 e1 bd b3 00 ce bb │ ×××⋄×× ┊×××××⋄××│ │000000a0│ ce b5 ce b9 cf 82 00 3b ┊ 20 72 65 73 70 6f 6e 20 │××××××⋄ ; ┊ respon │ │000000b0│ 64 65 62 61 74 01 48 61 ┊ 3a 00 20 e1 bc 80 cf 80 │debat•Ha┊:⋄ ×××××│ │000000c0│ ce bf 00 ce b8 ce b1 ce ┊ bd ce b5 20 e1 bf 96 ce │××⋄×××××┊××× ××××│ │000000d0│ bd 05 36 cf 89 80 2e e2 ┊ 80 9d 0a 0a 20 05 01 00 │×•6×××.×┊××__ ••⋄│ │000000e0│ 5f 46 6f 72 20 45 7a 72 ┊ 80 61 20 50 6f 75 6e 64 │_For Ezr┊×a Pound│ │000000f0│ 07 19 00 69 6c 20 6d 69 ┊ 67 6c 69 00 6f 72 20 66 │••⋄il mi┊gli⋄or f│ │00000100│ 61 62 62 72 18 6f 5f 0a ┊ 01 01 03 1d 49 2e 20 00 │abbr•o__┊••••I. ⋄│ │00000110│ 54 48 45 20 42 55 52 49 ┊ 20 41 4c 20 4f 46 02 0e │THE BURI┊ AL OF••│ │00000120│ 44 45 04 41 44 02 22 41 ┊ 70 72 69 6c 00 20 69 73 │DE•AD•"A┊pril⋄ is│ $ print-toast-data 26367 5 | head -n 20 ┌────────┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────┬────────┬────────┐ │00000000│ 10 68 6f 72 64 31 c8 77 ┊ 61 72 06 6d a4 71 21 47 │•hord1×w┊ar•m×q!G│ │00000010│ 65 6e 64 6c 65 04 73 73 ┊ 71 5a 69 6e 73 2c 20 cc │endle•ss┊qZins, ×│ │00000020│ 73 74 a1 fb 62 df 6e 20 ┊ 35 d2 c1 3a 85 81 f1 52 │st××b×n ┊5××:×××R│ │00000030│ b1 3f 64 20 62 79 c4 93 ┊ 84 61 74 01 57 69 7a 6f │×?d by××┊×at•Wizo│ │00000040│ 6e 13 ce 9d 0f 01 16 33 ┊ f2 d0 07 ed 31 07 74 79 │n•××•••3┊××•×1•ty│ │00000050│ 23 d8 cd 4d 8e 43 01 84 ┊ d3 70 72 65 e1 ae 03 0c │#××M×C•×┊×pre××•_│ │00000060│ 20 62 75 72 73 74 26 df ┊ 76 69 8c 6f 6c 61 00 12 │ burst&×┊vi×ola⋄•│ │00000070│ 20 46 61 6c 02 c1 01 e6 ┊ 21 4a 65 72 75 73 61 6c │ Fal•×•×┊!Jerusal│ │00000080│ 10 65 6d 20 41 b1 96 73 ┊ 20 41 80 6c 65 78 61 6e │•em A××s┊ A×lexan│ │00000090│ 64 72 f2 9f 00 56 69 65 ┊ 6e 6e 61 20 4c 08 6f 6e │dr××⋄Vie┊nna L•on│ │000000a0│ 64 12 3e 55 6e 72 65 0c ┊ 61 6c 82 dc 13 c8 20 64 │d•>Unre_┊al××•× d│ │000000b0│ 72 65 12 77 31 5d 20 6c ┊ 31 ed 62 6c 61 80 63 6b │re•w1] l┊1×bla×ck│ │000000c0│ 20 68 61 69 72 b1 9b 0c ┊ 20 74 81 f2 34 c0 66 69 │ hair××_┊ t××4×fi│ │000000d0│ 64 64 03 e1 fe a4 65 20 ┊ 6d 75 73 69 63 73 13 f2 │dd•×××e ┊musics•×│ │000000e0│ 11 8a 73 74 41 3d 82 e1 ┊ 01 c2 61 c4 74 73 c3 ac │•×stA=××┊•×a×ts××│ │000000f0│ 62 61 62 94 26 0c d0 83 ┊ 92 4e 73 75 73 74 6c 65 │bab×&_××┊×Nsustle│ │00000100│ 64 b3 46 c2 62 61 fb 74 ┊ 68 65 69 51 e8 31 e4 49 │d×F×ba×t┊heiQ×1×I│ │00000110│ 0f 01 17 33 38 42 c6 6e ┊ 64 11 da 77 5f 01 aa 32 │•••38B×n┊d•×w_•×2│ │00000120│ 3e f1 7c a1 51 f3 85 61 ┊ 03 e2 65 ca 6e 01 c9 61 │>×|×Q××a┊•×e×n•×a│
You can see that as this goes on, the compression takes over more and more and the actual data becomes less and less intelligible. From this we can ascertain that the compression is done before the data is split into chunks, which makes sense because it means you can take advantage of the larger history table for the compression. This fits with the
detoast_attr() function we saw earlier, which retrieved the full TOASTed value before decompressing it.
# TOAST-ing strategies
Now that we’ve got a good understanding of the different TOAST techniques that Postgres utilises, is there any way we can customise Postgres’ behaviour? In fact, there is!
There are
four configuration options which you can select on a per-column basis:
Strategy Explanation plain Prevents compression or out-of-lining. For non-TOAST-able types this is the only possible strategy. extended This is the default strategy that allows both compression and out-of-lining, as deemed appropriate. As we saw above, Postgres tries to compress it first and if it’s still too big, it will out-of-line it. external Allows out-of-lining but not compression. This might seem like a weird choice, but if you choose external, Postgres can actually optimise some substring operations because Postgres knows that it only needs to query specific chunk(s) of the whole TOAST slice instead of the whole thing. If your out-of-line data is compressed, you can’t do that because you need to pull in the whole TOAST slice to be able to decompress it before you can do any substring operations. main Allows compression but not out-of-lining, unless out-of-lining is absolutely necessary to be able to be able to fit the data on disk.
So how do you change this? Let’s try it out.
blogdb = # \d + creative_works Table "public.creative_works" Column | Type | Collation | Nullable | Default | Storage | Compression | Stats target | Description ------------+---------+-----------+----------+------------------------------+----------+-------------+--------------+------------- id | integer | | not null | generated always as identity | plain | | | title | text | | | | extended | | | authors | jsonb | | | | extended | | | country_id | integer | | | | plain | | | content | text | | | | extended | | | "creative_works_pkey" PRIMARY KEY , btree (id) "creative_works_country_id_fkey" FOREIGN KEY (country_id) REFERENCES countries(id) -- This doesn't actually change anything, it just updates the strategy for future blogdb = # alter table creative_works alter column content set storage plain; -- Trigger an update for the "Ode on a Grecian Urn" poem. blogdb = # update creative_works blogdb - # set content = concat (content, e '\nThe end' ) blogdb - # where title = 'Ode on a Grecian Urn' ;
Let’s print out the poem data again to see what it looks like:
$ print- cw -data 'Ode on a Grecian Urn' | head - n 30 ┌────────┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────┬────────┬────────┐ │ 00000000 │ 0d 00 00 00 2b 4f 64 65 ┊ 20 6f 6e 20 61 20 47 72 │_⋄⋄⋄ + Ode┊ on a Gr│ │ 00000010 │ 65 63 69 61 6e 20 55 72 ┊ 6e 01 12 5c 00 00 00 58 │ecian Ur┊n••\⋄⋄⋄X│ │ 00000020 │ 00 00 00 5d 70 00 00 d5 ┊ 61 00 00 00 eb 00 00 00 │⋄⋄⋄]p⋄⋄×┊a⋄⋄⋄×⋄⋄⋄│ │ 00000030 │ 6c 26 00 00 54 68 6f 75 ┊ 20 73 74 69 6c 6c 20 75 │l&⋄⋄Thou┊ still u│ │ 00000040 │ 6e 72 61 76 69 73 68 27 ┊ 64 20 62 72 69 64 65 20 │nravish '┊d bride │ │00000050│ 6f 66 20 71 75 69 65 74 ┊ 6e 65 73 73 2c 0a 20 20 │of quiet┊ness,_ │ │00000060│ 20 20 20 20 20 54 68 6f ┊ 75 20 66 6f 73 74 65 72 │ Tho┊u foster│ │00000070│ 2d 63 68 69 6c 64 20 6f ┊ 66 20 73 69 6c 65 6e 63 │-child o┊f silenc│ │00000080│ 65 20 61 6e 64 20 73 6c ┊ 6f 77 20 74 69 6d 65 2c │e and sl┊ow time,│ │00000090│ 0a 53 79 6c 76 61 6e 20 ┊ 68 69 73 74 6f 72 69 61 │_Sylvan ┊historia│ │000000a0│ 6e 2c 20 77 68 6f 20 63 ┊ 61 6e 73 74 20 74 68 75 │n, who c┊anst thu│ │000000b0│ 73 20 65 78 70 72 65 73 ┊ 73 0a 20 20 20 20 20 20 │s expres┊s_ │ │000000c0│ 20 41 20 66 6c 6f 77 65 ┊ 72 79 20 74 61 6c 65 20 │ A flowe┊ry tale │ │000000d0│ 6d 6f 72 65 20 73 77 65 ┊ 65 74 6c 79 20 74 68 61 │more swe┊etly tha│ │000000e0│ 6e 20 6f 75 72 20 72 68 ┊ 79 6d 65 3a 0a 57 68 61 │n our rh┊yme:_Wha│ │000000f0│ 74 20 6c 65 61 66 2d 66 ┊ 72 69 6e 67 27 64 20 6c │t leaf-f┊ring' d l│ │ 00000100 │ 65 67 65 6e 64 20 68 61 ┊ 75 6e 74 73 20 61 62 6f │egend ha┊unts abo│ │ 00000110 │ 75 74 20 74 68 79 20 73 ┊ 68 61 70 65 0a 20 20 20 │ut thy s┊hape_ │ │ 00000120 │ 20 20 20 20 4f 66 20 64 ┊ 65 69 74 69 65 73 20 6f │ Of d┊eities o│ │ 00000130 │ 72 20 6d 6f 72 74 61 6c ┊ 73 2c 20 6f 72 20 6f 66 │r mortal┊s, or of│ │ 00000140 │ 20 62 6f 74 68 2c 0a 20 ┊ 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 │ both ,_ ┊ │ │ 00000150 │ 20 20 20 20 20 20 49 6e ┊ 20 54 65 6d 70 65 20 6f │ In ┊ Tempe o│ │ 00000160 │ 72 20 74 68 65 20 64 61 ┊ 6c 65 73 20 6f 66 20 41 │r the da┊les of A│ │ 00000170 │ 72 63 61 64 79 3f 0a 20 ┊ 20 20 20 20 20 20 57 68 │rcady?_ ┊ Wh│ │ 00000180 │ 61 74 20 6d 65 6e 20 6f ┊ 72 20 67 6f 64 73 20 61 │ at men o┊r gods a│ │ 00000190 │ 72 65 20 74 68 65 73 65 ┊ 3f 20 57 68 61 74 20 6d │re these┊? What m│ │000001a0│ 61 69 64 65 6e 73 20 6c ┊ 6f 74 68 3f 0a 57 68 61 │aidens l┊oth?_Wha│ │000001b0│ 74 20 6d 61 64 20 70 75 ┊ 72 73 75 69 74 3f 20 57 │t mad pu┊rsuit? W│ │000001c0│ 68 61 74 20 73 74 72 75 ┊ 67 67 6c 65 20 74 6f 20 │hat stru┊ggle to │
It’s no longer compressed! But there’s a problem – “The Waste Land” is too big to fit into the main table, but we’ve disallowed the column from being out-of-lined, so what happens if we trigger an update for this poem?
ERROR: row is too big: size 20280 , maximum size 8160
When we trigger a recomputation by doing a full vacuum, Postgres gives us an error telling us that we can’t fit the full poem in a single tuple. Let’s try “external” next:
blogdb = # alter table creative_works alter column content set storage external ;
Let’s take a look at the data:
$ print-cw-data 'Ode on a Grecian Urn' ┌────────┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────┬────────┬────────┐ │00000000│ 0d 00 00 00 2b 4f 64 65 ┊ 20 6f 6e 20 61 20 47 72 │_⋄⋄⋄+Ode┊ on a Gr│ │00000010│ 65 63 69 61 6e 20 55 72 ┊ 6e b3 01 00 00 40 50 00 │ecian Ur┊n×•⋄⋄@P⋄│ │00000020│ 00 d0 03 00 00 20 04 00 ┊ 00 80 0a 00 00 00 0a 00 │⋄×•⋄⋄ •⋄┊⋄×_⋄⋄⋄_⋄│ │00000030│ 00 00 0b 00 00 00 09 00 ┊ 00 10 08 00 00 10 6e 61 │⋄⋄•⋄⋄⋄_⋄┊⋄••⋄⋄•na│ │00000040│ 6d 65 62 69 72 74 68 5f ┊ 79 65 61 72 64 65 61 74 │mebirth_┊yeardeat│ │00000050│ 68 5f 79 65 61 72 4b 65 ┊ 61 74 73 2c 20 4a 6f 68 │h_yearKe┊ats, Joh│ │00000060│ 6e 00 20 00 00 00 00 80 ┊ 03 07 20 00 00 00 00 80 │n⋄ ⋄⋄⋄⋄×┊•• ⋄⋄⋄⋄×│ │00000070│ 1d 07 00 00 eb 00 00 00 ┊ 01 12 a3 09 00 00 9f 09 │••⋄⋄×⋄⋄⋄┊••×_⋄⋄×_│ │00000080│ 00 00 54 71 00 00 d5 61 ┊ 00 00 │⋄⋄Tq⋄⋄×a┊⋄⋄ │ └────────┴─────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────┴────────┴────────┘
Our poem has now been out-of-lined! By looking at the data, we can see that the chunk ID is
54 71 00 00 = 29012:
$ print-toast-data 29012 0 | head -n 20 ┌────────┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────┬────────┬────────┐ │00000000│ 54 68 6f 75 20 73 74 69 ┊ 6c 6c 20 75 6e 72 61 76 │Thou sti┊ll unrav│ │00000010│ 69 73 68 27 64 20 62 72 ┊ 69 64 65 20 6f 66 20 71 │ish'd br┊ide of q│ │00000020│ 75 69 65 74 6e 65 73 73 ┊ 2c 0a 20 20 20 20 20 20 │uietness┊,_ │ │00000030│ 20 54 68 6f 75 20 66 6f ┊ 73 74 65 72 2d 63 68 69 │ Thou fo┊ster-chi│ │00000040│ 6c 64 20 6f 66 20 73 69 ┊ 6c 65 6e 63 65 20 61 6e │ld of si┊lence an│ │00000050│ 64 20 73 6c 6f 77 20 74 ┊ 69 6d 65 2c 0a 53 79 6c │d slow t┊ime,_Syl│ │00000060│ 76 61 6e 20 68 69 73 74 ┊ 6f 72 69 61 6e 2c 20 77 │van hist┊orian, w│ │00000070│ 68 6f 20 63 61 6e 73 74 ┊ 20 74 68 75 73 20 65 78 │ho canst┊ thus ex│ │00000080│ 70 72 65 73 73 0a 20 20 ┊ 20 20 20 20 20 41 20 66 │press_ ┊ A f│ │00000090│ 6c 6f 77 65 72 79 20 74 ┊ 61 6c 65 20 6d 6f 72 65 │lowery t┊ale more│ │000000a0│ 20 73 77 65 65 74 6c 79 ┊ 20 74 68 61 6e 20 6f 75 │ sweetly┊ than ou│ │000000b0│ 72 20 72 68 79 6d 65 3a ┊ 0a 57 68 61 74 20 6c 65 │r rhyme:┊_What le│ │000000c0│ 61 66 2d 66 72 69 6e 67 ┊ 27 64 20 6c 65 67 65 6e │af-fring┊'d legen│ │000000d0│ 64 20 68 61 75 6e 74 73 ┊ 20 61 62 6f 75 74 20 74 │d haunts┊ about t│ │000000e0│ 68 79 20 73 68 61 70 65 ┊ 0a 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 │hy shape┊_ │ │000000f0│ 4f 66 20 64 65 69 74 69 ┊ 65 73 20 6f 72 20 6d 6f │Of deiti┊es or mo│ │00000100│ 72 74 61 6c 73 2c 20 6f ┊ 72 20 6f 66 20 62 6f 74 │rtals, o┊r of bot│ │00000110│ 68 2c 0a 20 20 20 20 20 ┊ 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 │h,_ ┊ │ │00000120│ 20 20 49 6e 20 54 65 6d ┊ 70 65 20 6f 72 20 74 68 │ In Tem┊pe or th│
We can see that our out-of-line data is present in its full uncompressed form, just as we’d expected. Similarly, we can try out “main”:
blogdb = # alter table creative_works alter column content set storage main;
Now let’s check out the data:
$ print-cw-data 'Ode on a Grecian Urn' | head -n 20 ┌────────┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────┬────────┬────────┐ │00000000│ 0d 00 00 00 2b 4f 64 65 ┊ 20 6f 6e 20 61 20 47 72 │_⋄⋄⋄+Ode┊ on a Gr│ │00000010│ 65 63 69 61 6e 20 55 72 ┊ 6e 01 12 5c 00 00 00 58 │ecian Ur┊n•• \⋄ ⋄⋄X│ │00000020│ 00 00 00 a4 73 00 00 d5 ┊ 61 00 00 00 eb 00 00 00 │⋄⋄⋄×s⋄⋄×┊a⋄⋄⋄×⋄⋄⋄│ │00000030│ 1e 1b 00 00 9f 09 00 00 ┊ 00 54 68 6f 75 20 73 74 │••⋄⋄×_⋄⋄┊⋄Thou st│ │00000040│ 69 00 6c 6c 20 75 6e 72 ┊ 61 76 00 69 73 68 27 64 │i⋄ll unr┊av⋄ish'd│ │00000050│ 20 62 72 00 69 64 65 20 ┊ 6f 66 20 71 00 75 69 65 │ br⋄ide ┊of q⋄uie│ │00000060│ 74 6e 65 73 73 18 2c 0a ┊ 20 03 01 02 31 66 6f 73 │tness•,_┊ •••1fos│ │00000070│ 00 74 65 72 2d 63 68 69 ┊ 6c 02 64 01 27 73 69 6c │⋄ter-chi┊l•d•'sil│ │00000080│ 65 6e 63 00 65 20 61 6e ┊ 64 20 73 6c 00 6f 77 20 │enc⋄e an┊d sl⋄ow │ │00000090│ 74 69 6d 65 2c 00 0a 53 ┊ 79 6c 76 61 6e 20 00 68 │time,⋄_S┊ylvan ⋄h│ │000000a0│ 69 73 74 6f 72 69 61 00 ┊ 6e 2c 20 77 68 6f 20 63 │istoria⋄┊n, who c│ │000000b0│ 00 61 6e 73 74 20 74 68 ┊ 75 00 73 20 65 78 70 72 │⋄anst th┊u⋄s expr│ │000000c0│ 65 73 02 73 05 5c 41 20 ┊ 66 6c 6f 77 00 65 72 79 │es•s• \A ┊flow⋄ery│ │000000d0│ 20 74 61 6c 65 00 20 6d ┊ 6f 72 65 20 73 77 00 65 │ tale⋄ m┊ore sw⋄e│ │000000e0│ 65 74 6c 79 20 74 68 00 ┊ 61 6e 20 6f 75 72 20 72 │etly th⋄┊an our r│ │000000f0│ 00 68 79 6d 65 3a 0a 57 ┊ 68 00 61 74 20 6c 65 61 │⋄hyme:_W